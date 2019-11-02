Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
Absegami 21, Egg Harbor 12
Allentown 16, Nottingham 12
Barnegat 33, Pinelands Regional 6
Bayonne 34, North Bergen 6
Belleville 15, Millburn 14
Belvidere 42, Roselle Park 13
Bernards 35, Middlesex 24
Bound Brook 45, Jonathan Dayton 20
Brearley 35, New Providence 13
Brick Memorial 16, Howell 13
Buena Regional 35, Gloucester Catholic 0
Burlington City 19, Holy Cross 6
Burlington Township 21, Winslow 20
Cedar Creek 41, Camden Catholic 7
Chatham 38, Hanover Park 35
Cherry Hill West 62, Cumberland Regional 0
Clearview Regional 20, Moorestown 6
Cliffside Park 35, Newark East Side 0
Collingswood 6, Sterling 0
Dickinson 62, Union City 7
Don Bosco Prep 49, Paramus Catholic 7
East Brunswick 17, Perth Amboy 6
East Orange 26, Bloomfield 6
Edison 26, South Brunswick 14
Florence 36, New Egypt 21
Garfield 21, Hawthorne 16
Glen Rock 13, Pompton Lakes 0
Gloucester City 20, Lower Cape May Regional 14
Hackensack 28, Ridgewood 14
Haddonfield 14, Deptford 7
Hamilton West 27, Lawrence 6
Hammonton 34, Washington Township 14
Hasbrouck Heights 43, Wallington 0
Hillsborough 21, Piscataway 6
Hopewell Valley Central 27, Hightstown 20
Hunterdon Central 34, Elizabeth 14
Jackson Memorial 22, Rumson-Fair Haven 16
Kinnelon 42, Whippany Park 14
Lenape Valley 28, High Point 7
Livingston 26, Columbia 20
Long Branch 26, St. John Vianney 21
Lyndhurst 34, Park Ridge 12
Mainland Regional 21, Ocean City 6
Manville 33, South Hunterdon 14
Middletown South 28, Brick Memorial 7
Monroe 21, Iselin Kennedy 20
Montgomery 42, Franklin 21
Mount Olive 28, Morristown 23
Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 34
North Hunterdon 17, Voorhees 6
Northern Highlands 39, Morris Knolls 0
Ocean Township 42, Marlboro 7
Old Bridge 17, Carteret 6
Old Tappan 28, Bergenfield 13
Palmyra 40, Bordentown 13
Paramus 41, Dwight-Morrow 22
Parsippany 27, Pequannock 13
Parsippany Hills 35, Orange 7
Pascack Hills 20, Dumont 14
Passaic Tech 26, Eastside Paterson 0
Pennsville Memorial 32, Schalick 0
Plainfield 35, J.P. Stevens 0
Pleasantville 28, Middle Township 7
Point Pleasant Beach 31, Pennington 20
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Manchester 20
Red Bank Catholic 42, Freehold Township 7
River Dell 45, Ridgefield Park 0
Rutherford 60, Harrison 21
Secaucus 16, Palisades Park 6
Seneca 46, Cherry Hill East 0
Shabazz 26, Hudson Catholic 14
Somerville 53, Immaculata 0
South Plainfield 54, North Plainfield 41
Southern 21, Central Regional 16
Sparta 28, Morris Hills 0
Spotswood 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 15
St. Augustine 21, Williamstown 7
Steinert 25, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 21
Timber Creek 41, Atlantic City 0
Toms River East 17, Lacey 14
Toms River North 44, Toms River South 7
Watchung Hills 34, New Brunswick 33
Wayne Hills 51, Indian Hills 14
Weequahic 36, Cedar Grove 34
West Essex 23, West Side 20, OT
West Milford 7, Passaic Valley 6
West Morris 49, Roxbury 7
Willingboro 24, Camden 12
Wood-Ridge 28, North Arlington 14
Woodbridge 22, Bridgewater-Raritan 18
Woodstown 27, Glassboro 21
Mainland 's Ja'Briel Mace #4 runs up the middle against Ocean City's Brian Beckmann #6 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pleasantville 28, Middle Twp. 7
Greyhound running back Jashua Kotokpo (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Marion Leslie (8). Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Williamstown 7, St. Augustine Prep 21
St. Augustine Kanye Udoh scores a touchdown against Williamstown. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Middle Pleasantville Football
Greyhound running back Jashua Kotokpo (4) takes the handoff from quarterback Marion Leslie (8). Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle’s Dominic Caraballo (22) breaks up the pass intended for Kashawn Jamison (3) of Pleasantville. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle quarterback Kenderson Cardaci looks to pass. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle running back Karl Giulian (34) is brought down by Pleasantville’s Amin Bailey (6). Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Pleasantville’s Marion Leslie (8) breaks the tackle of Middle’s Roberto Pettit Ayala (52) for a large gain. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Pleasantville’s Famah Toure (27) celebrates a touchdown catch to end the first half. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Pleasantville’s Famah Toure (27) celebrates a touchdown catch with Christian Mazquita (55) to end the first half. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Pleasantville’s Marion Leslie is driven out of bounds by Middle’s Karl Giulian (34) and Matthew Marino (2). Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Ocean City's Louis Conte #31 makes the tackle on Mainland's Dan Misa #6 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine vs Williamstown Football
St. Augustine Kanye Udoh catches a long pass against Williamstown. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
St. Augustine vs Williamstown Football
St. Augustine Prep vs Williamstown football. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
