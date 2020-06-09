ACIT senior Tony Santa Maria wears what would have been a new uniform this season. ACIT won’t be able to wear these jerseys this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all spring sports. ‘It’s tough,’ said Santa Maria, who will play for NCAA Division I Iona College next year, ‘but it’s something us seniors can’t control. We can only control our response to it and prepare for the next step in our lives.’
Trenton Catholic's Andres Frias #3 steals second base against St. Augustine's Kenny Levari #8 during Diamond Classic baseball game at St. Augustine High School Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Sean Coyle / Provided
For high school baseball players, being selected in the MLB Draft is a lifelong dream.
St. Augustine Prep seniors Kenny Levari and Rob Ready and Atlantic County Institute of Technology senior Tony Santa Maria are among the top New Jersey high school players who were projected to be drafted this year, but that opportunity might not happen.
The draft has been reduced from 40 rounds to five in a move that will help owners save money due to lost revenue amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
There will be 160 picks in the five-round draft, which starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on MLB Network and ESPN. Rounds 2-5 begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Going down to five rounds hurts everybody, especially high school guys,” said Levari, 18, of Vineland. “Even if it was 10 rounds, I feel like a lot of guys around here would’ve had a much better opportunity to get drafted.
“But right now, it’s very difficult.“
Ready understands the sport’s pandemic-related finanical issues, but the 18-year-old Upper Deerfield resident still expected the draft be at least 10 or 15 rounds.
“That just shows the situation our world is in right now,” Ready said. “We just have to wait it out and see what happens. With it being cut down to five, it’s hard. There are so many good players out there.”
Players not drafted this week will be free agents who can sign with any MLB organization beginning June 14. Signing bonuses for those players, however, will be limited to $20,000.
Multiple organizations have reached out to Ready, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The right-handed pitcher is committed to NCAA Division I East Carolina University. If he isn’t drafted this week, Ready said, he will put in even more work at ECU, a program he is excited to join.
“If the opportunity (to be drafted) happens in the future, I’ll take it,” Ready said. “You can’t predict it, so I just have to see how it rolls out. Whatever happens, happens. But I’ve got to keep moving forward and continue to do what I do.”
John Scanzano coached Ready for four years at Combat Baseball in Cherry Hill, Camden County, a training facility Scanzano co-owns.
He said Ready was projected to go in either the 10th or 12th round, maybe even sooner. But Scanzano added there is still a chance the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Ready could be selected this week.
“Robby is a very bright young man (and has) a lot of character,” said Scanzano, who is also the coach at Kings Christian School in Cherry Hill. “He is a very high prospect out of New Jersey, and scouts like him for his size and what he does.
“But if he’s not drafted, he will roll with the punches and be ready for his next endeavor and work his tail off.“
About 20 teams have shown interest in Levari and, recently, 10 of those teams have reached out to him, including the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.
But prospects have not been allowed to work out for teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Levari last worked out for teams in the fall.
“That makes it a lot harder, especially not having a spring season, also,” said Levari, who was a first-team Press All-Star last spring and is committed to Old Dominion University in Virginia.
“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity if you get picked. But I’m not really focusing on it too much. I’m preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. So, if I do get the chance to be drafted, then I’m really lucky and will be more than grateful.”
Santa Maria is committed to Iona College in New York. The standout infielder worked out for Los Angeles Dodgers scouts. He also had some interest from the Reds.
But Santa Maria already made the decision to take the college route prior to the draft rounds being reduced. He hopes Iona will further develop him to eventually reach the next level.
“I didn’t expect the draft rounds to be cut so low,” Santa Maria said in a May 26 interview . He was the first ACIT athlete, in any sport, to commit to an NCAA Division I program.
“But, honestly,” said Santa Maria, 18, of Absecon, “I’m just honored to be considered a draft pick because that’s what every kid dreams of.”
