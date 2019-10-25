Allentown 52, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 18
Asbury Park 15, Barnegat 9
Belvidere 21, North Warren 14
Bergen Catholic 50, Paramus Catholic 12
Bernards 44, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Burlington City 35, Florence 0
Burlington Township 14, Highland 7
Camden 57, Camden Catholic 0
Carteret 32, South Plainfield 17
Chatham 42, Hackettstown 14
Cherry Hill West 21, Lawrence 14
Delaware Valley Regional 48, North Plainfield 8
Delran 31, Northern Burlington 20
Don Bosco Prep 42, DePaul Catholic 6
East Orange 46, Columbia 14
Eastside Paterson 20, Passaic Valley 14
Egg Harbor 18, Bridgeton 12
Glen Ridge 37, Wood-Ridge 7
Haddon Township 35, Clayton 26
Haddonfield 28, Collingswood 0
Hasbrouck Heights 21, Emerson 7
Hawthorne 35, Glen Rock 28
Hillsborough 42, East Brunswick 7
Holy Spirit 47, Kingsway 27
Hopatcong 40, High Point 31
Immaculata 41, Iselin Kennedy 14
Jefferson 26, West Milford 18
Lacey 17, Point Pleasant Boro 7
Lenape Valley 43, Wallkill Valley 13
Manalapan 31, Freehold Township 10
Manchester Regional 36, Secaucus 22
Maple Shade 35, Riverside 20
Matawan 10, Shore Regional 6
Mater Dei 37, Middletown North 0
Middle Township 8, Gloucester City 6
Middlesex 28, South Hunterdon 14
Millville 36, Atlantic City 2
Montclair 33, Livingston 13
Montgomery 42, Perth Amboy 0
Mount Olive 44, Roxbury 21
New Milford 34, Rutherford 29
New Providence 26, Johnson 7
North Brunswick 35, Hunterdon Central 28
North Hunterdon 34, Cranford 21
Northern Highlands 17, Wayne Valley 13
Notre Dame 29, Nottingham 14
Ocean Township 35, Manchester 0
Old Bridge 33, Franklin 32
Palisades Park 15, Elmwood Park 14
Park Ridge 29, Cresskill 28
Parsippany 30, Whippany Park 8
Pemberton 35, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Piscataway 22, Elizabeth 7
Pitman 20, Cumberland Regional 14
Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 14
Point Pleasant Beach 10, Keyport 7
Poly Prep, N.Y. 35, Pingry 14
Rahway def. Warren Hills, forfeit
Ramapo 42, Pascack Valley 14
Red Bank Catholic 27, Donovan Catholic 16
Ridge 20, Watchung Hills 14
Ridgewood 27, Paterson Kennedy 0
River Dell 27, Paramus 14
Robbinsville 28, Wildwood 0
Saddle Brook 33, Weehawken 6
Shabazz 27, Newark Collegiate 16
Somerville 63, Governor Livingston 8
South Brunswick 10, Sayreville 7
St. Augustine 20, Cherokee 7
St. John Vianney 21, Southern 0
Tenafly 28, Indian Hills 21
Toms River North 47, Toms River East 20
Toms River South 28, Jackson Liberty 10
Union 51, Bridgewater-Raritan 35
Union City 49, North Bergen 0
Verona 38, Cedar Grove 26
Wall 35, Brick Memorial 6
Wayne Hills 24, Passaic Tech 14
West Deptford 53, Deptford 0
West Orange 39, Bloomfield 0
Westfield 20, Phillipsburg 14, OT
Westwood 49, Pascack Hills 13
Williamstown 17, Shawnee 0
Winslow 28, Clearview Regional 25, 2OT
Woodbridge 21, New Brunswick 20
Woodbury 46, Lindenwold 0
Cherokee 7, St. Augustine Prep 20 - FINAL
The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-3.
Kanye Udoh rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Raikes added a rushing touchdown. Luke Snyder made two field goals.
Cherokee fell to 3-4.
Kingsway Regional 27, Holy Spirit 47 - FINAL
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway football. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Gallery from the game Story from the game
Egg Harbor Township 18, Bridgeton 12 - FINAL
The Egg Harbor Township football team beat Bridgeton 18-12 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.
For the Eagles, junior Christopher Decker had 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery McKim had 12 carries for 81 yards. Quarterback Christian Rando was 7 of 15 for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.For Bridgeton, Domitris Mosley caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from James Smith. Later in the game, Jymere Melendez caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jermaine Bell.
EHT improved to 3-4.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-6.
EHT 0 6 6 6—18 Bridgeton 0 6 0 6—12 SECOND QUARTER E— Decker 1 run (kick fail) B— Mosley 17 pass from Smith (conversion fail) THIRD QUARTER E— Decker 9 run (conversion fail) FOURTH QUARTER E— Rando 1 run (conversion fail) B— Melendez 17 pass from Bell (conversion fail)
Millville 36, Atlantic City 2 - FINAL
Millville's Shamore Collins #7 breaks free from Atlantic City's Connor Culmone #8 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Story from the game Gallery from the game
Pitman 20, Cumberland Regional 14 - FINAL
Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 14 - FINAL
Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie, right, gets off a pass as Buena's Dashaun Sykes defends during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Gallery from the game Story from the game
Southern Regional 0, St. John Vianney 21 - FINAL
Lacey Township 17, Point Borough 7 - FINAL
Asbury Park 15, Barnegat 9 - FINAL
Eastern Regional 21, Hammonton 35 - FINAL
The Blue Devils improved to 6-2 with the win over Eastern.
The Vikings fell to 4-3.
Robbinsville 28, Wildwood 0 - FINAL
Middle 8, Gloucester 6 - FINAL
102619_spt_buenafootball 1.jpg
Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie runs the ball against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 2.jpg
Pleasantville's Amin Bailey runs the ball against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 3.jpg
Buena's Byron Spellman, left, runs the ball against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 4.jpg
Buena's Luke Santiago looks to hand the ball off against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 5.jpg
Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, loses the football after being hit by Pleasantville's Daniel Akpan, bottom, during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 6.jpg
Buena's Shayron Smithbey, left, runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 7.jpg
Buena's Samir Garrison, right, is grabbed from behind by Pleasantville's Nate Johnson during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 8.jpg
Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie, right, gets off a pass as Buena's Dashaun Sykes defends during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 9.jpg
Pleasantville's Keon Henry, right, is stopped by Buena's defense during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 10.jpg
Pleasantville's Cael Aretz, right, reacts to a big defensive play against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 11.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 12.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 13.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 14.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 15.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 16.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 17.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 18.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 19.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 20.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 21.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 22.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 23.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 24.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 25.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 26.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 27.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 28.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 29.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 30.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 31.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 32.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 33.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 34.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 35.jpg
Pleasantville's Cael Aretz, right, reacts to a big defensive play against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 36.jpg
Pleasantville's Marlon Leslie, right, gets off a pass as Buena's Dashaun Sykes defends during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 37.jpg
Pleasantville's Amin Bailey runs the ball against Buena during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 38.jpg
Pleasantville's Keon Henry, right, is stopped by Buena's defense during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 39.jpg
Buena's Samir Garrison, right, is grabbed from behind by Pleasantville's Nate Johnson during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102619_spt_buenafootball 40.jpg
Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Millville's Shamore Collins #7 breaks free from Atlantic City's Connor Culmone #8 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Millville's Tommy Watson #4 breaks up the middle against Atlantic City's Corey Yeoman #1 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Millville’s Vonzell Rivera races ahead of Vikings defenders Ra’Kiy Newsome, left, and Lasean Trussell during the first half Friday night in Atlantic CIty. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
HSLive.me
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City's Shawn McGraw #10 fumbles the ball against Millvile during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City's Kiraan Palms #7 breaks free from Millville's Davonte White #11 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Millville's Andwele Stephens #22 breaks up a pass attempts to Atlantic City's Tariq Chapman #6 during the first half of high school game at Atlantic City School Friday Oct 25, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit Elijah Stewart gain big yards against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit’s Charlie Murray tackles Kingsway Regional’s JaVohn Arrington during their game Friday night in Absecon. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit E’lijah Gray breaks a tackle to score against Kingsway on Friday night in Absecon.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit Ahmad Brown in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit Patrick Smith in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit Patrick Smith in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit Patrick Smith in action against Kingsway. Oct.25, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
Holy Spirit vs Kingsway Football
