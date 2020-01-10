hslivebasketballholder

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Atlantic Tech 62, Pinelands Regional 40

Bordentown 69, Willingboro 57

Brearley 63, Koinonia Academy 55

Burlington City 40, Doane Academy 37

Carteret 70, Middlesex 57

Donovan Catholic 41, Central Regional 39

East Brunswick Tech 57, Piscataway Tech 56

Eastern Christian 54, Lodi 50

Elmwood Park 64, Ridgefield 40

Florence 66, Maple Shade 58

Friends Central, Pa. 62, Princeton Day 60

Germantown Friends, Pa. 63, Moorestown Friends 49

Hightstown 70, Robbinsville 53

Holmdel 64, Shore Regional 41

Holy Cross 62, Delran 39

Hopewell Valley Central 52, Princeton 40

Irvington 63, Passaic Valley 51

Keyport 66, Perth Amboy Tech 45

Linden 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 49

Lindenwold 81, LEAP Academy 56

Madison 41, Kinnelon 24

Manalapan 53, Freehold Township 48

Manasquan 70, Monmouth 43

Marlboro 85, Long Branch 66

Matawan 57, Ocean Township 44

Medford Tech 66, Pennsauken 57

Millville 61, Cumberland Regional 19

Montgomery 65, Cinnaminson 26

Montverde Academy, Fla. 75, Gill St. Bernard's 40

Moorestown 59, Trenton Catholic 55

Morris Hills 31, Morris Knolls 29

Morris Tech 75, Vernon 55

New Egypt 46, Riverside 39

Northern Burlington 58, Pemberton 52

Notre Dame 56, Hamilton West 39

Nottingham 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54

Orange 54, Nutley 44

Parsippany 49, Sussex Tech 42

Parsippany Hills 48, Mount Olive 43

Pennington 56, Morristown-Beard 50

Pope John XXIII 49, Morristown 32

Rancocas Valley 70, Delsea 66

Raritan 41, Bernards 35

Rumson-Fair Haven 61, St. Rose 36

Secaucus 54, Dwight-Englewood 50

Seneca 65, Pennsauken Tech 39

Somerset Tech 52, Henry Hudson 40

Sparta 52, Mendham 26

Spotswood 52, Metuchen 44

St. John Vianney 69, Red Bank Regional 60

Sterling 41, Collingswood 17

Timothy Christian 66, Dunellen 63

Watchung Hills 59, Pingry 36

West Deptford 67, Kingsway 56

Westampton Tech 40, Burlington Township 37

Wildwood Catholic 70, Cape May Tech 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 34, Steinert 29

Audubon 52, Camden Tech 20

Bordentown 39, Willingboro 28

Burlington City 40, Doane Academy 37

Burlington Township 53, Pemberton 19

Cherry Hill East 56, Camden Academy Charter 28

Cinnaminson 47, Delran 23

Cumberland Regional 36, Millville 35

Ewing 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35

Florence 46, Maple Shade 30

Fort Lee 43, McNair 9

Freehold Township 52, Manalapan 30

Gateway 43, Pennsauken Tech 31

Great Oaks Charter 42, Academy Charter 19

Haddon Township 37, Triton 19

Hanover Park 56, Newton 29

Holmdel 67, Shore Regional 52

Holy Cross 36, Pennsauken 28

Hopewell Valley Central 46, Princeton 23

Irvington 47, St. Vincent 32

Kinnelon 56, Dover 22

LEAP Academy 41, Lindenwold 14

Lodi 47, Becton 37

Madison 58, Parsippany 23

Manasquan 45, Monmouth 26

Marlboro 64, Long Branch 37

Medford Tech 50, Stem Civics 15

Metuchen 59, Spotswood 55

Middlesex 69, Carteret 34

Montgomery 37, Piscataway 30

Montverde Academy, Fla. 72, Manchester 57

Moorestown Friends 43, Germantown Friends, Pa. 34

Morris Knolls 58, Roxbury 33

Mother Seton 39, Wardlaw-Hartridge 21

Mountain Lakes 43, Boonton 27

Notre Dame 68, Hamilton West 26

Nutley 57, West Essex 49

Oak Knoll 57, Montclair Kimberley 18

Ocean Township 40, Matawan 38

Palmyra 53, Riverside 29

Piscataway Tech 52, East Brunswick Tech 27

Ranney 41, Keyport 36

Somerset Tech 47, Purnell School 20

St. John Vianney 77, Red Bank Regional 31

St. Rose 61, Rumson-Fair Haven 32

Sterling 41, Collingswood 17

Stuart Country Day 56, Lawrenceville 44

Toms River East 48, Central Regional 36

Trenton Catholic 77, Moorestown 24

Trenton Central 66, Lawrence 40

Villa Walsh 25, Veritas Christian Academy 17

West Deptford 49, Gloucester City 30

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 32, Nottingham 30

Westampton Tech 65, Northern Burlington 44

Whippany Park 36, Lenape Valley 31

Wildwood Catholic 59, Cape May Tech 21

Woodbridge Academy 61, Timothy Christian 31

