102619_spt_buenafootball 8.jpg

Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie, right, gets off a pass as Buena's Dashaun Sykes defends during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Allentown 52, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 18

Asbury Park 15, Barnegat 9

Belvidere 21, North Warren 14

Bergen Catholic 50, Paramus Catholic 12

Bernards 44, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Boonton 48, Pequannock 7

Brearley 34, Dunellen 6

Burlington City 35, Florence 0

Burlington Township 14, Highland 7

Butler 42, Wallington 7

Camden 57, Camden Catholic 0

Carteret 32, South Plainfield 17

Chatham 42, Hackettstown 14

Cherry Hill West 21, Lawrence 14

Cinnaminson 33, Ewing 20

Colonia 22, Edison 21

Delaware Valley Regional 48, North Plainfield 8

Delran 31, Northern Burlington 20

Dickinson 28, Kearny 26

Don Bosco Prep 42, DePaul Catholic 6

Dumont 28, Lakeland 7

East Orange 46, Columbia 14

Eastside Paterson 20, Passaic Valley 14

Egg Harbor 18, Bridgeton 12

Fair Lawn 36, Memorial 8

Freehold 41, Howell 34

Glen Ridge 37, Wood-Ridge 7

Haddon Township 35, Clayton 26

Haddonfield 28, Collingswood 0

Hammonton 35, Eastern 27

Hasbrouck Heights 21, Emerson 7

Hawthorne 35, Glen Rock 28

Hillsborough 42, East Brunswick 7

Hoboken 46, Weequahic 20

Holmdel 17, Raritan 14

Holy Spirit 47, Kingsway 27

Hopatcong 40, High Point 31

Immaculata 41, Iselin Kennedy 14

Jefferson 26, West Milford 18

Kinnelon 28, Ramsey 21

Lacey 17, Point Pleasant Boro 7

Lenape Valley 43, Wallkill Valley 13

Lyndhurst 33, Waldwick 7

Mahwah 57, Fort Lee 12

Manalapan 31, Freehold Township 10

Manchester Regional 36, Secaucus 22

Maple Shade 35, Riverside 20

Matawan 10, Shore Regional 6

Mater Dei 37, Middletown North 0

Mendham 41, Vernon 15

Middle Township 8, Gloucester City 6

Middlesex 28, South Hunterdon 14

Millville 36, Atlantic City 2

Montclair 33, Livingston 13

Montgomery 42, Perth Amboy 0

Mount Olive 44, Roxbury 21

New Milford 34, Rutherford 29

New Providence 26, Johnson 7

North Brunswick 35, Hunterdon Central 28

North Hunterdon 34, Cranford 21

Northern Highlands 17, Wayne Valley 13

Notre Dame 29, Nottingham 14

Ocean Township 35, Manchester 0

Old Bridge 33, Franklin 32

Orange 13, Belleville 7

Palisades Park 15, Elmwood Park 14

Park Ridge 29, Cresskill 28

Parsippany 30, Whippany Park 8

Passaic 14, Bayonne 13

Pemberton 35, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Piscataway 22, Elizabeth 7

Pitman 20, Cumberland Regional 14

Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 14

Point Pleasant Beach 10, Keyport 7

Poly Prep, N.Y. 35, Pingry 14

Rahway def. Warren Hills, forfeit

Ramapo 42, Pascack Valley 14

Red Bank Catholic 27, Donovan Catholic 16

Ridge 20, Watchung Hills 14

Ridgewood 27, Paterson Kennedy 0

River Dell 27, Paramus 14

Robbinsville 28, Wildwood 0

Saddle Brook 33, Weehawken 6

Seneca 49, Triton 26

Shabazz 27, Newark Collegiate 16

Somerville 63, Governor Livingston 8

South Brunswick 10, Sayreville 7

Sparta 48, Montville 13

St. Augustine 20, Cherokee 7

St. John Vianney 21, Southern 0

Sterling 28, Overbrook 6

Summit 52, Voorhees 8

Tenafly 28, Indian Hills 21

Toms River North 47, Toms River East 20

Toms River South 28, Jackson Liberty 10

Union 51, Bridgewater-Raritan 35

Union City 49, North Bergen 0

Verona 38, Cedar Grove 26

Wall 35, Brick Memorial 6

Wayne Hills 24, Passaic Tech 14

West Deptford 53, Deptford 0

West Orange 39, Bloomfield 0

West Side 58, Caldwell 7

Westfield 20, Phillipsburg 14, OT

Westwood 49, Pascack Hills 13

Williamstown 17, Shawnee 0

Winslow 28, Clearview Regional 25, 2OT

Woodbridge 21, New Brunswick 20

Woodbury 46, Lindenwold 0

Woodstown 28, Schalick 0

