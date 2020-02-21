BOYS BASKETBALL
Barnegat 56, Freehold Township 47
Brick Memorial 45, Shore Regional 40
Camden Academy Charter 61, Cinnaminson 44
Cherry Hill East 54, Northern Burlington 51
Delaware Valley Regional 62, Jonathan Dayton 47
Eastern 72, Willingboro 70
Fair Lawn 78, Parsippany Hills 49
Haddon Township 54, Woodstown 53
Hamilton West 71, Pennington 57
Highland 71, Burlington Township 48
Holy Cross 50, Moorestown Friends 42
Kingsway 74, Seneca 69, OT
Leonia 72, Garfield 68, 2OT
Lyndhurst 60, Palisades Park 56
Manchester 54, Southern 50
McNair 67, North Arlington 64
Metuchen 47, Roselle Park 46
Metuchen 47, Roselle Park 46
Morris Tech 83, Warren Tech 52
Newton 71, North Warren 32
Nottingham, N.Y. 55, Notre Dame 52
Oratory Catholic 57, Johnson 53
Pennsauken 69, Lindenwold 68
Piscataway Tech 69, Henry Hudson 40
Pompton Lakes 61, Eastern Christian 43
Ridgewood 48, Greenwich, Conn. 46
Robbinsville 46, Princeton 29
Roselle 73, Timothy Christian 55
Somerset Tech 65, East Brunswick Tech 51
South Hunterdon 80, Keyport 77
South Plainfield 59, Voorhees 57
Spotswood 61, Jackson Liberty 38
St. Joseph-Hammonton 76, Buena Regional 25
Steinert 71, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 56
Trenton Catholic 78, Allentown 66
Wallkill Valley 77, Belvidere 44
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 49, Hopewell Valley Central 38
Wildwood 74, Bridgeton 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 50, Timber Creek 42
Colts Neck 48, Toms River North 45
Cresskill 63, West Milford 37
Delaware Valley Regional 47, North Hunterdon 43
Donovan Catholic 54, Southern 46
Fair Lawn 46, Kinnelon 31
Gloucester City 35, Collingswood 27
Governor Livingston 42, New Providence 27
Hammonton 47, Buena Regional 15
Hanover Park 51, Madison 45
Maple Shade 39, Pennsauken Tech 21
Midland Park 41, Emerson 31
Montclair Kimberley 49, Tech 19
Moorestown Friends 63, Riverside 32
Newark East Side 32, Science Park 30
North Hunterdon 47, Delaware Valley Regional 43
Palisades Park 37, Wallington 17
Parsippany Hills 38, Lenape Valley 24
Passaic Valley 36, Arts 22
Paul VI 62, Clearview Regional 49
Penns Grove 82, Paulsboro 44
Pennsauken 48, Pemberton 44
Pequannock 59, Wallkill Valley 45
Ridgewood 43, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 27
Robbinsville 39, Steinert 23
Rosa Parks Arts 42, Benedictine Academy 26
Roselle 46, Timothy Christian 27
Seneca 50, Burlington City 48
South Hunterdon 55, Hackettstown 27
Stuart Country Day 51, Hopewell Valley Central 23
Toms River East 50, Jackson Liberty 34
Trenton Catholic 76, Hightstown 16
Trenton Central 47, Allentown 41
Vineland 74, Cumberland Regional 50
Wayne Hills 49, Jefferson 44
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36, Pennington 32
Westampton Tech 75, Holy Cross 39
Whippany Park 35, Passaic 24
Woodrow Wilson 44, Camden 22
Woodstown 25, Haddon Township 22
Mainland vs Ocean City girls basketball game
Mainland vs Ocean City during the first half high school basketball at Mainland High School Friday Feb 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
The Middle Township girls basketball team plays Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
