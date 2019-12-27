BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy for Urban Leadership 82, Somerset Tech 44
Barnegat 74, Academy Charter 34
Bergen Catholic 56, Impact Christian, Fla. 52
Bergen Tech 65, University Charter 14
Bound Brook 85, Great Oaks Charter 59
Brick Memorial 48, Central Regional 36
Bristol, Pa. 47, South Hunterdon 38
Butler 52, Kinnelon 39
Camden 69, Payne Tech 46
Carteret 48, Holmdel 47
Cherry Hill East 76, Pemberton 42
Cherry Hill West 87, Mastery Charter 37
Clearview Regional 79, Woodrow Wilson 64
Colonia 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33
Cresskill 39, River Dell 37
Delsea 78, Vineland 61
Demarest 52, Bergenfield 46
Dickinson 81, Marion P. Thomas Charter 58
Dover 52, Voorhees 45
East Brunswick Tech 63, Warren Tech 45
Eastern 53, Cedar Creek 52
Eastern Christian 74, Abundant Life 46
Florence 64, Stem Civics 60
Franklin 101, Hanover Park 90
Haddon Heights 82, Triton 48
Haddon Township 53, Moorestown Friends 28
Haddonfield 49, Egg Harbor 39
Hamilton West 61, Northern Burlington 51
Hawthorne 61, METS Charter 36
Henry Hudson 55, South Amboy 44
Hightstown 80, Piscataway 64
Hillsborough 60, Iselin Kennedy 50
Holy Cross 55, Audubon 38
Immaculata 67, Governor Livingston 51
Jackson Liberty 38, Asbury Park 35
Keansburg 36, South River 33
Keyport 59, Roselle Park 54
LEAP Academy 67, Doane Academy 51
Lenape 63, Boonton 37
Lenape Valley 65, Ferris 46
Life Center Academy 74, Palmyra 50
Manalapan 73, Old Bridge 69
Manville 53, Koinonia Academy 48
Maple Shade 78, Gloucester City 70
Marlboro 84, Wall 69
Memorial 56, Ridge 51
Middletown South 71, Red Bank Catholic 52
Millville 38, Williamstown 36
Montgomery 57, Bridgewater-Raritan 43
Montgomery Blair, Md. 37, Shawnee 30
Montville 51, Jefferson 39
Moorestown 62, Kingsway 40
Morris Hills 70, Parsippany Hills 51
Morristown-Beard 56, Montclair Kimberley 49
Mountain Lakes 69, Wallkill Valley 35
New Brunswick 54, East Brunswick 46
New Milford 51, Bergen Charter 44
Nutley 44, Cranford 32
Ocean Township 52, Lawrence 51
Paramus Catholic 68, Lyndhurst 28
Parsippany 61, Pompton Lakes 43
Passaic Valley 56, Morris Knolls 31
Patrick School 70, Friendship, N.C. 64
Pennsville Memorial 49, Camden Tech 43
Piscataway Tech 63, Timothy Christian 45
Potomac, Va. 56, Linden 41
Ranney 73, Middletown North 62
Roselle Park 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 67
Schalick 73, Gateway 46
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56, South Plainfield 49
Seneca 78, Cinnaminson 40
Snyder 71, Frankford, Pa. 54
Somerville 53, Madison 42
Southern 43, Middle Township 39
St. Joseph-Montvale 74, Passaic Tech 42
Steinert 44, Raritan 40
Sussex Tech 53, Waldwick 49
Timber Creek 66, Highland 62
Toms River North 82, Donovan Catholic 31
Trenton Catholic 67, Solebury, Pa. 60
Union 58, Freehold 49
Union City 64, Columbia 59
Watchung Hills 78, Curtis, N.Y. 48
West Essex 61, Cedar Grove 40
West Morris 60, Delbarton 45
Woodstown 64, Hammonton 39
Brunswick Classic
South Brunswick 55, North Brunswick 48
Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Lincoln 44, Ewing 43
Neptune 80, Allentown 47
Scholastic Play By Play Classic
Rutgers Prep 93, Malvern Prep, Pa. 83
Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament
First Love Christian, Pa. 44, Hudson Catholic 33
Gill St. Bernard's 59, National Cathedral, D.C. 52
Whitehall Tournament
North Hunterdon 77, Allentown Dieruff, Pa. 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arts 61, Science Park 7
Audubon 48, Maple Shade 27
Belleville 46, Dickinson 31
Bergen Tech 51, North Arlington 23
