PHILADELPHIA — For the second straight season, quarterback Carson Wentz was a bystander during the Eagles' playoff run.
A knee injury forced him to watch Nick Foles ascend to legendary status a year ago while guiding the Eagles to the NFL championship. He was back on the sidelines again this season with a stress fracture in his back while Foles led the team into the postseason and a first-round playoff victory.
"Yeah, it's been super frustrating," Wentz said Monday in his first interview session since Dec. 9. "I still have zero games of postseason football under my belt. I realize I have a lot to prove in that regard. I'm confident that I will get thte chance to do that."
Wentz sat out the first two games of the regular season while recovering from the knee injury he suffered late last season.
He started the next 11 games, completing 279 of 401 passes for 3,074 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He lost six fumbles. The Eagles went 5-6 in that span.
After a 29-23 loss in overtime at Dallas on Dec. 9, coach Doug Pederson disclosed that Wentz had suffered a stress fracture in his back and would be out indefinitely.
"It's hard to pinpoint exactly when it happened," Wentz said. "It's something that developed over time. Once we discovered exactly what it was, (we decided) that it wasn't the best idea to play. I wanted to be out there, no doubt. We were constantly weighing the risks involved, and it ultimately came down to how I felt. My whole focus has been to let it calm down, heal up and then let the chips fall."
While Wentz was healing, Foles was thriving.
He led the Eagles to consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston and Washington, and set some records in the process. He threw for a franchise-record 471 yards against the Texans and then tied an NFL mark with 25 consecutive completions against the Redskins.
He threw for 266 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in the wild-card game at Chicago but was at his best when it counted most. His fourth-down, 2-yard TD pass to wide receiver Golden Tate with 56 seconds left in regulation helped secure a 16-15 victory.
"It's always difficult when you want to be out there," Foles said Monday. "And I know how much (Wentz) wanted to be out there. I feel like he's handled this situation well. It will make him a stronger player, a better player, and he has an extremely bright future as well."
The future is murky for both players.
The Eagles can retain Foles by exercising a $20 million option. He can buy out of the option for $2 million and become an unrestricted free agent. The Eagles and Foles also could negotiate a new deal to keep him in town, but as much as Foles has enjoyed the last two seasons, he also wants the opportunity to be a starter.
"Everything's open at this point," Foles said. "I love this team, and the locker room is very special. I've enjoyed every moment here, but I have to take a step back and see what happens. I have a great relationship with this team, so we'll continue to communicate, and we'll make a decision that's best for both sides."
If Foles winds up with another team, the pressure will be on Wentz to duplicate Foles' considerable playoff feats.
Foles not only helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, he earned the game's MVP award by passing for 373 yards and three scores. He also caught a touchdown pass in a 41-33 win over New England.
His TD reception, dubbed Philly Special, has been immortalized as part of a statue with Foles and Pederson outside Lincoln Financial Field.
"You could look at everything and say it could bring more pressure," Wentz said. "But I do everything I can to block that stuff out. I want to get my body right so that I can get rid of all that pressure and anxiety and whatever it may be, and just play the game freely."
