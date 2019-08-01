Four Atlantic City Blackjacks players, receivers Antwane Grant and LeMark Brown, defensive end Monte Lewis and kicker Mark Lewis, were each named to the Arena Football League’s All-Arena second team on Thursday.
Grant, a rookie, caught 72 passes for a team-high 959 yards, and his 15 touchdowns was second on the Blackjacks to Brown. A five-year AFL veteran, Brown earned his first All-Arena selection. He finished with 793 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns.
Monte Lewis led the team with four sacks. Mark Lewis, a two-time AFL Kicker of the Year, made 93 percent of his extra point attempts and had four successful onside kicks.
Players will be honored at the AFL Award Ceremony on Aug. 10.
— Guy Gargan
