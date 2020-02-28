hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 74, New Egypt 24

Belleville 55, Millburn 48

Bridgeton 82, Buena Regional 54

Burlington City 74, Rancocas Valley 33

Dover 58, High Point 51

Dwight-Morrow 79, Union City 76

Eastern 79, Gloucester Catholic 47

Elmwood Park 58, River Dell 35

Freehold 53, Point Pleasant Beach 49

Haddon Township 57, Deptford 37

Hanover Park 71, Brearley 66

Hightstown 81, Pennsauken 64

Hunterdon Central 41, Hackettstown 39

Kingsway 65, Shawnee 61

Kinnelon 51, West Milford 50

Mahwah 69, St. Mary's-Rutherford 56

Marlboro 91, Toms River East 74

Mendham 65, Hamilton West 55

Middletown South 88, Lakewood 64

Mountain Lakes 53, New Providence 49

New Life, Md. 37, Cumberland Christian 31

Ocean City 66, Egg Harbor 61

Pascack Hills 46, Cresskill 38

Pleasantville 71, Millville 65

Randolph 67, Morristown-Beard 53

St. Joseph-Montvale 67, Bergen Catholic 61

Timber Creek 50, Cherokee 42

Vineland 58, Cape May Tech 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Tech 55, Holy Cross 49

Bishop Eustace Prep 59, Cherry Hill West 24

Bordentown 39, Princeton 33

Brick Memorial 53, Ocean Township 42

Bridgeton 39, St. Joseph-Hammonton 24

Burlington City 54, Pemberton 47

Burlington Township 40, Kingsway 33

East Orange 58, Marist 52

Eastern 71, Winslow 39

Egg Harbor 53, Absegami 11

Haddon Township 37, Deptford 17

Immaculate Heart 66, Teaneck 33

Jonathan Dayton 46, Boonton 25

Kinnelon 49, West Milford 34

Midland Park 36, Ridgewood 27

Monroe 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 41

Montville 40, Chatham 27

Newark Academy 50, Wallkill Valley 17

North Warren 67, Lenape Valley 47

Palmyra 53, Seneca 35

Piscataway 67, Sayreville 55

Red Bank Catholic 56, Middle Township 42

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 38, Dunellen 27

Shore Regional 43, Allentown 30

Somerset Tech 57, Woodbridge Academy 39

Southern 57, Mater Dei 53

Sparta 58, Hunterdon Central 44

Trenton Catholic 60, Stuart Country Day 43

Vineland 58, Millville 52

Wall 58, Point Pleasant Boro 54

Woodbury 57, Overbrook 29

