The Southern Regional High School ice hockey team now has a second home rink: the Flyers Skate Zone in Atlantic City.
Actually, it’s a return.
The Rams played at the Flyers Skate Zone as a young program about 15 years ago, and then the team moved to its other current home, the Winding River Skating Center in Toms River.
Southern coach Dan Wasilewski played four years for the Rams more than a decade ago, and he remembered.
“The Skate Zone was my first taste of ice hockey when I was a freshman in 2003,” said Wasilewski, who’s now in his second year as head coach. “I played there two years, and then there was a coaching change, and we moved to Winding River, where I played my final two years.”
Southern (4-0) made its Flyers Skate Zone season debut a successful one Dec. 13 with an 8-4 win over Brick Township. The Rams were led by sophomore center forward Christopher “Critter” Laureigh, who scored five goals and had three assists. Parker Lech, Yater Henry and Matt Leonard also scored, and goalie Trey Mattern made 12 saves for the win.
That was the first of four Southern regular season home games at the Skate Zone this season.
The Rams have four regular season games at Winding River, and also play three games in the Winding River Holiday Tournament this week in Toms River, which they won last year when they beat Wall 6-1. They beat Brick Township 4-1 on Monday. They next play 6 p.m. Thursday against Toms River North. They will then either play in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Friday or the championship at 4.
The Rams also practice at both places, usually Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Skate Zone.
“It’s half by choice and half by design,” said Wasilewski of having two home rinks. “Up in Toms River there are seven schools jockeying for position for ice time. We run a program where we want to be on the ice as much as our budget allows, and unfortunately we can’t do that in Toms River. We have to come down here (the Skate Zone). It’s fine though, because they treat us well here, and I think it’s a beautiful facility.”
Southern went 11-4-5 last year and was 7-1 in Shore Conference A South. The Rams lost in the second round of the state Public B playoffs.
Southern began this season with two road games, beating Freehold Township 6-0 on Dec. 8 and topping Howell 9-4 on Dec. 11.
Through four games, Laureigh topped the Rams with 10 goals and nine assists. William DeStefano and Andrew Irwin (five assists) each have three. Lech, Leonard and Zach Minafo (six assists) each have two goals. Henry has two goals and five assists, and Justin Braun, Brooks Hradek and Josh Irwin (Andrew's cousin) each had one goal. Jeff Leonard added four assists.
Mattern, a sophomore, has been in goal each game. But Wasilewski said the Rams have two other good goalies in sophomore Kaitlyn Braun, Justin Braun's younger sister who appeared in six games last year (Southern went 5-0-1), and junior Brenden Hennessey.
“We had a good year last year and we only graduated three seniors, so we’re coming out strong this year,” said Laureigh, a 16-year-old resident of Lanoka Harbor in Lacey Township. We have a good chance to win it all. We just got to keep playing our game. It’s a great time playing Southern ice hockey.”
Following the tournament, Southern will host Middletown South at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Skate Zone. The Rams return to the Skate Zone for games with Marlboro on Jan. 17 and Jackson Memorial on Jan. 24. Both games are at 6:20.
“It’s a little different (being at the Skate Zone) but I like it here,” said Justin Braun, an 18-year-old senior left defenseman and Beach Haven West resident. “We’re always on the road, but it’s nice to come here. We get to be by the water.”
Left wing Jeff Leonard (Matt's brother) used to play at the Flyers Skate Zone with a club team.
“It’s good to be back,” said Leonard, a 17-year-old senior from Beach Haven West. “The crowd here gives you a lot of energy. We’re looking forward to a lot of big games this year.”
