BOYS BASKETBALL
Asbury Park 63, Henry Hudson 62
Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 17
Bogota 68, METS Charter 36
Brick Memorial 68, Toms River South 60
Camden 69, Lenape 49
Cresskill 58, Hawthorne Christian 33
Ewing 55, Hopewell Valley Central 44
Ferris 66, North Arlington 52
Gloucester City 94, LEAP Academy 52
Hasbrouck Heights 63, Lyndhurst 56
Hoboken Charter 79, Great Oaks Charter 74
Lindenwold 85, Palmyra 63
Moorestown 59, Cinnaminson 38
North Plainfield 68, East Brunswick Tech 62
Paulsboro 72, Pennsauken Tech 57
Penns Grove 69, Salem 59
Perth Amboy Tech 66, South River 60
Plainfield 58, Lawrence 35
Pompton Lakes 80, Wallington 59
Ridge 51, Bernards 35
Ridgefield Park 41, River Dell 27
Schalick 80, Clayton 72
Secaucus 71, Ridgefield 50
Southern 50, Lacey 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bard 37, Benedictine Academy 22
Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 41
Becton 50, Garfield 44
Bogota 51, METS Charter 30
Burlington City 42, Burlington Township 36
Camden Catholic 55, Cherry Hill West 27
Cranford 51, Johnson 41
Henry Hudson 63, Asbury Park 41
Hopatcong 69, American Christian 30
Jackson Memorial 68, Toms River North 38
Lenape 58, Atlantic Tech 50
Mainland Regional 66, Ocean City 44
Manchester 58, Jackson Liberty 33
Moorestown Friends 44, Eastern 41
Penns Grove 59, Salem 58
Piscataway Tech 49, Keansburg 45
Point Pleasant Beach 50, Keyport 12
Roselle 33, Rahway 26
Seneca 40, Cherry Hill East 38
St. Elizabeth, Del. 66, Pennsville Memorial 31
Stuart Country Day 75, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 15
Toms River East 41, Central Regional 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
