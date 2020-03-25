Four Stockton University women’s field hockey players received National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholars of Distinction honors Wednesday.
Ocean City High School graduates Issy Gilhooley and Lainie Allegretto, Oakcrest graduate Kelsey Andrus and West Deptford graduate Emily Gilligan were honored.
Gilligan earned the honor for the third consecutive season. Gilhooley and Andrus each received the award for the second straight year. It was the first time for Allegretto.
The four earned this recognition after maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher throughout the 2019 fall semester.
Gilhooley was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second-team after leading the team and tying for sixth in the conference with eight assists. The junior added three goals and finished second on the team with 14 points.
Gilligan was named an NJAC honorable mention after recording a program-record and conference-leading six shutouts. The junior goaltender finished second in the conference in save percentage (.836) and third in saves (112).
Andrus saw a major increase in playing time this season, appearing in 15 games. The sophomore defenseman from Mays Landing helped Stockton post six shutouts and a 1.7 goals against average.
Allegretto transferred to Stockton this season, playing 17 games and starting five. The sophomore scored her first two collegiate goals this season, both proving to be game-winners.
Stockton finished 14-4 and qualified for the NJAC Tournament for the second straight season. All four losses were against ranked opponents, including three ranked fourth or higher in Division III.
The Scholars of Distinction capped a list of academic accolades for Stockton. 18 Ospreys were named to the Zag Field Hockey Division III National Academic Squad, including Gilligan, Gilhooley, Andrus and Allegretto.
