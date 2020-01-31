BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy for Urban Leadership 71, METS Charter 48
Allentown 61, Lawrence 54
Atlantic Tech 77, Woodbury 54
Barnegat 69, Jackson Liberty 52
Bordentown 86, Willingboro 69
Brearley 66, Roselle 44
Burlington City 68, Penns Grove 53
Calvary Christian 57, Piscataway Tech 54
Chatham 62, Morris Catholic 45
Cherry Hill West 61, Lenape 48
Delsea 48, Gloucester Catholic 47
Donovan Catholic 51, Manchester 48
Dumont 76, New Milford 35
Dunellen 73, East Brunswick Tech 41
Glen Ridge 47, West Essex 38
Glen Rock 62, Pompton Lakes 48
Hackettstown 58, Hillside 55
Haddon Heights 66, Rancocas Valley 45
Hopatcong 60, North Arlington 52
Iselin Kennedy 56, Bayonne 49
Keyport 63, Henry Hudson 41
Lacey 54, Point Pleasant Boro 53
Lakewood 51, Pinelands Regional 31
Lawrenceville 62, Life Center Academy 60
Mainland Regional 55, Egg Harbor 49
Mater Dei 67, Keansburg 24
Middle Township 53, Lower Cape May Regional 15
Monroe 70, Freehold 63
Northern Burlington 72, Cinnaminson 62
Notre Dame 51, Hopewell Valley Central 44
Nottingham 82, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77
Ocean City 60, Cumberland Regional 15
Peddie 69, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66
Perth Amboy Tech 55, Highland Park 39
Perth Amboy Tech 55, Rahway 39
Pleasantville 76, Constitution (Pa.) 70
Princeton 71, Robbinsville 61
Ranney 59, Point Pleasant Beach 40
Seneca 66, Medford Tech 48
South Plainfield 69, South River 49
Spotswood 53, Middlesex 52
St. Joseph-Hammonton 73, Cross Christian, Del. 51
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Carteret 64
Timothy Christian 68, South Amboy 37
Toms River East 48, Brick Memorial 42
Trenton Central 63, Ewing 42
Voorhees 58, North Warren 40
Wall 53, St. John Vianney 48
West Morris 55, Randolph 53
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 55, Hamilton West 48
Woodstown 66, Bridgeton 47
Bob Kirk Invitationa
Wasatch Academy, Utah 61, St. Benedict's 58, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 54, Lawrence 39
Blair 59, Saddle River Day 57
Bridgeton 53, Lower Cape May Regional 15
Buena Regional 62, Salem 41
Calvary Christian 56, Piscataway Tech 27
Dickinson 47, North Arlington 36
Dumont 63, New Milford 26
Dunellen 54, Carteret 41
Dwight-Morrow 45, Saddle Brook 43
Egg Harbor 44, Cedar Creek 42
Garfield 45, Wallington 21
Glassboro 69, Pleasantville 9
Henry Hudson 42, Keyport 20
Hightstown 40, Steinert 37
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 56, Life Center Academy 49
Jackson Liberty 42, Barnegat 28
Jackson Memorial 64, Central Regional 40
LEAP Academy 40, Willingboro 38
Long Branch 42, Neptune 34
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 77, St. John Vianney 51
Lyndhurst 64, Wood-Ridge 44
METS Charter 47, Academy for Urban Leadership 38
Manchester 53, Donovan Catholic 40
Mater Dei 54, Keansburg 26
Middlesex 70, Spotswood 41
Montville 62, West Essex 25
Moorestown 40, Triton 16
Morristown-Beard 57, Dover 25
Newark East Side 33, Linden 32
Northern Burlington 36, Cinnaminson 32
Notre Dame 35, Hopewell Valley Central 32
Nutley 68, Bloomfield, N.Y. 40
Overbrook 47, Camden 42
Palmyra 36, Burlington City 28
People's Prep 61, Great Oaks Charter 45
Point Pleasant Beach 61, Ranney 36
Point Pleasant Boro 47, Lacey 37
Ridgefield 51, Bogota 24
Robbinsville 32, Princeton 18
Rutgers Prep 64, Phillipsburg 33
Shabazz 57, Cristo Rey Newark 13
South River 72, Highland Park 43
Southern 53, Brick Memorial 40
St. Elizabeth 62, Bergen Tech 35
Sussex Tech 54, Somerset Tech 40
Toms River East 63, Brick Memorial 30
Trenton Central 66, Ewing 59
Trinity Hall 75, Asbury Park 35
University Charter 57, Benedictine Academy 30
Watchung Hills 59, Ridgewood 35
Weequahic 62, St. Vincent 5
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27, Hamilton West 23
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 50, Nottingham 20
Westampton Tech 66, Haddon Township 37
Woodbridge Academy 47, East Brunswick Tech 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.