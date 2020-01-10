BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Atlantic Tech 62, Pinelands Regional 40
Bordentown 69, Willingboro 57
Brearley 63, Koinonia Academy 55
Burlington City 40, Doane Academy 37
Carteret 70, Middlesex 57
Donovan Catholic 41, Central Regional 39
East Brunswick Tech 57, Piscataway Tech 56
Eastern Christian 54, Lodi 50
Elmwood Park 64, Ridgefield 40
Florence 66, Maple Shade 58
Friends Central, Pa. 62, Princeton Day 60
Germantown Friends, Pa. 63, Moorestown Friends 49
Hightstown 70, Robbinsville 53
Holmdel 64, Shore Regional 41
Holy Cross 62, Delran 39
Hopewell Valley Central 52, Princeton 40
Irvington 63, Passaic Valley 51
Keyport 66, Perth Amboy Tech 45
Linden 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 49
Lindenwold 81, LEAP Academy 56
Madison 41, Kinnelon 24
Manalapan 53, Freehold Township 48
Manasquan 70, Monmouth 43
Marlboro 85, Long Branch 66
Matawan 57, Ocean Township 44
Medford Tech 66, Pennsauken 57
Millville 61, Cumberland Regional 19
Montgomery 65, Cinnaminson 26
Montverde Academy, Fla. 75, Gill St. Bernard's 40
Moorestown 59, Trenton Catholic 55
Morris Hills 31, Morris Knolls 29
Morris Tech 75, Vernon 55
New Egypt 46, Riverside 39
Northern Burlington 58, Pemberton 52
Notre Dame 56, Hamilton West 39
Nottingham 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54
Orange 54, Nutley 44
Parsippany 49, Sussex Tech 42
Parsippany Hills 48, Mount Olive 43
Pennington 56, Morristown-Beard 50
Pope John XXIII 49, Morristown 32
Rancocas Valley 70, Delsea 66
Raritan 41, Bernards 35
Rumson-Fair Haven 61, St. Rose 36
Secaucus 54, Dwight-Englewood 50
Seneca 65, Pennsauken Tech 39
Somerset Tech 52, Henry Hudson 40
Sparta 52, Mendham 26
Spotswood 52, Metuchen 44
St. John Vianney 69, Red Bank Regional 60
Sterling 41, Collingswood 17
Timothy Christian 66, Dunellen 63
Watchung Hills 59, Pingry 36
West Deptford 67, Kingsway 56
Westampton Tech 40, Burlington Township 37
Wildwood Catholic 70, Cape May Tech 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 34, Steinert 29
Audubon 52, Camden Tech 20
Bordentown 39, Willingboro 28
Burlington City 40, Doane Academy 37
Burlington Township 53, Pemberton 19
Cherry Hill East 56, Camden Academy Charter 28
Cinnaminson 47, Delran 23
Cumberland Regional 36, Millville 35
Ewing 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35
Florence 46, Maple Shade 30
Fort Lee 43, McNair 9
Freehold Township 52, Manalapan 30
Gateway 43, Pennsauken Tech 31
Great Oaks Charter 42, Academy Charter 19
Haddon Township 37, Triton 19
Hanover Park 56, Newton 29
Holmdel 67, Shore Regional 52
Holy Cross 36, Pennsauken 28
Hopewell Valley Central 46, Princeton 23
Irvington 47, St. Vincent 32
Kinnelon 56, Dover 22
LEAP Academy 41, Lindenwold 14
Lodi 47, Becton 37
Madison 58, Parsippany 23
Manasquan 45, Monmouth 26
Marlboro 64, Long Branch 37
Medford Tech 50, Stem Civics 15
Metuchen 59, Spotswood 55
Middlesex 69, Carteret 34
Montgomery 37, Piscataway 30
Montverde Academy, Fla. 72, Manchester 57
Moorestown Friends 43, Germantown Friends, Pa. 34
Morris Knolls 58, Roxbury 33
Mother Seton 39, Wardlaw-Hartridge 21
Mountain Lakes 43, Boonton 27
Notre Dame 68, Hamilton West 26
Nutley 57, West Essex 49
Oak Knoll 57, Montclair Kimberley 18
Ocean Township 40, Matawan 38
Palmyra 53, Riverside 29
Piscataway Tech 52, East Brunswick Tech 27
Ranney 41, Keyport 36
Somerset Tech 47, Purnell School 20
St. John Vianney 77, Red Bank Regional 31
St. Rose 61, Rumson-Fair Haven 32
Sterling 41, Collingswood 17
Stuart Country Day 56, Lawrenceville 44
Toms River East 48, Central Regional 36
Trenton Catholic 77, Moorestown 24
Trenton Central 66, Lawrence 40
Villa Walsh 25, Veritas Christian Academy 17
West Deptford 49, Gloucester City 30
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 32, Nottingham 30
Westampton Tech 65, Northern Burlington 44
Whippany Park 36, Lenape Valley 31
Wildwood Catholic 59, Cape May Tech 21
Woodbridge Academy 61, Timothy Christian 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.