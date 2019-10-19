Absegami 13, Moorestown 6
Asbury Park 26, Manchester 8
Atlantic City 14, Deptford 10
Barringer 14, Belleville 6, OT
Bergenfield 27, Tenafly 0
Bound Brook 28, Roselle Park 7
Brearley 41, South Hunterdon 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 17, Westfield 6
Buena Regional 44, Clayton 12
Burlington City 28, Pennsville Memorial 14
Cedar Creek 42, Oakcrest 6
Cedar Grove 42, Shabazz 38
Clearview Regional 37, Cherry Hill West 18
Cranford 41, J.P. Stevens 0
DePaul Catholic 51, Hudson Catholic 13
Donovan Catholic 35, Lacey 0
Dunellen 34, Spotswood 12
East Brunswick 17, New Brunswick 14
Eastside Paterson 20, Dwight-Morrow 0
Edison 40, South Plainfield 12
Ewing 30, Bishop Eustace Prep 27
Gloucester City 40, New Egypt 0
Hanover Park 33, Ramsey 21
High Point 20, Kittatinny 7
Hillsborough 26, Colonia 0
Hillside 20, Delaware Valley Regional 14
Holy Cross 6, Cinnaminson 2
Hopatcong 32, North Warren 6
Iselin Kennedy 27, Hackensack 20
Kinnelon 24, Pequannock 21
Lakeland 27, Pascack Hills 14
Lenape 49, Camden Catholic 0
Lenape Valley 28, Madison 21
Mainland Regional 38, Middle Township 6
Manalapan 20, Red Bank Catholic 14
Manville 41, Jonathan Dayton 40
Matawan 14, Jackson Liberty 7
Middletown North 12, Howell 7
Middletown South 20, Rumson-Fair Haven 3
Millville 44, Bridgeton 6
Montclair 48, Bloomfield 0
Montgomery 21, Watchung Hills 14
Mount Olive 21, Montville 20, OT
Mountain Lakes 46, Whippany Park 7
Neptune 36, Toms River South 28
New Providence 42, Belvidere 28
Newton 27, Wallkill Valley 19
North Arlington 16, Saddle Brook 14
North Bergen 36, Memorial 6
North Brunswick 15, Linden 13
North Plainfield 46, Dover 6
Northern Burlington 39, Hightstown 7
Notre Dame 41, Hopewell Valley Central 6
Ocean Township 28, Point Pleasant Boro 14
Old Bridge 25, Sayreville 23
Park Ridge 34, Weehawken 0
Parsippany 28, Boonton 18
Pascack Valley 20, River Dell 19
Passaic Tech 23, West Orange 20
Phillipsburg 28, North Hunterdon 0
Piscataway 41, South Brunswick 14
Ramapo 35, Wayne Hills 28, OT
Raritan 34, Shore Regional 14
Red Bank Regional 30, Central Regional 24
Ridgefield Park 13, Cliffside Park 7, OT
Robbinsville 42, Bordentown 13
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Paterson Kennedy 20
Shawnee 35, Union City 17
Snyder 22, Newark East Side 13
South River 40, Highland Park 6
St. Augustine 21, Holy Spirit 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 14, West Deptford 13
St. Joseph-Metuchen 23, Carteret 0
St. Peter's Prep 35, Paramus Catholic 10
Summit def. Warren Hills, forfeit
Toms River East 35, Lakewood 22
Union 40, Hunterdon Central 20
Vineland 34, Rancocas Valley 7
Wall 41, St. John Vianney 14
Wayne Valley 21, Old Tappan 14
West Essex 55, Caldwell 14
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47, Princeton 0
Williamstown 33, Washington Township 0
Willingboro 62, Sterling 6
Woodbridge 22, Perth Amboy 7
Woodbury 19, Collingswood 0
Woodrow Wilson 36, Delsea 7
Jada Byers leaps for a touchdown reception in the first half of Friday night's game at West Deptford.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel throws a short screen pass.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers jukes away from a low tackle by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
An airborne Jada Byers battles West Deptford's Devin Colon for a reception at the goal line as time ran out in the first half. Officials ruled Byers just short of breaking the plane.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jayden Shertel looks to throw downfield as the pocket begins to collapse around him.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers powers downfield with West Deptford's Michael Barnes (right) and Alejandro Jimenez in tow.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph's Cohl Mercado is hit from both sides and tackled by West Deptford's Tyshawn Bookman (right) and Erik Rose for a short gain.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
West Deptford's Cody Thurston is taken down by St. Joseph's Jada Byers and Jayden Shertel.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Cohl Mercado tries to juke away from the tackle of the pursuing West Deptford linebacker Gavin Sheilds.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
West Deptford's Aaron Graeber makes a pass on the run.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel scans the endzone for an open receiver.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
St. Joes at West Deptford football
Jada Byers battles for extra yardage with West Deptford's Michael Barnes and Bobby Royal dragging him to the ground.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Mainland’s Jake Cook (13) gains yards over Middle’s Matt Marino. (2). Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Middle’s Kenderson Cardaci (4) looks to pass. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Middle’s Kenderson Cardaci (4) runs up the middle. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Mainland quaterback Zack Graziotto passes. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, is brought down. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Mainland’s Ja’Briel Mace, (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown. . Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
MIddle Mainland Football
Middle’s Matt Marino (front) and Mainland’s Elijah Williams vie for a pass. Mainland vs. Middle Township football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court Hosue, Friday Oct. 18, 2019
Dale Gerhard
St. Augustine Prep RC Reynolds #7 makes the tackle on Holy Spirit's Trevor Cohen #7 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward #11 breaks to the outside against St. Augustine Prep Carnell Davis #21 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith #4 breaks up the middle St. Augustine Prep during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown #26 breaks free from St. Augustine Prep Riley Lisgar #28 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown is tackled by St. Augustine Prep’s Robert Stefanelli (20) and Luke Snyder (8) during the first half of Friday’s game in Absecon.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep Nasir Hill #4 attempts a catch over Holy Spirit’s CJ Egrie #20 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine PrepNasir Hill #4 jumps over Holy Spirit's Tommy Finan #2 and Devin Lee #29 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
Holy Spirit’s Elijah Gray #24 avoids St. Augustine Prep Angelo Vokolos #3 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea/
