A pair of former Cape-Atlantic League standouts are leading the Widener University men's basketball team to a hot start.
In Widener’s 57-54 win over Lycoming, Connor Laverty (Ocean City H.S.) had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added three rebounds and two assists. The Pride improved to 10-0, including 3-0 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Laverty, a senior guard/forward from Upper Township, has started in all 10 games, averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Holden, a sophomore guard from Cape May, is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 assists and is 13 of 26 from 3-point range in 10 starts.
Laverty was a first-team Press All-Star his senior year in 2016, scoring 1,164 career points for the Red Raiders. Holden was a first-team Press All-Star his senior year in 2018, finishing as Lower's all-time leading scorer with 2,103 points.
Two other area players are on Widener's roster: freshmen Will Long (Wildwod) and Nkem Ota (St. Augustine Prep).
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in Bowling Green’s 72-58 win over Cleveland State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Delaware’s 78-70 loss to Villanova.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had six points and five rebounds in Holy Cross’ 69-66 loss to Massachusetts-Boston. He had seven points and four rebounds in an 80-72 loss to Canisius.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) scored four in Howard’s 81-59 loss to Appalachian State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had seven points and five rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 75-50 win over Gannon.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had five points, four assists and two steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 78-58 loss to Southern New Hampshire.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 12 points and nine rebounds in Pace’s 67-53 loss to Adelphi.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in District of Columbia’s 105-78 loss to Bridgeport. He had 13 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds in a 50-43 win over New York Tech.
In Centenary’s 79-73 win over John Jay, Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had eight points, six rebounds and four assists, and Sammy Growalt (Pleasantville) added two points and three steals.
Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored six in Drew’s 76-65 win over Wilkes.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 11 points, six assists and three rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 87-80 loss to Marywood.
Jalen Horsley (Hammonton) had four points and three rebounds in Keystone’s 101-79 loss to Western Connecticut State.
In Rowan’s 93-72 loss to Stockton, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had six points, two rebounds and two assists, and Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) added two points and three rebounds.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 30 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Independence Community College (Kansas) in a 78-66 win over Pratt C.C. He had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 100-90 win over Southwestern C.C.
Women’s basketball
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had four points and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 74-69 loss to Southern New Hampshire. She had 11 points and three rebounds in an 84-51 loss to Saint Anselm.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had six points and three rebounds in Jefferson’s 79-68 loss to Bloomsburg.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland Regional) had 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in Albright’s 81-50 win over Hood.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in Catholic’s 85-62 win over Gallaudet.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored 26, hauled in nine rebounds and added three steals in Delaware Valley’s 65-60 loss to Penn State-Berks.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had a point and four rebounds in Eastern’s 80-51 win over Penn State-Abington.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in Emerson’s 60-48 win over Lasell. She had five points and four steals in a 77-31 win over Johnson & Wales.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in Kean’s 84-75 win over Ramapo. She had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals in Kean’s 77-48 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had five points and four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 61-38 loss to Haverford.
In Rowan’s 94-65 win over Stockton, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added four points and three rebounds. In a 78-51 win over Ramapo, Holt had five points, four rebounds and two assists, and Duverglas added four points and three rebounds.
