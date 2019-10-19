St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery

St. Joseph football team traveled to West Deptford on Friday evening.

 ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press

Absegami 13, Moorestown 6

Asbury Park 26, Manchester 8

Atlantic City 14, Deptford 10

Barringer 14, Belleville 6, OT

Bergenfield 27, Tenafly 0

Bernards 30, Voorhees 18

Bound Brook 28, Roselle Park 7

Brearley 41, South Hunterdon 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Westfield 6

Buena Regional 44, Clayton 12

Burlington City 28, Pennsville Memorial 14

Butler 71, Becton 26

Camden 50, Pennsauken 6

Cedar Creek 42, Oakcrest 6

Cedar Grove 42, Shabazz 38

Clearview Regional 37, Cherry Hill West 18

Columbia 10, Bayonne 7

Cranford 41, J.P. Stevens 0

Cresskill 34, Emerson 6

DePaul Catholic 51, Hudson Catholic 13

Donovan Catholic 35, Lacey 0

Dumont 40, Fort Lee 0

Dunellen 34, Spotswood 12

East Brunswick 17, New Brunswick 14

Eastside Paterson 20, Dwight-Morrow 0

Edison 40, South Plainfield 12

Ewing 30, Bishop Eustace Prep 27

Gateway 22, Glassboro 8

Gloucester City 40, New Egypt 0

Hammonton 29, Winslow 0

Hanover Park 33, Ramsey 21

Hawthorne 35, Secaucus 0

High Point 20, Kittatinny 7

Hillsborough 26, Colonia 0

Hillside 20, Delaware Valley Regional 14

Holy Cross 6, Cinnaminson 2

Hopatcong 32, North Warren 6

Iselin Kennedy 27, Hackensack 20

Jefferson 34, Vernon 0

Kinnelon 24, Pequannock 21

Lakeland 27, Pascack Hills 14

Lawrence 28, Steinert 7

Lenape 49, Camden Catholic 0

Lenape Valley 28, Madison 21

Mainland Regional 38, Middle Township 6

Manalapan 20, Red Bank Catholic 14

Manville 41, Jonathan Dayton 40

Matawan 14, Jackson Liberty 7

Middlesex 10, Johnson 7

Middletown North 12, Howell 7

Middletown South 20, Rumson-Fair Haven 3

Millburn 35, Orange 28

Millville 44, Bridgeton 6

Montclair 48, Bloomfield 0

Montgomery 21, Watchung Hills 14

Mount Olive 21, Montville 20, OT

Mountain Lakes 46, Whippany Park 7

Neptune 36, Toms River South 28

New Providence 42, Belvidere 28

Newton 27, Wallkill Valley 19

North Arlington 16, Saddle Brook 14

North Bergen 36, Memorial 6

North Brunswick 15, Linden 13

North Plainfield 46, Dover 6

Northern Burlington 39, Hightstown 7

Notre Dame 41, Hopewell Valley Central 6

Ocean City 45, Triton 0

Ocean Township 28, Point Pleasant Boro 14

Old Bridge 25, Sayreville 23

Paramus 42, Demarest 7

Park Ridge 34, Weehawken 0

Parsippany 28, Boonton 18

Pascack Valley 20, River Dell 19

Passaic 28, Dickinson 0

Passaic Tech 23, West Orange 20

Phillipsburg 28, North Hunterdon 0

Piscataway 41, South Brunswick 14

Pitman 30, Riverside 14

Ramapo 35, Wayne Hills 28, OT

Raritan 34, Shore Regional 14

Red Bank Regional 30, Central Regional 24

Ridge 35, Elizabeth 8

Ridgefield Park 13, Cliffside Park 7, OT

Robbinsville 42, Bordentown 13

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Paterson Kennedy 20

Seneca 41, Pemberton 14

Shawnee 35, Union City 17

Snyder 22, Newark East Side 13

Somerville 28, Rahway 14

South River 40, Highland Park 6

Sparta 40, Randolph 35

St. Augustine 21, Holy Spirit 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 14, West Deptford 13

St. Joseph-Metuchen 23, Carteret 0

St. Peter's Prep 35, Paramus Catholic 10

Summit def. Warren Hills, forfeit

Toms River East 35, Lakewood 22

Union 40, Hunterdon Central 20

Verona 26, Hoboken 20

Vineland 34, Rancocas Valley 7

Waldwick 37, Garfield 0

Wall 41, St. John Vianney 14

Wayne Valley 21, Old Tappan 14

West Essex 55, Caldwell 14

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47, Princeton 0

Williamstown 33, Washington Township 0

Willingboro 62, Sterling 6

Woodbridge 22, Perth Amboy 7

Woodbury 19, Collingswood 0

Woodrow Wilson 36, Delsea 7 

