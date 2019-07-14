PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies couldn't afford to be picky Sunday afternoon.
They needed a win.
The details didn't matter.
They ended up with a victory in one of the most dramatic ways possible.
Maikel Franco hit a solo walk-off home run in the ninth inning as the Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals before 43,075 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The home run was the 100th of Franco's career, and it pumped some energy back into a Philadelphia season that has been spiraling downward for more than a month.
"It's amazing," Franco said. "The 100th career home run, walk-off home run. There's nothing that can be exciting as that. It's a great moment for me. We needed this game so bad."
The Phillies also got a gritty effort from starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, who took the mound even though he has a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
"We are like a family right now," Franco said. "Jake has some trouble, and he goes out there and does everything for our team."
Philadelphia (48-45) needed a win on a humid, slightly cloudy day for numerous reasons. The Phillies are in contention for a wild-card berth but are just 15-21 since June 1.
On Saturday night, the Phillies lost 4-3 when Juan Soto of the Nationals hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth.
Philadelphia got more bad news before Sunday's game. The Phillies put reliever Tommy Hunter on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain. Hunter missed the first three months of the season with the same injury. In Hunter, David Robertson and Pat Neshek, the Phillies have $26.75 million in relievers on the injured list.
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Howard remembered the past and gave a rousing pep talk for the future Su…
Philadelphia's schedule ahead doesn't get an easier.
The Phillies begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Dodgers (61-33) boast the best record in the National League and will pitch all stars Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.09 ERA) on Monday and Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.46 ERA) on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Arrieta gutted his way through five innings, allowing one run and four hits. Arrieta had allowed 44 runs in his previous 69 innings. X-rays confirmed Friday he has a bone spur in his elbow. The same spur caused him to miss the final two months of the 2011 season.
"From this point on, its going to be tough each and every time I go out there," Arrieta said. "I can deal with pain. I'm going to do the best I can to continue to go out there and give my team a chance to win every fifth day. I'm not going to injure it any further. We'll get it (surgically) taken out when the time is right."
The Phillies led 3-1 after six innings Sunday, but the Nationals tied it in the seventh. Because of the bullpen injuries, the Phillies were forced to pitch J.D. Hammer in a high-leverage spot, and he allowed two hits, two runs and two walks in one-third of an inning.
Another blown lead and another loss would have added to the Phillies' bad karma. It also would have been a shame to waste Arrieta's determined effort.
Franco changed all that. He stepped to the plate with one out in the ninth.
He hit the first pitch, a 93 mph sinker from Matt Grace, 422 feet into the left-field stands. Franco knew it was gone immediately. As soon as the ball left his bat, Franco raised his arms and shouted at the Phillies' dugout.
The win, as dramatic as it was, does not wipe away the Phillies' poor play since June 1.
But it does allow Philadelphia to breathe a bit easier before the Dodgers series begins. The four games against Los Angeles could go a long way toward determining whether Philadelphia is a buyer or a seller at the July 31 trade deadline.
"This is some momentum we can ride going into the Dodgers series," manager Gabe Kapler said. "We have a lot of work to do. We understand that. But we certainly don't discount the energy boost a game like (Sunday) can give us."
