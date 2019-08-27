Stefania Piantadosi

Stefania Piantadosi scored 22 goals as an EHT senior in 2017 and finished with 53 for her career. She plays for Binghamton University.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Stefania Piantadosi scored her first goal of the season for the Binghamton University women’s soccer team Thursday.

The sophomore forward, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, scored in the 18th minute of the Bearcats’ 2-0 win over St. Bonaventure.

Freshman midfielder Christine Napoli (Mainland Regional) scored her first career goal in St. Bonaventure’s 3-1 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Junior midfielder Tia Dupont (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Miami’s season-opening 4-0 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday. She had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

