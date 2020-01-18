GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University freshmen DJ Campbell and Jordan Williams took turns keeping the Ospreys men's basketball team on top of the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Saturday.
Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, dominated the second half as the Ospreys beat Montclair State University 80-68 at the Stockton Sports Center. Campbell scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to keep the Ospreys ahead as Montclair tried to come back.
Williams led Stockton in the first half with 12 points (surpassing his previous career-high for a full game) and finished with 16. He also had 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.
Stockton upped its season record to 11-5 and finished the first half of the NJAC season alone at the top with an 8-1 mark. Montclair dropped to 8-8 (6-3).
Stockton entered the game second in the NJAC in scoring defense (68.7 points per game by opponents) and held down the Red Hawks, who were averaging a conference-high 86.5 points. Montclair shot 31.8% from the field (21-66).
"We like to play fast and Montclair likes to play fast, and we showed we can play fast with them in the first half," Stockton coach Scott Bittner said. "And then in the second half, it just became a meat-and-potatoes game.
"We're top 3,4,5 in the country (in NCAA Division III) in defense efficiency, and we kind of rest our laurels on that. We have different guys step up every night. DJ Campbell had 25 points tonight, and Jordan Williams has a broken nose, and he didn't have to wear a mask, and he was great. So the exciting thing for me and the coaches is that these are freshmen getting it done today."
Campbell shot shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range. He hit three 3-pointers in the second half, each time after Montclair had cut the lead to 10 points or fewer.
"Things went well in the second half, and we kept them from coming back," said Campbell, a 19-year-old Vineland resident. "I'm working and getting used to the drills and the system and playing the way the coaches planned it."
Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, two steals and four assists. Jordan Taylor added nine points and had a game-high five assists.
For Montclair, Akbar Hoffman scored 14, Justin Porter 12. Steven Breeman had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Williams was the only player in the game in double figures in the first half and led the Ospreys to a 45-39 halftime lead.
The teams traded the lead until Stockton went on a 12-2 run in the last 10 minutes of the half. Williams was 4 for 5 from the field in the first 20 minutes, and twice hit 3s from the left baseline when Stockton trailed about nine minutes into the game.
"I didn't wear a mask today because I wasn't comfortable with it," said Williams, a 19-year-old Trenton resident. "I tried to get back in the groove. I just came out and gave it my all. I'm a freshman, and I'm just trying to play and help the team as much as I can.
"We played together as a team and played like a family."
Montclair State 39 29−68
Stockton 45 35−80
MS-Breeman 11, Parham 4, Hoffman 14, Porter 12, Emedoh 3, Nahimy 8, Radi 5, Brown 11.
S-Nyamekye 2, Dawkins 6, Flanders 10, Lubrano 5, Williams 16, Baker 3, Campbell 25, Taylor 9, Lawrence 2, Azoroh 2.
3-point goals-Hoffman (3), Brown (3), Nahimy (2), Breeman, Porter, Emedoh, Radi MS. Campbell (5), Williams (2), Lubrano, Taylor S.
Records-Montclair 8-8; Stockton 11-5.