Bordentown 56, Lindenwold 7
Bound Brook 55, Passaic Tech 37
Bridgeton 57, Camden Academy Charter 33
Burlington Township 62, Penns Grove 53
Cape May Tech 33, Camden Tech 24
Cherokee 66, Moorestown Friends 20
Cherry Hill East 40, Robbinsville 38
Cherry Hill West 42, Riverside 22
Cinnaminson 54, Gloucester City 26
Clearview Regional 44, Paulsboro 10
Delaware Valley Regional 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 34
Delsea 45, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 32
Dover 32, Wallkill Valley 24
Eastern 64, Willingboro 13
Florence 53, Triton 38
Franklin 67, Mater Dei 32
Gloucester Tech 50, Pennsville Memorial 42
Haddonfield 50, Delran 37
Hawthorne 43, Mahwah 37
Hillsborough 79, Roxbury 27
Howell 55, Manalapan 45
Immaculata 69, Cranford 37
Irvington 49, Academy for Urban Leadership 33
Keansburg 33, South Amboy 19
Kearny 49, Nutley 39
Kinnelon 51, Butler 31
Leonia 41, Sussex Tech 35
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 61, Red Bank Catholic 51
Manasquan 51, Middletown South 36
Manchester Regional 40, Passaic 23
Marlboro 64, Toms River North 51
McNair 28, Wallington 17
Memorial 45, Bogota 18
Millville 35, Cumberland Regional 31
Montgomery 43, Bridgewater-Raritan 37
Moore Catholic High School, N.Y. 66, Notre Dame 63
Mount Olive 39, Whippany Park 34
Mountain Lakes 36, Glen Ridge 25
Newark East Side 39, Weequahic 32
North Hunterdon 78, Rahway 15
Old Bridge 64, Iselin Kennedy 54
Our Lady of Mercy 40, Woodstown 33
Palisades Park 38, Bergen Charter 23
Paramus Catholic 56, Glen Rock 37
Pascack Hills 52, New Milford 18
Penn Charter, Pa. 57, University 52
Pennsauken 35, Nottingham 30
Pompton Lakes 31, Parsippany 18
Ramsey 47, Lyndhurst 43
Randolph 58, Millburn 13
Red Bank Regional 75, Toms River East 48
Ridgefield Park 58, Clifton 35
Rutgers Prep 73, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 43
Saddle Brook 48, Harrison 31
Saddle River Day 54, Brooks-DeBartolo, Fla. 48
Schalick 49, Gateway 28
Seneca 43, Haddon Heights 34
South Hunterdon 64, Bristol, Pa. 37
South River 33, Henry Hudson 4
St. Elizabeth 62, Mt. St. Dominic 52
St. John Vianney 74, Staten Island Academy, N.Y. 45
Sterling 39, Shawnee 29
Tenafly 47, Paramus 29
Timber Creek 66, Deptford 49
Timothy Christian 28, Union 24
Trenton Catholic 78, Trinity Hall 18
Union City 61, Cliffside Park 29
Villa Maria, Pa. 43, Gloucester Catholic 26
Washington Township 41, Ocean City 21
Watchung Hills 55, Oak Knoll 41
Wayne Valley 67, Bergenfield 17
Weehawken 47, Hoboken 27
West Deptford 44, Highland 36
Wood-Ridge 60, Dwight-Morrow 44
Woodbridge 46, Carteret 32
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Freehold Township 55, Lacey 44
Sayreville 42, Matawan 40
Dr. Rose Battaglia Tournament
Elizabeth 71, Ferris 36
Somerset Tech 50, University Charter 49
Easton Area Tournament
Nazareth Area, Pa. 55, Phillipsburg 9
Lady Dodgers Tournament
Madison 50, Hackettstown 34
Lady Lancers Tournament
Rumson-Fair Haven 46, Gill St. Bernard's 37
Lady Wave Holiday Tournament
Brick Memorial 49, Jackson Liberty 46
Long Branch 70, Lakewood 11
Plainfield 43, Barnegat 35
Point Pleasant Beach 36, Pinelands Regional 30
Morris Hills Tournament
Hopatcong 45, Boonton 40
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament
Barringer 54, West Side 45
Newark Central 57, Shabazz 30
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament
Mt. St. Mary 58, J.P. Stevens 27
Pop Vernon Classic
Moorestown 52, Salem 36
Spartan Holiday Tournament
Morris Knolls 62, Villa Walsh 49
Voorhees 47, High Point 45
Warren Hills 46, Newton 45
Westwood Holiday Tournament
Ramapo 41, Midland Park 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
