PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves began Tuesday with 90 wins.
Their lineup features 21-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr., the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year, in center field. Their middle infield of Ozzie Albies, 22, and Dansby Swanson, 25, is one of the NL's best.
First baseman Freddie Freeman is in the prime of his career at 29. He began the day leading the major leagues with 116 RBIs.
Atlanta also boasts a host of young pitchers, including 27-year-Mike Foltynewicz, who shut the Phillies down in Atlanta's 7-2 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.
It's clear the Braves aren't fading from the scene any time soon.
That's a problem for the Phillies, who must figure out a way to one day surpass Atlanta to have any chance of winning the NL East.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said the Braves play with enthusiasm.
"They take the extra bag," he said. "They work hard. They play hard. They play really good defense. Their pitching is pretty dang good out of that bullpen. As a group, they come to play every single day, and I think you can learn from a group like that."
The Phillies and Braves were scheduled to play the second of a four-game series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Another talented Braves youngster — 25-year-old Max Fried (16-4 with a 3.86 ERA) — was scheduled to pitch for Atlanta.
Philadelphia (74-69) began Tuesday three games back of the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.
The Phillies' record against the Braves is a big reason why Philadelphia probably will miss the postseason for the eighth straight year.
The Phillies opened the season with three straight wins against Atlanta.
But since then, the Braves have dominated Philadelphia, winning seven of the last nine games between them through Monday. Atlanta had outscored Philadelphia 85-50 in those contests.
"The Braves are a really good offensive club," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "They've had success against our pitchers because they're good at baseball."
Philadelphia began Tuesday with 19 games left in the season, six of those contests against the Braves.
"They’re the best in our division," Harper said. "They go out and play their game every single night. I think they’re hitting on all cylinders right now, and I think they have all year."
Now the question is, can the Phillies ever catch the Braves?
"I think as a club we just have to play better, be better as a team, and just keep going," Harper said. "If we get into that wild-card game, after that, nothing else matters."
Atlantic County
Absecon
A memorial, hosted by the Absecon 9/11 Memorial Founders Committee, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Memorial on Mill Road. For more information, call 609-272-1469.
Atlantic City
The city’s ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk at the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial. Honorees include Major General William McDowell Matz, Special Operations Officer Joseph Hahn and Tech Sergeant John Gallagher. The keynote speaker will be Laurie Doran, Director of Intelligence & Operations for NJ Department of Homeland Security.
Egg Harbor Township
The Egg Harbor Township will hold its ceremony 6:30 p.m. Wednesday the Farmington Volunteer Fire Station, 301 Maple Avenue.
Galloway
The township and the fire department are hosting a ceremony at Patriot Lake, 300 East Jimmie Leeds Road.
Hammonton
Discover how to create a flag to promote ideas of peace and harmony with an interactive workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton, 30 Front St. Participants will design fabric flags with positive messages, and the flags will be included in a later public installation at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City.
Margate
The city's fire department is conducting a tribute ceremony at 10 a.m. at the station at Ventnor and Washington avenues. The service will include prayer by local clergy, music tributes, and comments by local dignitaries.
Somers Point
The city will host their annual Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 p.m. at Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street.
Cape May County
Cape May
The city and their Kiwanis Club are hosting a remembrance ceremony at 6:15 p.m. at Cove Beach, West Beach Avenue. Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair.
Cape May Court House
A ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. in front of the County Administration Building, 4 Moore Road.
Cape May Court House
The Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club NJ Chapter 31 is hosting a ceremony ride beginning at 5 p.m. The ride will start at Acme, 11 Court House South Dennis Road, and will conclude at Sunset Beach for a flag lowering ceremony.
North Wildwood
The city’s remembrance service will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at 16th and Central avenues.
Sea Isle City
A Patriot Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue. Mayor Len Desiderio, City Council and members of the community will honor victims of terrorist attacks. In case of rain, it will be held at 233 John F. Kennedy Blvd Blvd., inside Sea Isle City Fire Department.
Upper Township
At 10 a.m., a service will be held at Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point in the Seaville section of the township. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
Wildwood
A Solemn Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the Wildwood Business improvement District and the City of Wildwood Fire Department is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Byrne Plaza, 400 Pacific Avenue. The fire department will ring the bells for the 2,977 people who were killed on 9/11//01, and the Honor Guard will present the colors.
Wildwood Crest
The borough is hosting a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at Miami and New Jersey avenues, adjacent to Sunset Lake, according to a news release. Call 609-522-5176 for further information.
Cumberland County
Vineland
A "Patriot Day" ceremony is planned for Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Vineland Fire Headquarters at 110 North Fourth Street. Members of the Vineland Fire Department, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services will be in attendance, along with elected officials and invited guests, to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 "and the heroic efforts of first responders who helped save many more."
