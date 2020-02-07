BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy for Urban Leadership 76, Central Jersey College Charter 19

American History 60, Science Park 52

ACIT 63, Oakcrest 58

Bridgeton 58, Cumberland Regional 26

Calvary Christian 55, Highland Park 54

Camden Academy Charter 94, Gateway 66

Christian Brothers 76, Freehold Township 53

Colts Neck 45, St. John Vianney 38

Doane Academy 62, Cinnaminson 29

Dunellen 71, South Amboy 40

Harrison 53, Wallington 50

Hawthorne Christian 50, Palisades Park 38

Hightstown 62, Ewing 48

Holmdel 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 40

Hopewell Valley Central 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 51

Irvington 77, Orange 60

Lakewood 65, Piscataway 51

Lower Cape May Regional 72, Salem 56

Manalapan 50, Freehold 43

Manasquan 79, St. Rose 41

Marion P. Thomas Charter 66, Becton 58

Monmouth 52, Red Bank Catholic 50

Morristown 67, Brearley 48

Neptune 68, Red Bank Regional 57

North Brunswick 66, Metuchen 47

Northern Burlington 64, Bordentown 63

Notre Dame 56, Steinert 40

Palmyra 54, Riverside 51

Patrick School 69, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 45

Pennsauken 62, Sterling 61

Perth Amboy Tech 61, Timothy Christian 47

Phillipsburg 62, Franklin 35

Piscataway Tech 53, South River 47

Pitman 56, Camden Tech 40

Princeton 63, Lawrence 37

Raritan 46, Shore Regional 40

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 74, Gill St. Bernard's 58

St. Thomas Aquinas 85, South Plainfield 78

Stem Civics 64, Maple Shade 60

Trenton Central 72, Hamilton West 70

Wall 59, Ocean Township 55

Wardlaw-Hartridge 83, East Brunswick Tech 46

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 59, Robbinsville 45

Westampton Tech 58, Trenton Catholic 51

Wildwood 63, Glassboro 38

Willingboro 56, Medford Tech 53

MAPL Tournament

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 53, Hun 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boonton 51, Roselle Park 14

Brearley 41, Rahway 37

Bridgeton 69, Cumberland Regional 31

Burlington Township 50, Holy Cross 33

Camden 47, Salem 43

Camden Academy Charter 48, Gateway 34

Cape May Tech 40, St. Joseph-Hammonton 11

Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 52, Burlington City 36

Cherry Hill West 38, Burlington City 25

Cinnaminson 63, Pemberton 48

Delran 33, Pennsauken 30

Dunellen 51, Perth Amboy 44

East Brunswick Tech 24, Wardlaw-Hartridge 22

Emerson 45, Paramus 33

Ewing 50, Hightstown 48

Florence 53, Bordentown 29

Garfield 46, Bergen Charter 33

Glassboro 34, Wildwood 30

Gloucester Catholic 78, Pitman 30

Hasbrouck Heights 41, New Milford 26

Keansburg 44, Somerset Tech 40

Lawrence 40, Princeton 24

Lindenwold 37, Camden Tech 32

Long Branch 48, Howell 39

Manalapan 57, Freehold 26

Montclair Kimberley 53, St. Vincent 20

New Egypt 40, Riverside 20

Notre Dame 52, Steinert 21

Our Lady of Mercy 32, Audubon 26

Palmyra 55, Doane Academy 19

Passaic Charter 62, Newark Collegiate 55

Pingry 72, Pennington 38

Rancocas Valley 50, Northern Burlington 31

Raritan 33, Shore Regional 30

Red Bank Catholic 76, Monmouth 29

Red Bank Regional 57, Neptune 55

Robbinsville 39, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 15

Roselle 47, Piscataway Tech 24

Rumson-Fair Haven 51, Holmdel 40

St. John Vianney 63, Colts Neck 29

Trenton Catholic 88, Westampton Tech 33

Trenton Central 74, Hamilton West 32

Wall 36, Ocean Township 29

Wildwood Catholic 56, Buena Regional 20

Winslow 67, Atlantic Christian 50

Woodbridge Academy 62, South Amboy 29

FSL Tournament

Championship

Westtown, Pa. 55, Moorestown Friends 46

MAPL Tournament

Hun 67, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 42

The Hill School, Pa. 56, Peddie 44

