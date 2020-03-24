Madie Gibson finished both her high school and collegiate careers as a dominant scoring threat on the soccer field.
The Lower Cape May Regional High School and Monmouth University graduate earned the opportunity to continue that success at the professional level.
Gibson, the 2014 Press Soccer Player of the Year and one of the most decorated players in Monmouth history, signed a contract this month with Gintra Universitetas in Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Gintra Universitetas, which competes in Lithuania's top women's league, A Lyga, qualified last season for the Champions League competition after winning its league title for the 15th consecutive season.
"Gintra Universitetas, being the top team in Lithuania, is a great opportunity for me to start my professional career," Gibson said in a statement on Monmouth’s website.
"I can't thank my coaches and Monmouth women's soccer enough for shaping me into the player and person I am today, and I can't wait to get started."
Gibson led the Hawks to four consecutive Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season and conference tournament titles.
The 5-foot-8 Cape May resident finished her collegiate career with 102 career points, the fifth most in program history. The high-scoring forward scored 35 goals and had 32 assists.
Gibson was the first three-time, all-region selection in team history and the second player to be named first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in each of her four seasons.
"Madie had an unbelievable career for us, and it has been (a) long time goal of hers to play professional soccer," Monmouth coach Krissy Turner said in a statement.
"This is a great opportunity for her to play for a competitive team that has high aspirations. We are excited for Madie to get started and look forward to following her successful career as a pro."
Gibson finished her high school career at Lower with 126 goals, the most in the program history. Gabriella McKeown is second with 90 goals.
Gibson led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals and a 15-3-2 record as a senior.
Brett Matthews, who coached Gibson at Lower, resigned as the Caper Tigers' coach in November after nine seasons at the helm.
Gibson also surpassed boys scoring leader Mike Gavin for the overall Lower record, Matthews said. As a senior, Gibson set the single-season scoring record with 41 goals.
“She is a remarkable kid,” Matthews said. “She was so great to coach and to have on the team. What was really amazing is she just excelled at the next level (referring to her collegiate career).
“She has all the ability in the world to continue to excel. I am just so happy for her and proud that all her potential and ability is showing.”
