BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Kyle Neri calls himself “just a freshman.”
After Friday, he’s going to have to enhance that description.
Neri knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly as the St. Augustine Prep baseball team rallied to win its fourth straight South Jersey Non-Public A championship with a 5-3 victory over St. Joseph Metuchen. The Hermits will play Delbarton for the state title Wednesday at Veterans Park in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).
“I’m a freshman,” Neri said. “I shouldn’t be doing the big things. It’s the best feeling I ever had in my life.”
The top-seeded Hermits (24-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Neri gave St. Augustine a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Neri stared at his bat and breathed heavily between pitches.
“I was getting all the nerves out,” the Williamstown resident said.
As Friday’s game unfolded, Neri was far from the only nervous Hermit. A St. Augustine win seemed unlikely. Sixth-seeded St. Joe was one of the best stories of the state tournament with road wins over third-seeded Bishop Eustace and second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy.
St. Augusine hit some balls hard early in the game, but they were right at St. Joe fielders. Neri lined out to second base with a runner on third to end the fourth inning.
“We were hitting into some tough luck,” Hermits coach Mike Bylone said. “I was like, ‘Here we go. It’s going to be one those games.’”
Prep's Kenny Levari (right) with his teammates celebrated after beating Saint Joseph in the South Jersey title Game. May 30, 2019
St. Joe scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. St. Joe grabbed the momentum when Sebastian Mueller led off by pulling a home run over the left-field fence.
“It did have the feel,” Bylone said, “that it was not going to be our day. But this group is resilient.”
Hermits starting pitcher Jay Hoopes impressed early, striking out five in the first three innings with a fastball that registered 92 mph on the radar guns of scouts behind home plate.
Hoopes tired after the fourth but showed toughness and gave the Hermits a chance to come back by pitching to contact and not allowing a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Still, St. Augustine trailed 3-2 when it came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. The Hermits had runners at first and second with one out when Cole Vanderslice stepped to the plate.
Vanderslice has been an integral part of St. Augustine’s success since he was a sophomore.
“As I was walking up (to the plate), every single person on the team was telling me, ‘You got this,’ “ Vanderslice said. “That just gives me all the confidence in the world to go up there and be comfortable.”
Vanderslice hit a groundball single to right field to knock in the tying run. Neri, who bats ninth, followed Vanderslice to the plate with runners on second and third.
“For the past couple of weeks, I haven’t really squared a ball up,” Neri said. “I just focused on putting the ball in play.”
After the sacrifice fly, Vanderslice scored the Hermits' fifth run on a wild pitch. Hermits closer Kenny Levari retired the side in order in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.
St. Augustine is the defending state Non-Public A champion. Its streak of four straight S.J. titles is one of the most impressive achievements by any Cape-Atlantic League team in any sport. S.J. Non-Public A is always one of the state’s toughest brackets.
Baseball is also the most random of sports. A booted groundball or bloop hit at the wrong time could have easily derailed any of the Hermits’ championship runs.
“To win four in a row is something very special,” Vanderslice said. “I don’t think anybody can take that away from us. We really made our mark on South Jersey baseball.”
St. Augustine players posed for pictures in the outfield with the championship trophy. The Hermits held up four fingers to signify their four S.J. titles.
“From a senior to a freshman,” Vanderslice said of himself and Neri. “We have it all-around, making it happen.”
Vanderslice also had a message for Neri during the celebration.
“I told him I expect (three) more,” Vanderslice said.
