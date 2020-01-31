BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy for Urban Leadership 71, METS Charter 48

Allentown 61, Lawrence 54

Atlantic Tech 77, Woodbury 54

Barnegat 69, Jackson Liberty 52

Bordentown 86, Willingboro 69

Brearley 66, Roselle 44

Burlington City 68, Penns Grove 53

Calvary Christian 57, Piscataway Tech 54

Chatham 62, Morris Catholic 45

Cherry Hill West 61, Lenape 48

Delsea 48, Gloucester Catholic 47

Donovan Catholic 51, Manchester 48

Dumont 76, New Milford 35

Dunellen 73, East Brunswick Tech 41

Glen Ridge 47, West Essex 38

Glen Rock 62, Pompton Lakes 48

Hackettstown 58, Hillside 55

Haddon Heights 66, Rancocas Valley 45

Hopatcong 60, North Arlington 52

Iselin Kennedy 56, Bayonne 49

Keyport 63, Henry Hudson 41

Lacey 54, Point Pleasant Boro 53

Lakewood 51, Pinelands Regional 31

Lawrenceville 62, Life Center Academy 60

Mainland Regional 55, Egg Harbor 49

Mater Dei 67, Keansburg 24

Middle Township 53, Lower Cape May Regional 15

Monroe 70, Freehold 63

Northern Burlington 72, Cinnaminson 62

Notre Dame 51, Hopewell Valley Central 44

Nottingham 82, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77

Ocean City 60, Cumberland Regional 15

Peddie 69, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 66

Perth Amboy Tech 55, Highland Park 39

Perth Amboy Tech 55, Rahway 39

Pleasantville 76, Constitution (Pa.) 70

Princeton 71, Robbinsville 61

Ranney 59, Point Pleasant Beach 40

Seneca 66, Medford Tech 48

South Plainfield 69, South River 49

Spotswood 53, Middlesex 52

St. Joseph-Hammonton 73, Cross Christian, Del. 51

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Carteret 64

Timothy Christian 68, South Amboy 37

Toms River East 48, Brick Memorial 42

Trenton Central 63, Ewing 42

Voorhees 58, North Warren 40

Wall 53, St. John Vianney 48

West Morris 55, Randolph 53

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 55, Hamilton West 48

Woodstown 66, Bridgeton 47

Bob Kirk Invitationa

Wasatch Academy, Utah 61, St. Benedict's 58, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 54, Lawrence 39

Blair 59, Saddle River Day 57

Bridgeton 53, Lower Cape May Regional 15

Buena Regional 62, Salem 41

Calvary Christian 56, Piscataway Tech 27

Dickinson 47, North Arlington 36

Dumont 63, New Milford 26

Dunellen 54, Carteret 41

Dwight-Morrow 45, Saddle Brook 43

Egg Harbor 44, Cedar Creek 42

Garfield 45, Wallington 21

Glassboro 69, Pleasantville 9

Henry Hudson 42, Keyport 20

Hightstown 40, Steinert 37

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 56, Life Center Academy 49

Jackson Liberty 42, Barnegat 28

Jackson Memorial 64, Central Regional 40

LEAP Academy 40, Willingboro 38

Long Branch 42, Neptune 34

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 77, St. John Vianney 51

Lyndhurst 64, Wood-Ridge 44

METS Charter 47, Academy for Urban Leadership 38

Manchester 53, Donovan Catholic 40

Mater Dei 54, Keansburg 26

Middlesex 70, Spotswood 41

Montville 62, West Essex 25

Moorestown 40, Triton 16

Morristown-Beard 57, Dover 25

Newark East Side 33, Linden 32

Northern Burlington 36, Cinnaminson 32

Notre Dame 35, Hopewell Valley Central 32

Nutley 68, Bloomfield, N.Y. 40

Overbrook 47, Camden 42

Palmyra 36, Burlington City 28

People's Prep 61, Great Oaks Charter 45

Point Pleasant Beach 61, Ranney 36

Point Pleasant Boro 47, Lacey 37

Ridgefield 51, Bogota 24

Robbinsville 32, Princeton 18

Rutgers Prep 64, Phillipsburg 33

Shabazz 57, Cristo Rey Newark 13

South River 72, Highland Park 43

Southern 53, Brick Memorial 40

St. Elizabeth 62, Bergen Tech 35

Sussex Tech 54, Somerset Tech 40

Toms River East 63, Brick Memorial 30

Trenton Central 66, Ewing 59

Trinity Hall 75, Asbury Park 35

University Charter 57, Benedictine Academy 30

Watchung Hills 59, Ridgewood 35

Weequahic 62, St. Vincent 5

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27, Hamilton West 23

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 50, Nottingham 20

Westampton Tech 66, Haddon Township 37

Woodbridge Academy 47, East Brunswick Tech 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

