FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019 photo, new Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano arrives for a news conference in Piscataway, N.J. After an on-again, off-again courtship, Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. The hiring of Schiano was one of the top news stories in New Jersey in 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Schiano speaks at a news conference in Piscataway, N.J. Speaking to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Big Ten Conference university and its athletic programs last month, Schiano said Thursday, April 16, 2020, his biggest concern is the health of his players and their families. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Fle)
Seth Wenig
Seth Wenig
Fran Brown doesn’t call where he grew up South Jersey.
He now refers to it as “South Rutgers.”
The Rutgers secondary coach and 2001 Camden High School graduate was the first defensive assistant hired by head coach Greg Schiano when he returned to take over the Rutgers University football program last December.
South Jersey football coaches greeted Brown’s hiring with enthusiasm. Three players from Atlantic County programs — Malachi Melton of Cedar Creek, Carnell Davis of St. Augustine Prep and Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph – have committed to Rutgers since Brown’s hiring.
“I heard from every coach down (in South Jersey), even if we didn’t know each other,” Brown said of the reaction to his hiring. “I heard from every coach from up in North Rutgers. I heard from coaches throughout the whole state that were excited.”
Brown, who spoke with reporters during a video news conference Wednesday afternoon, starred at quarterback for Camden. He coached the defensive backs at Paul VI in Haddonfield in 2010 before moving to Temple in 2011, where he quickly established himself as an excellent recruiter. Among the standouts Brown brought to Temple was former Millville and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.
Brown, 37, coached at Baylor University in 2017-18 before returning to Temple as the Owls' co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season.
“It’s just the relationships that I am able to build,” Brown said of his recruiting success. “It’s just me being genuine, understanding who you are as a person and allowing you to understand who I am as a person. A lot of people don’t tell kids the truth all the time. They tell kids what they want to hear. I am comfortable telling them what they might not want to hear. I am comfortable telling them what their parents probably have not told them over the past four years because they are a good football player.”
Brown has already helped Rutgers make a big impact in South Jersey. Melton, Davis and Griffin are three of the most highly recruited players from Atlantic County programs in several seasons.
Defensive back Melton led Cedar Creek to the Central Jersey Group II title last fall and then flipped his commitment from Purdue and enrolled at Rutgers after graduating from Cedar Creek in December. Davis, a junior receiver, and Griffin, a junior linebacker, both verbally committed to Rutgers this spring. Davis had more than 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, and Griffin had more than 15.
Rutgers needs a quick infusion of talent. The Scarlet Knights are a combined 3-21 the past two seasons and haven’t had a winning season since they finished 8-5 in 2014.
Schiano went 68-67 as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. Before December, Brown spent his entire professional career recruiting against Rutgers and had no grand designs on joining the Scarlet Knights' staff. That changed when Schiano returned.
“Once he got the job, I was itching for that call,” Brown said. “Before that I was trying to make sure Rutgers didn’t get any players. If they did get a player, I wanted it to be a player that they would dread having because he was awful. I wanted to beat them in every way possible. Now, I want to go win a national title.”
Cedar Creek vs. Hillside
