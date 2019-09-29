Devils Flyers Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers' Brian Elliott, left, and Nolan Patrick celebrate the 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

 Tom Mihalek

The Philadelphia Flyers sent center Morgan Frost to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday and decided right winger Tyler Pitlick would travel with the team to Europe, general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

Frost, a 2017 first-round draft pick, is one of the Flyers' top prospects.

Pitlick, who has been rehabbing from wrist surgery and may not be ready for Friday's season opener against Chicago in Prague, is one of 25 players the Flyers took to Europe on Friday night. The Minneapolis native was acquired in June when the Flyers dealt Ryan Hartman to Dallas.

Rosters must be pared by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 23 players. The Flyers are allowed to take extra players to Europe in case of injuries, but they still must submit a roster of 23 players or fewer.

Before heading to Prague, the Flyers have an exhibition game Monday in Switzerland against the Swiss National League team.

The Flyers still have five rookies in camp: Joel Farabee, Connnor Bunnaman, Carsen Twarynski, Phil Myers, and Samuel Morin.

Here are the 25 players who traveled to Europe:

Forwards (14 ): Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes, Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, Farabee, Michael Raffl, Bunnaman, Twarynski, Chris Stewart, and Pitlick.

Defensemen (8): Ivan Provorov, Matt Niskanen, Travis Sanheim, Robert Hagg, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Braun, Myers, and Morin.

Goalies (3): Carter Hart, Brian Elliott, and Alex Lyon.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments