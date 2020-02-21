hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Audubon 59, Riverside 43

Barnegat 56, Freehold Township 47

Brick Memorial 45, Shore Regional 40

Camden Academy Charter 61, Cinnaminson 44

Cherry Hill East 54, Northern Burlington 51

Delaware Valley Regional 62, Jonathan Dayton 47

Eastern 72, Willingboro 70

Fair Lawn 78, Parsippany Hills 49

Fort Lee 65, Ferris 47

Haddon Township 54, Woodstown 53

Hamilton West 71, Pennington 57

Highland 71, Burlington Township 48

Holy Cross 50, Moorestown Friends 42

Kingsway 74, Seneca 69, OT

Leonia 72, Garfield 68, 2OT

Lyndhurst 60, Palisades Park 56

Manchester 54, Southern 50

McNair 67, North Arlington 64

Metuchen 47, Roselle Park 46

Monmouth 65, Marist 61

Montville 51, Boonton 43

Morris Tech 83, Warren Tech 52

Newton 71, North Warren 32

Nottingham, N.Y. 55, Notre Dame 52

Oratory Catholic 57, Johnson 53

Paulsboro 99, Clayton 67

Pennsauken 69, Lindenwold 68

Piscataway Tech 69, Henry Hudson 40

Pompton Lakes 61, Eastern Christian 43

Ridgewood 48, Greenwich, Conn. 46

Robbinsville 46, Princeton 29

Roselle 73, Timothy Christian 55

Somerset Tech 65, East Brunswick Tech 51

South Hunterdon 80, Keyport 77

South Plainfield 59, Voorhees 57

Spotswood 61, Jackson Liberty 38

St. Joseph-Hammonton 76, Buena Regional 25

Steinert 71, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 56

Trenton Catholic 78, Allentown 66

Wallkill Valley 77, Belvidere 44

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 49, Hopewell Valley Central 38

Wildwood 74, Bridgeton 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville 55, McNair 29

Chatham 40, Randolph 28

Cherokee 50, Timber Creek 42

Colts Neck 48, Toms River North 45

Cresskill 63, West Milford 37

Delaware Valley Regional 47, North Hunterdon 43

Donovan Catholic 54, Southern 46

Fair Lawn 46, Kinnelon 31

Gloucester City 35, Collingswood 27

Governor Livingston 42, New Providence 27

Hammonton 47, Buena Regional 15

Hanover Park 51, Madison 45

Maple Shade 39, Pennsauken Tech 21

Metuchen 53, Rahway 24

Midland Park 41, Emerson 31

Montclair Kimberley 49, Tech 19

Moorestown Friends 63, Riverside 32

Newark East Side 32, Science Park 30

North Hunterdon 47, Delaware Valley Regional 43

Notre Dame 50, Ewing 38

Oak Knoll 45, Summit 33

Palisades Park 37, Wallington 17

Parsippany Hills 38, Lenape Valley 24

Passaic Valley 36, Arts 22

Paul VI 62, Clearview Regional 49

Penns Grove 82, Paulsboro 44

Pennsauken 48, Pemberton 44

Pequannock 59, Wallkill Valley 45

Ridgewood 43, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 27

Robbinsville 39, Steinert 23

Rosa Parks Arts 42, Benedictine Academy 26

Roselle 46, Timothy Christian 27

Seneca 50, Burlington City 48

South Hunterdon 55, Hackettstown 27

Stuart Country Day 51, Hopewell Valley Central 23

Toms River East 50, Jackson Liberty 34

Trenton Catholic 76, Hightstown 16

Trenton Central 47, Allentown 41

Vineland 74, Cumberland Regional 50

Wayne Hills 49, Jefferson 44

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36, Pennington 32

Westampton Tech 75, Holy Cross 39

Whippany Park 35, Passaic 24

Woodrow Wilson 44, Camden 22

Woodstown 25, Haddon Township 22

