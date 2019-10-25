Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This is a 2018 photo of Orlando Scandrick of the Washington Redskins NFL football team. This image reflects the Washington Redskins active roster as of Thursday, May 24, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reaches the end zone for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47), Malcolm Jenkins (27), and Orlando Scandrick (38) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick strips the ball from Luke Falk for an eventual 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second half. (8) for an eventual touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
This is a 2018 photo of Orlando Scandrick of the Washington Redskins NFL football team. This image reflects the Washington Redskins active roster as of Thursday, May 24, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reaches the end zone for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47), Malcolm Jenkins (27), and Orlando Scandrick (38) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick strips the ball from Luke Falk for an eventual 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second half. (8) for an eventual touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with yet another distraction while preparing for Sunday's game at Buffalo.
Former safety Orlando Scandrick blasted Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, safety Malcolm Jenkins and others during an interview on Fox Sports 1's morning show "Undisputed."
Scandrick was released by the Eagles for the second time this season on Monday, one day after he struggled in the team's 37-10 loss at Dallas.
"I felt kind of scapegoat-ish," Scandrick told co-hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe." He suggested "the problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me."
Scandrick, who played 10 seasons for the Cowboys, was signed as a free agent early in training camp, released at the end of the preseason and brought back in late September due to injuries in the secondary.
He made his Eagles debut Oct. 6 and scored on a 44-yard strip-sack in a 31-6 victory over the New York Jets.
Scandrick indicated he was told by Roseman on Monday the team was letting him go so it could give more playing time to younger cornerbacks.
"I don't believe anything Howie says," Scandrick told Bayless and Sharpe. "Howie's one of those people that if he told me it's raining outside, I'd probably grab some shorts just in case."
Scandrick also surprisingly had some harsh criticism for Jenkins, though he didn't mention him by name. He did refer to a defensive back who wasn't a cornerback, was seeking a new contract and was one of the team's captains.
He alluded that Jenkins was at least partially to blame for Minnesota wide receiver Stephon Diggs' two long touchdown receptions in the Eagles' 38-20 loss to the Vikings two weeks ago.
"I think there are some selfish people on that defense," Scandrick said. "(Cornerback) Rasul Douglas, I think he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people's selfish play. We don't have to say names at all. They know who they are.
"Just look at everything that's happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in, you're not really making any plays. And then you go down to Minnesota and you're somehow supposed to be on the half of the field, and you (make a coverage mistake)? That's not a rookie we're talking about here. This is a two-time Super Bowl champ."
Jenkins won Super Bowls with New Orleans in the 2009 season and with the Eagles in the 2017 season.
Told of Scandrick's comments later Friday, Jenkins didn't mince words.
"I could give two (bleeps) about people who aren't here," Jenkins told The Athletic on Friday. "For us to move on as a team, we can’t have (people) like that in the room."
Scandrick's comments come on the heals of an ESPN report last week in which an anonymous player questioned the team's lack of accountability and quarterback Carson Wentz.
Howard Eskin, a member of the team's radio broadcast team and a former 94.1 WIP talk show host, identified wide receiver Alshon Jeffery as the source of the comments. Jeffery refused to address the issue Wednesday, saying it was "last week's news."
"I think (distractions) can play a part when (players) are hearing about it every day, and you guys are asking them every day," Pederson in Friday's livestreamed news conference. "It can definitely affect the mentality.
"But that's our jobs. It comes with the territory. We take the good with the bad, and we stand up here and we face the music, and our players have to do the same thing. And they have done a great job of that, and I think that's part of the resiliency of this football team."
