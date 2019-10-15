Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sophomore freestyle swimmer Glenn Lasco helped Lehigh University open its season with its first-ever win at Boston University on Saturday, a 170-118 victory.
Lasco won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 42.9 seconds, and the 50 free (21.60). He also finished second in the 100 free (47.30) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (3:08.79).
The Linwood resident is a former first-team Press All-Star and was a member of two Mainland state championship teams. He also was a four-time high school All-American, according to Lehigh’s website.
Edward Parks (Vineland) helped New Jersey Institute of Technology sweep its quad meet, beating St. Francis Brooklyn 283-60, Manhattan 268-83 and Saint Peter’s 181.50-157.50. He was second in the 100 butterfly (52.19), fifth in the 100 free (47.57) and swam on the second-place 400 frees relay (3:13.44).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) won the 1,000 free (10:34.80) for Montclair State in a 165-112 loss to Drew.
Women’s swimming
Alyssa Chain (Ocean City) finished second in the 100 butterfly (100.31) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay in Iona’s 166-88 win over Holy Cross. Freshman Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) made her debut, also swimming on the winning 200 medley relay and finishing third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.05)
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,000 free (10:11.37) for Indiana in a tri-meet, beating Notre Dame 172-128 and dropping to Kentucky 161-139.
Erin Murphy (Absegami) swam on Rutgers’ second-place 400 free relay (3:40.10) at the Rutgers Preseason Tune-Up.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) won the 1,000 free (10:13.07) for Tennessee in a 205-88 win over UNC Wilmington. In a 199-99 win over South Carolina, she won the 400 free in 4:29.57.
Men’s soccer
Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 1-1 tie with Millersville.
Anthony Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) made two saves in Cabrini’s 1-0 loss to Neumann. In a 3-1 win over Immaculata, Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) scored.
Josiah Nistorenko (Ocean City) scored in Cairn’s 4-0 win over Bryn Athyn.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored in Ramapo’s 1-1 tie with Montclair State.
Two players from Atlantic County earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly football honor…
Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made three saves in Stevenson’s 2-1 win over Lebanon Valley.
Tom Vieyra (Vineland) had two assists in Williamson College of the Trades’ 3-1 win over Central Penn College.
Women’s soccer
Abby Harris (Southern Regional) had an assist in Arkansas State’s 1-1 tie with Troy.
Tia Dupont (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) scored in Miami’s 2-1 win over Syracuse.
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice in Monmouth’s 6-0 win over Canisius.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) had an assist in Temple’s 2-0 win over Houston.
Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) scored in Charleston Southern’s 4-2 win over UNC Asheville.
Jamie Kazenmayer (Lacey) made two saves for the shutout in Felician’s 2-0 win over Bloomfield.
Rachel Rizzo (Southern) scored in Kutztown’s 2-1 loss to West Chester.
Madison Chiola (Hammonton) made eight saves in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 1-0 loss to Nova Southeastern. She made 10 saves in a 2-0 loss to Rollins.
Morgan Giordano (Millville) scored in Arcadia’s 3-0 win over Lycoming.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored three goals in Cairn’s 5-0 win over Clarks Summit.
Jordyn Martini (Egg Harbor Township) assisted on Misericordia’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over FDU-Florham.
Tori Rolls (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists in Montclair State’s 8-0 win over Ramapo.
In Rowan’s 8-1 win over New Jersey City, Imani Gaines (Millville) had a goal and an assist, and Abby Daigle (Millville) scored.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had an assist in La Salle’s 3-2 win over Saint Francis.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) had a goal and an assist in Delaware Valley’s 3-2 loss to Widener.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice, including the winner in the 76th minute, in FDU-Florham’s 3-2 overtime victory over Wilkes.
Nicole Andriani (Southern) made 14 saves in Montclair State’s 3-0 loss to Kean. She made six saves in a 1-0 loss to Stockton.
Brianne Nicholas (Lower Cape May) scored in Ursinus’ 5-0 win over Haverford.
Grace Steele (Ocean City) scored in Washington College’s 2-0 win over Swarthmore.
Jordana Ambros (Cumberland) scored in Widener’s 3-2 win over Delaware Valley.
Men’s cross country
Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) finished 26th with an 8K time of 29 minutes, 29.8 seconds for host Thomas Jefferson at the Jack Saint Claire Invite in Philadelphia. Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) finished 45th with a personal- best 30:55.1 at the Belmont Plateau course.
Also competing in Philly was Chestnut Hill’s Chris Johnson (Wildwood Catholic), who finished 52nd in 31:16.2.
Women’s tennis
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won her singles match 6-0, 6-2 her doubles 6-1 for Bloomsburg in a 6-1 win over Clarion. In a 6-1 win over Edinboro, she won her singles 6-0, 6-0 and her doubles 6-1.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) helped Youngstown State win the Columbia 300 Penguin Classic to open its season over the weekend. She had the second best overall score, a five-game total of 1,093 pins to lead her team. Her highest score was the 236 she bowled in the third game.
Men’s golf
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) shot a two-day 161 (78, 83) for Ursinus to finish tied for 23rd at the Revolutionary Classic in Rising Sun, Maryland. TJ Stanton (Ocean City) finished 35th with a 170 (91, 79).
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had five kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 loss to the University of the Sciences. She had seven kills in a 3-1 win over Caldwell.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had four kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over St. Thomas (Canada).
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had seven kills and nine digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 win over Penn State-Brandywine, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had five kills and three digs. Her sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had 12 kills and five digs, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) added six kills.
In a 3-0 loss to Elizabethtown, Morgan Mulligan had 13 kills and nine digs, Jamie Mulligan had eight kills and 12 digs and Erksine had five kills. In a 3-1 win over Sarah Lawrence, Morgan Mulligan had 15 kills and 14 digs. Jamie Mulligan had 12 kills and eight digs. Erskine added eight kills.
