Fran Brown doesn’t call where he grew up South Jersey.

He now refers to it as “South Rutgers.”

The Rutgers secondary coach and 2001 Camden High School graduate was the first defensive assistant hired by head coach Greg Schiano when he returned to take over the Rutgers University football program last December.

South Jersey football coaches greeted Brown’s hiring with enthusiasm. Three players from Atlantic County programs — Malachi Melton of Cedar Creek, Carnell Davis of St. Augustine Prep and Keshon Griffin of St. Joseph – have committed to Rutgers since Brown’s hiring.

“I heard from every coach down (in South Jersey), even if we didn’t know each other,” Brown said of the reaction to his hiring. “I heard from every coach from up in North Rutgers. I heard from coaches throughout the whole state that were excited.”

Brown, who spoke with reporters during a video news conference Wednesday afternoon, starred at quarterback for Camden. He coached the defensive backs at Paul VI in Haddonfield in 2010 before moving to Temple in 2011, where he quickly established himself as an excellent recruiter. Among the standouts Brown brought to Temple was former Millville and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.

Brown, 37, coached at Baylor University in 2017-18 before returning to Temple as the Owls' co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season.

“It’s just the relationships that I am able to build,” Brown said of his recruiting success. “It’s just me being genuine, understanding who you are as a person and allowing you to understand who I am as a person. A lot of people don’t tell kids the truth all the time. They tell kids what they want to hear. I am comfortable telling them what they might not want to hear. I am comfortable telling them what their parents probably have not told them over the past four years because they are a good football player.”

Brown has already helped Rutgers make a big impact in South Jersey. Melton, Davis and Griffin are three of the most highly recruited players from Atlantic County programs in several seasons.

Defensive back Melton led Cedar Creek to the Central Jersey Group II title last fall and then flipped his commitment from Purdue and enrolled at Rutgers after graduating from Cedar Creek in December. Davis, a junior receiver, and Griffin, a junior linebacker, both verbally committed to Rutgers this spring. Davis had more than 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, and Griffin had more than 15.

Rutgers needs a quick infusion of talent. The Scarlet Knights are a combined 3-21 the past two seasons and haven’t had a winning season since they finished 8-5 in 2014.

Schiano went 68-67 as Rutgers' coach from 2001-11. Before December, Brown spent his entire professional career recruiting against Rutgers and had no grand designs on joining the Scarlet Knights' staff. That changed when Schiano returned.

“Once he got the job, I was itching for that call,” Brown said. “Before that I was trying to make sure Rutgers didn’t get any players. If they did get a player, I wanted it to be a player that they would dread having because he was awful. I wanted to beat them in every way possible. Now, I want to go win a national title.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments