The Philadelphia Flyers sent center Morgan Frost to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday and decided right winger Tyler Pitlick would travel with the team to Europe, general manager Chuck Fletcher said.
Frost, a 2017 first-round draft pick, is one of the Flyers' top prospects.
Pitlick, who has been rehabbing from wrist surgery and may not be ready for Friday's season opener against Chicago in Prague, is one of 25 players the Flyers took to Europe on Friday night. The Minneapolis native was acquired in June when the Flyers dealt Ryan Hartman to Dallas.
Rosters must be pared by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 23 players. The Flyers are allowed to take extra players to Europe in case of injuries, but they still must submit a roster of 23 players or fewer.
Before heading to Prague, the Flyers have an exhibition game Monday in Switzerland against the Swiss National League team.
The Flyers still have five rookies in camp: Joel Farabee, Connnor Bunnaman, Carsen Twarynski, Phil Myers, and Samuel Morin.
Here are the 25 players who traveled to Europe:
Forwards (14 ): Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, Kevin Hayes, Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, Farabee, Michael Raffl, Bunnaman, Twarynski, Chris Stewart, and Pitlick.
Defensemen (8): Ivan Provorov, Matt Niskanen, Travis Sanheim, Robert Hagg, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Braun, Myers, and Morin.
Goalies (3): Carter Hart, Brian Elliott, and Alex Lyon.
