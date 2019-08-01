PHILADELPHIA — There's always at least one unheralded player who makes an early impression during Eagles' training camp.
This summer, it's former Rutgers University wide receiver Carlton Agudosi.
"There's been a lot of guys who have caught my eye, but Agudosi is a kid who's kind of showed up a little bit from a receiving standpoint," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. "He's busting his tail to get better every day in the (individual drills), and it's carrying over into the team (drills)."
Agudosi, the biggest wide receiver on the Eagles' roster at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, used his size and athleticism to produce some big plays during Thursday's practice at the NovaCare Complex.
He caught three touchdown passes during an 11-on-11, red-zone series. On each occasion, he either outjumped or outmuscled two Eagles defensive backs to haul in passes from quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler, respectively, that drew cheers from the fans standing in the back of the end zone.
Not only did he make the catches, he showed enough agility to keep both feet in bounds amidst the tight coverage.
"I guess I had a pretty good practice today," Agudosi said. "But you have to take it for what it is. It's one day. I have to keep working hard and just keep focusing on each play."
Despite his size, Agudosi has often been overlooked during his football career, partly due to a lack of stability from his coaches.
Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch are Agudosi's eighth coordinator and position coach in the last eight years. Pederson is his fifth head coach, following Kyle Flood and Chris Ash at Rutgers, and Bruce Arians and Steve Wilks during two training camps with the Arizona Cardinals.
At Rutgers, he had just 35 career receptions for 513 yards and two touchdowns, including just eight catches for 89 yards and a TD as a senior in 2016.
"I've played in every type of offense you can imagine dating back to (Franklin High School in Somerset County)," Agudosi said. "There's nothing that surprises me."
He turned in a terrific performance during Rutgers' Pro Day in the spring of 2017, which convinced Arizona to sign him as a rookie free agent.
He spent most of the 2017 season on the Cardinals' practice squad, picking up pointers from Larry Fitzgerald at every opportunity.
"I learned a lot from Larry," Agudosi said. "He's one of the greatest receivers in the game, so if you don't take advantage of that, you don't belong in the league."
After getting released at the end of the 2018 preseason, he remained in Arizona to train in hopes of getting another opportunity.
He had a workout with Seattle, then auditioned for the Eagles, who signed him to a futures contract in January.
"The Eagles are football heaven," Agudosi said. "They give you everything you need to succeed."
He faces an uphill climb to earn a spot on the 53-man, regular-season roster. The Eagles have 12 wide receivers in training camp and will likely keep five or six.
Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are locks. Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson have the inside tracks for the final two spots, with Agudosi, Greg Ward, Braxton Miller, Marken Michel and Charles Johnson pushing them.
The real tests will come during the preseason, which begins next Thursday against Tennessee at the NovaCare Complex.
"These guys have really busted their butts to help us and help themselves," Pederson said. "They're doing a good job of making our (roster) decisions tough."
Notes: Rookie running back Miles Sanders suffered a foot injury Thursday, but it's not believed to be serious. Tackle Jason Peters got shaken up during an 11-on-11 drill but was not included on the injury report. ... Pederson gave WR DeSean Jackson a day off Thursday.
