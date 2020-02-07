BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy for Urban Leadership 76, Central Jersey College Charter 19
American History 60, Science Park 52
ACIT 63, Oakcrest 58
Bridgeton 58, Cumberland Regional 26
Calvary Christian 55, Highland Park 54
Camden Academy Charter 94, Gateway 66
Christian Brothers 76, Freehold Township 53
Colts Neck 45, St. John Vianney 38
Doane Academy 62, Cinnaminson 29
Dunellen 71, South Amboy 40
Harrison 53, Wallington 50
Hawthorne Christian 50, Palisades Park 38
Hightstown 62, Ewing 48
Holmdel 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 40
Hopewell Valley Central 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 51
Irvington 77, Orange 60
Lakewood 65, Piscataway 51
Lower Cape May Regional 72, Salem 56
Manalapan 50, Freehold 43
Manasquan 79, St. Rose 41
Marion P. Thomas Charter 66, Becton 58
Monmouth 52, Red Bank Catholic 50
Morristown 67, Brearley 48
Neptune 68, Red Bank Regional 57
North Brunswick 66, Metuchen 47
Northern Burlington 64, Bordentown 63
Notre Dame 56, Steinert 40
Palmyra 54, Riverside 51
Patrick School 69, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 45
Pennsauken 62, Sterling 61
Perth Amboy Tech 61, Timothy Christian 47
Phillipsburg 62, Franklin 35
Piscataway Tech 53, South River 47
Pitman 56, Camden Tech 40
Princeton 63, Lawrence 37
Raritan 46, Shore Regional 40
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 74, Gill St. Bernard's 58
St. Thomas Aquinas 85, South Plainfield 78
Stem Civics 64, Maple Shade 60
Trenton Central 72, Hamilton West 70
Wall 59, Ocean Township 55
Wardlaw-Hartridge 83, East Brunswick Tech 46
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 59, Robbinsville 45
Westampton Tech 58, Trenton Catholic 51
Wildwood 63, Glassboro 38
Willingboro 56, Medford Tech 53
MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 53, Hun 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boonton 51, Roselle Park 14
Brearley 41, Rahway 37
Bridgeton 69, Cumberland Regional 31
Burlington Township 50, Holy Cross 33
Camden 47, Salem 43
Camden Academy Charter 48, Gateway 34
Cape May Tech 40, St. Joseph-Hammonton 11
Cardinal O'Hara, Pa. 52, Burlington City 36
Cherry Hill West 38, Burlington City 25
Cinnaminson 63, Pemberton 48
Delran 33, Pennsauken 30
Dunellen 51, Perth Amboy 44
East Brunswick Tech 24, Wardlaw-Hartridge 22
Emerson 45, Paramus 33
Ewing 50, Hightstown 48
Florence 53, Bordentown 29
Garfield 46, Bergen Charter 33
Glassboro 34, Wildwood 30
Gloucester Catholic 78, Pitman 30
Hasbrouck Heights 41, New Milford 26
Keansburg 44, Somerset Tech 40
Lawrence 40, Princeton 24
Lindenwold 37, Camden Tech 32
Long Branch 48, Howell 39
Manalapan 57, Freehold 26
Montclair Kimberley 53, St. Vincent 20
New Egypt 40, Riverside 20
Notre Dame 52, Steinert 21
Our Lady of Mercy 32, Audubon 26
Palmyra 55, Doane Academy 19
Passaic Charter 62, Newark Collegiate 55
Pingry 72, Pennington 38
Rancocas Valley 50, Northern Burlington 31
Raritan 33, Shore Regional 30
Red Bank Catholic 76, Monmouth 29
Red Bank Regional 57, Neptune 55
Robbinsville 39, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 15
Roselle 47, Piscataway Tech 24
Rumson-Fair Haven 51, Holmdel 40
St. John Vianney 63, Colts Neck 29
Trenton Catholic 88, Westampton Tech 33
Trenton Central 74, Hamilton West 32
Wall 36, Ocean Township 29
Wildwood Catholic 56, Buena Regional 20
Winslow 67, Atlantic Christian 50
Woodbridge Academy 62, South Amboy 29
FSL Tournament
Championship
Westtown, Pa. 55, Moorestown Friends 46
MAPL Tournament
Hun 67, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 42
The Hill School, Pa. 56, Peddie 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
