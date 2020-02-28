BOYS BASKETBALL
Allentown 74, New Egypt 24
Belleville 55, Millburn 48
Bridgeton 82, Buena Regional 54
Burlington City 74, Rancocas Valley 33
Dwight-Morrow 79, Union City 76
Eastern 79, Gloucester Catholic 47
Elmwood Park 58, River Dell 35
Freehold 53, Point Pleasant Beach 49
Haddon Township 57, Deptford 37
Hanover Park 71, Brearley 66
Hightstown 81, Pennsauken 64
Hunterdon Central 41, Hackettstown 39
Kinnelon 51, West Milford 50
Mahwah 69, St. Mary's-Rutherford 56
Marlboro 91, Toms River East 74
Mendham 65, Hamilton West 55
Middletown South 88, Lakewood 64
Mountain Lakes 53, New Providence 49
New Life, Md. 37, Cumberland Christian 31
Ocean City 66, Egg Harbor 61
Pascack Hills 46, Cresskill 38
Pleasantville 71, Millville 65
Randolph 67, Morristown-Beard 53
St. Joseph-Montvale 67, Bergen Catholic 61
Timber Creek 50, Cherokee 42
Vineland 58, Cape May Tech 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Tech 55, Holy Cross 49
Bishop Eustace Prep 59, Cherry Hill West 24
Bordentown 39, Princeton 33
Brick Memorial 53, Ocean Township 42
Bridgeton 39, St. Joseph-Hammonton 24
Burlington City 54, Pemberton 47
Burlington Township 40, Kingsway 33
East Orange 58, Marist 52
Egg Harbor 53, Absegami 11
Haddon Township 37, Deptford 17
Immaculate Heart 66, Teaneck 33
Jonathan Dayton 46, Boonton 25
Kinnelon 49, West Milford 34
Midland Park 36, Ridgewood 27
Monroe 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 41
Newark Academy 50, Wallkill Valley 17
North Warren 67, Lenape Valley 47
Piscataway 67, Sayreville 55
Red Bank Catholic 56, Middle Township 42
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 38, Dunellen 27
Shore Regional 43, Allentown 30
Somerset Tech 57, Woodbridge Academy 39
Southern 57, Mater Dei 53
Sparta 58, Hunterdon Central 44
Trenton Catholic 60, Stuart Country Day 43
Vineland 58, Millville 52
Wall 58, Point Pleasant Boro 54
Woodbury 57, Overbrook 29
Atlantic City vs Ocean City CAL girls basketball semifinals game
Atlantic City's Sanai Garrison-Macon #3 drives to the basket against Ocean City's Marin Panico #3 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
