Middle Pleasantville Football

Pleasantville’s Famah Toure (27) celebrates a touchdown catch with Christian Mazquita (55) to end the first half. Middle Township Pleasantville football held on Memorial Field in Cape May Court House, Friday Nov. 1, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Absegami 21, Egg Harbor 12

Allentown 16, Nottingham 12

Barnegat 33, Pinelands Regional 6

Bayonne 34, North Bergen 6

Becton 29, Bogota 0

Belleville 15, Millburn 14

Belvidere 42, Roselle Park 13

Bernards 35, Middlesex 24

Bound Brook 45, Jonathan Dayton 20

Brearley 35, New Providence 13

Brick Memorial 16, Howell 13

Buena Regional 35, Gloucester Catholic 0

Burlington City 19, Holy Cross 6

Burlington Township 21, Winslow 20

Butler 37, Emerson 21

Cedar Creek 41, Camden Catholic 7

Chatham 38, Hanover Park 35

Cherry Hill West 62, Cumberland Regional 0

Clayton 24, Riverside 0

Clearview Regional 20, Moorestown 6

Cliffside Park 35, Newark East Side 0

Collingswood 6, Sterling 0

Delbarton 20, Clifton 13

Delsea 42, Bridgeton 6

Demarest 33, Westwood 14

Dickinson 62, Union City 7

Don Bosco Prep 49, Paramus Catholic 7

Dover 34, Memorial 0

East Brunswick 17, Perth Amboy 6

East Orange 26, Bloomfield 6

Edison 26, South Brunswick 14

Florence 36, New Egypt 21

Garfield 21, Hawthorne 16

Glen Rock 13, Pompton Lakes 0

Gloucester City 20, Lower Cape May Regional 14

Hackensack 28, Ridgewood 14

Haddonfield 14, Deptford 7

Hamilton West 27, Lawrence 6

Hammonton 34, Washington Township 14

Hasbrouck Heights 43, Wallington 0

Highland 49, Paul VI 7

Hillsborough 21, Piscataway 6

Holmdel 24, Freehold 7

Hopewell Valley Central 27, Hightstown 20

Hunterdon Central 34, Elizabeth 14

Jackson Memorial 22, Rumson-Fair Haven 16

Jefferson 24, Mendham 17

Johnson 35, Dunellen 0

Kingsway 38, Eastern 13

Kinnelon 42, Whippany Park 14

Lenape 34, Cherokee 18

Lenape Valley 28, High Point 7

Livingston 26, Columbia 20

Long Branch 26, St. John Vianney 21

Lyndhurst 34, Park Ridge 12

Mahwah 56, Lakeland 21

Mainland Regional 21, Ocean City 6

Manville 33, South Hunterdon 14

Middletown South 28, Brick Memorial 7

Monroe 21, Iselin Kennedy 20

Montgomery 42, Franklin 21

Montville 40, Vernon 7

Mount Olive 28, Morristown 23

Mountain Lakes 35, Boonton 34

Neptune 34, Matawan 14

North Hunterdon 17, Voorhees 6

Northern Highlands 39, Morris Knolls 0

Nutley 40, Caldwell 3

Ocean Township 42, Marlboro 7

Old Bridge 17, Carteret 6

Old Tappan 28, Bergenfield 13

Palmyra 40, Bordentown 13

Paramus 41, Dwight-Morrow 22

Parsippany 27, Pequannock 13

Parsippany Hills 35, Orange 7

Pascack Hills 20, Dumont 14

Passaic 37, Kearny 8

Passaic Tech 26, Eastside Paterson 0

Paulsboro 36, Gateway 20

Pennsauken 15, Triton 14

Pennsville Memorial 32, Schalick 0

Plainfield 35, J.P. Stevens 0

Pleasantville 28, Middle Township 7

Point Pleasant Beach 31, Pennington 20

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Manchester 20

Ramapo 38, Randolph 22

Ramsey 42, Fort Lee 0

Red Bank Catholic 42, Freehold Township 7

Ridge 14, Linden 7

River Dell 45, Ridgefield Park 0

Rutherford 60, Harrison 21

Secaucus 16, Palisades Park 6

Seneca 46, Cherry Hill East 0

Shabazz 26, Hudson Catholic 14

Somerville 53, Immaculata 0

South Plainfield 54, North Plainfield 41

Southern 21, Central Regional 16

Sparta 28, Morris Hills 0

Spotswood 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 15

St. Augustine 21, Williamstown 7

Steinert 25, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 21

Tenafly 21, Teaneck 0

Timber Creek 41, Atlantic City 0

Toms River East 17, Lacey 14

Toms River North 44, Toms River South 7

Union 49, Sayreville 13

Waldwick 38, Cresskill 7

Watchung Hills 34, New Brunswick 33

Wayne Hills 51, Indian Hills 14

Weequahic 36, Cedar Grove 34

West Essex 23, West Side 20, OT

West Milford 7, Passaic Valley 6

West Morris 49, Roxbury 7

Willingboro 24, Camden 12

Wood-Ridge 28, North Arlington 14

Woodbridge 22, Bridgewater-Raritan 18

Woodstown 27, Glassboro 21 

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments