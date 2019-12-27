Middle Ocean City Boys Basketball

Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy for Urban Leadership 82, Somerset Tech 44

Barnegat 74, Academy Charter 34

Bergen Catholic 56, Impact Christian, Fla. 52

Bergen Tech 65, University Charter 14

Bound Brook 85, Great Oaks Charter 59

Brick Memorial 48, Central Regional 36

Bristol, Pa. 47, South Hunterdon 38

Butler 52, Kinnelon 39

Camden 69, Payne Tech 46

Carteret 48, Holmdel 47

Cherry Hill East 76, Pemberton 42

Cherry Hill West 87, Mastery Charter 37

Clearview Regional 79, Woodrow Wilson 64

Colonia 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33

Cresskill 39, River Dell 37

Delsea 78, Vineland 61

Demarest 52, Bergenfield 46

Dickinson 81, Marion P. Thomas Charter 58

Dover 52, Voorhees 45

East Brunswick Tech 63, Warren Tech 45

Eastern 53, Cedar Creek 52

Eastern Christian 74, Abundant Life 46

Florence 64, Stem Civics 60

Franklin 101, Hanover Park 90

Haddon Heights 82, Triton 48

Haddon Township 53, Moorestown Friends 28

Haddonfield 49, Egg Harbor 39

Hamilton West 61, Northern Burlington 51

Hawthorne 61, METS Charter 36

Henry Hudson 55, South Amboy 44

Hightstown 80, Piscataway 64

Hillsborough 60, Iselin Kennedy 50

Holy Cross 55, Audubon 38

Immaculata 67, Governor Livingston 51

Jackson Liberty 38, Asbury Park 35

Keansburg 36, South River 33

Keyport 59, Roselle Park 54

LEAP Academy 67, Doane Academy 51

Lenape 63, Boonton 37

Lenape Valley 65, Ferris 46

Life Center Academy 74, Palmyra 50

Manalapan 73, Old Bridge 69

Manville 53, Koinonia Academy 48

Maple Shade 78, Gloucester City 70

Marlboro 84, Wall 69

Memorial 56, Ridge 51

Middletown South 71, Red Bank Catholic 52

Millville 38, Williamstown 36

Montgomery 57, Bridgewater-Raritan 43

Montgomery Blair, Md. 37, Shawnee 30

Montville 51, Jefferson 39

Moorestown 62, Kingsway 40

Morris Hills 70, Parsippany Hills 51

Morristown-Beard 56, Montclair Kimberley 49

Mountain Lakes 69, Wallkill Valley 35

New Brunswick 54, East Brunswick 46

New Milford 51, Bergen Charter 44

Nutley 44, Cranford 32

Ocean Township 52, Lawrence 51

Paramus Catholic 68, Lyndhurst 28

Parsippany 61, Pompton Lakes 43

Passaic Valley 56, Morris Knolls 31

Patrick School 70, Friendship, N.C. 64

Pennsville Memorial 49, Camden Tech 43

Piscataway Tech 63, Timothy Christian 45

Potomac, Va. 56, Linden 41

Ranney 73, Middletown North 62

Roselle Park 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 67

Schalick 73, Gateway 46

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56, South Plainfield 49

Seneca 78, Cinnaminson 40

Snyder 71, Frankford, Pa. 54

Somerville 53, Madison 42

Southern 43, Middle Township 39

St. Joseph-Montvale 74, Passaic Tech 42

Steinert 44, Raritan 40

Sussex Tech 53, Waldwick 49

Timber Creek 66, Highland 62

Toms River North 82, Donovan Catholic 31

Trenton Catholic 67, Solebury, Pa. 60

Union 58, Freehold 49

Union City 64, Columbia 59

Watchung Hills 78, Curtis, N.Y. 48

West Essex 61, Cedar Grove 40

West Morris 60, Delbarton 45

Woodstown 64, Hammonton 39

Brunswick Classic

South Brunswick 55, North Brunswick 48

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Lincoln 44, Ewing 43

Neptune 80, Allentown 47

Scholastic Play By Play Classic

Rutgers Prep 93, Malvern Prep, Pa. 83

Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament

First Love Christian, Pa. 44, Hudson Catholic 33

Gill St. Bernard's 59, National Cathedral, D.C. 52

Whitehall Tournament

North Hunterdon 77, Allentown Dieruff, Pa. 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arts 61, Science Park 7

Audubon 48, Maple Shade 27

Belleville 46, Dickinson 31

Bergen Tech 51, North Arlington 23

Bordentown 56, Lindenwold 7

Bound Brook 55, Passaic Tech 37

Bridgeton 57, Camden Academy Charter 33

Burlington Township 62, Penns Grove 53

Cape May Tech 33, Camden Tech 24

Cherokee 66, Moorestown Friends 20

Cherry Hill East 40, Robbinsville 38

Cherry Hill West 42, Riverside 22

Cinnaminson 54, Gloucester City 26

Clearview Regional 44, Paulsboro 10

Delaware Valley Regional 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 34

Delsea 45, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 32

Dover 32, Wallkill Valley 24

Eastern 64, Willingboro 13

Florence 53, Triton 38

Franklin 67, Mater Dei 32

Gloucester Tech 50, Pennsville Memorial 42

Haddonfield 50, Delran 37

Hawthorne 43, Mahwah 37

Hillsborough 79, Roxbury 27

Howell 55, Manalapan 45

Immaculata 69, Cranford 37

Irvington 49, Academy for Urban Leadership 33

Keansburg 33, South Amboy 19

Kearny 49, Nutley 39

Kinnelon 51, Butler 31

Leonia 41, Sussex Tech 35

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 61, Red Bank Catholic 51

Manasquan 51, Middletown South 36

Manchester Regional 40, Passaic 23

Marlboro 64, Toms River North 51

McNair 28, Wallington 17

Memorial 45, Bogota 18

Millville 35, Cumberland Regional 31

Montgomery 43, Bridgewater-Raritan 37

Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 66, Notre Dame 63

Mount Olive 39, Whippany Park 34

Mountain Lakes 36, Glen Ridge 25

Newark East Side 39, Weequahic 32

North Hunterdon 78, Rahway 15

Old Bridge 64, Iselin Kennedy 54

Our Lady of Mercy 40, Woodstown 33

Palisades Park 38, Bergen Charter 23

Paramus Catholic 56, Glen Rock 37

Pascack Hills 52, New Milford 18

Penn Charter, Pa. 57, University 52

Pennsauken 35, Nottingham 30

Pompton Lakes 31, Parsippany 18

Ramsey 47, Lyndhurst 43

Randolph 58, Millburn 13

Red Bank Regional 75, Toms River East 48

Ridgefield Park 58, Clifton 35

Rutgers Prep 73, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 43

Saddle Brook 48, Harrison 31

Saddle River Day 54, Brooks-DeBartolo, Fla. 48

Schalick 49, Gateway 28

Seneca 43, Haddon Heights 34

South Hunterdon 64, Bristol, Pa. 37

South River 33, Henry Hudson 4

St. Elizabeth 62, Mt. St. Dominic 52

St. John Vianney 74, Staten Island Academy, N.Y. 45

Sterling 39, Shawnee 29

Tenafly 47, Paramus 29

Timber Creek 66, Deptford 49

Timothy Christian 28, Union 24

Trenton Catholic 78, Trinity Hall 18

Union City 61, Cliffside Park 29

Villa Maria, Pa. 43, Gloucester Catholic 26

Washington Township 41, Ocean City 21

Watchung Hills 55, Oak Knoll 41

Wayne Valley 67, Bergenfield 17

Weehawken 47, Hoboken 27

West Deptford 44, Highland 36

Wood-Ridge 60, Dwight-Morrow 44

Woodbridge 46, Carteret 32

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament

Freehold Township 55, Lacey 44

Sayreville 42, Matawan 40

Dr. Rose Battaglia Tournament

Elizabeth 71, Ferris 36

Somerset Tech 50, University Charter 49

Easton Area Tournament

Nazareth Area, Pa. 55, Phillipsburg 9

Lady Dodgers Tournament

Madison 50, Hackettstown 34

Lady Lancers Tournament

Rumson-Fair Haven 46, Gill St. Bernard's 37

Lady Wave Holiday Tournament

Brick Memorial 49, Jackson Liberty 46

Long Branch 70, Lakewood 11

Plainfield 43, Barnegat 35

Point Pleasant Beach 36, Pinelands Regional 30

Morris Hills Tournament

Hopatcong 45, Boonton 40

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament

Barringer 54, West Side 45

Newark Central 57, Shabazz 30

Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament

Mt. St. Mary 58, J.P. Stevens 27

Pop Vernon Classic

Moorestown 52, Salem 36

Spartan Holiday Tournament

Morris Knolls 62, Villa Walsh 49

Voorhees 47, High Point 45

Warren Hills 46, Newton 45

Westwood Holiday Tournament

Ramapo 41, Midland Park 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

