BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 72, Ewing 59

Atlantic Tech 70, Bridgeton 48

Bergen Charter 49, Kinnelon 46

Bound Brook 42, Pingry 40

Carteret 70, Metuchen 41

Central Regional 68, Toms River North 46

Cherry Hill West 62, Pennsauken Tech 47

Cliffside Park 63, University Charter 33

Deptford 92, Clayton 52

Dickinson 73, Ferris 45

Donovan Catholic 48, Jackson Liberty 32

Dunellen 51, Wardlaw-Hartridge 29

Egg Harbor 52, Cedar Creek 39

Gill St. Bernard's 63, Montgomery 52

Gloucester City 59, Clearview Regional 58

Haddon Heights 56, Northern Burlington 41

Hamilton West 78, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 64

Hammonton 55, Schalick 42

Highland 78, Salem 58

Hightstown 61, Lawrence 49

Hudson Catholic 73, Bayonne 34

Keyport 56, Keansburg 48

Lacey 67, Pinelands Regional 56

Mainland Regional 65, Overbrook 40

Moorestown Friends 42, George School, Pa. 26

North Bergen 72, American History 54

North Hunterdon 50, Millburn 42

Nottingham 89, Trenton Central 73

Ocean City 44, Lower Cape May Regional 42

Patrick School 75, McEachern, Ga. 72

Penns Grove 67, Kingsway 62

Pennsville Memorial 63, LEAP Academy 54

Perth Amboy Tech 54, Piscataway Tech 27

Pitman 57, Cumberland Regional 27

Pleasantville 83, Cape May Tech 74

Point Pleasant Beach 83, Henry Hudson 56

Point Pleasant Boro 56, Barnegat 42

Princeton 65, Steinert 46

Robbinsville 53, Notre Dame 52

South Plainfield 63, Spotswood 30

Southern 50, Jackson Memorial 43

St. Augustine 56, Millville 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 83, South River 25

The Hill School, Pa. 63, Blair 57

Timothy Christian 70, East Brunswick Tech 59

Toms River East 48, Toms River South 44

Waldwick 68, Saddle Brook 48

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 50, Hopewell Valley Central 46

Wildwood 88, Triton 80

Williamstown 43, Glassboro 39

Woodstown 69, Gloucester Tech 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ACIT 67, Bridgeton 47

Calvary Christian 47, Somerset Tech 39

Cape May Tech 46, Pleasantville 8

Cherry Hill West 54, Camden 27

Cliffside Park 61, McNair 33

Cumberland Regional 54, Salem 46

Donovan Catholic 62, Jackson Liberty 37

Gloucester Tech 71, Penns Grove 66

Hammonton 55, Pennsville Memorial 38

Hightstown 48, Lawrence 27

Holy Spirit 62, Oakcrest 56

Hopewell Valley Central 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 22

Jackson Memorial 57, Southern 30

Keyport 37, Keansburg 30

Kingsway 52, Gloucester City 36

Lacey 55, Pinelands Regional 27

Linden 51, Brearley 46

Livingston 58, Irvington 8

Manchester 61, Lakewood 25

Messmer, Wis. 60, St. Augustine 14

Metuchen 65, Carteret 41

Middle Township 52, Buena Regional 34

Moorestown Friends 42, George School, Pa. 26

Mother Seton 38, South Amboy 29

Newark Academy 43, Millburn 31

Notre Dame 59, Robbinsville 30

Nutley 55, Mt. St. Dominic 42

Ocean City 49, Lower Cape May Regional 8

Palmyra 56, LEAP Academy 32

Passaic 41, Parsippany 36

Passaic Charter 63, Great Oaks Charter 37

Pennington 43, Doane Academy 34

Piscataway Tech 56, Perth Amboy Tech 47

Pitman 43, Triton 13

Point Pleasant Beach 32, Henry Hudson 19

Pope John XXIII 54, Mount Olive 33

Princeton 48, Steinert 23

Secaucus 61, Lyndhurst 32

South River 39, Dunellen 27

Spotswood 54, Highland Park 31

Sterling 41, Camden Catholic 31

Toms River East 55, Toms River South 30

Toms River North 44, Central Regional 30

Trenton Central 75, Nottingham 22

Trinity Hall 52, Mater Dei 32

Wallkill Valley 56, Kittatinny 47

West Deptford 55, Schalick 31

West Morris 57, Hanover Park 45

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52, Hamilton West 25

Whippany Park 50, Hopatcong 33

Wildwood 41, Deptford 36

Wildwood Catholic 71, Our Lady of Mercy 36

Williamstown 57, Glassboro 35

Winslow 80, Camden Tech 26

Woodbridge Academy 34, Wardlaw-Hartridge 12

Woodbury 50, Pennsauken 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

