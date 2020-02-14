BOYS BASKETBALL

Asbury Park 63, Henry Hudson 62

Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 17

Bogota 68, METS Charter 36

Brick Memorial 68, Toms River South 60

Camden 69, Lenape 49

Cresskill 58, Hawthorne Christian 33

Ewing 55, Hopewell Valley Central 44

Ferris 66, North Arlington 52

Gloucester City 94, LEAP Academy 52

Hasbrouck Heights 63, Lyndhurst 56

Hoboken Charter 79, Great Oaks Charter 74

Lindenwold 85, Palmyra 63

Moorestown 59, Cinnaminson 38

North Plainfield 68, East Brunswick Tech 62

Paulsboro 72, Pennsauken Tech 57

Penns Grove 69, Salem 59

Perth Amboy Tech 66, South River 60

Plainfield 58, Lawrence 35

Pompton Lakes 80, Wallington 59

Ridge 51, Bernards 35

Ridgefield Park 41, River Dell 27

Schalick 80, Clayton 72

Secaucus 71, Ridgefield 50

Southern 50, Lacey 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bard 37, Benedictine Academy 22

Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 41

Becton 50, Garfield 44

Bogota 51, METS Charter 30

Burlington City 42, Burlington Township 36

Camden Catholic 55, Cherry Hill West 27

Cranford 51, Johnson 41

Henry Hudson 63, Asbury Park 41

Hopatcong 69, American Christian 30

Jackson Memorial 68, Toms River North 38

Lenape 58, Atlantic Tech 50

Mainland Regional 66, Ocean City 44

Manchester 58, Jackson Liberty 33

Moorestown Friends 44, Eastern 41

Penns Grove 59, Salem 58

Piscataway Tech 49, Keansburg 45

Point Pleasant Beach 50, Keyport 12

Roselle 33, Rahway 26

Seneca 40, Cherry Hill East 38

St. Elizabeth, Del. 66, Pennsville Memorial 31

Stuart Country Day 75, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 15

Toms River East 41, Central Regional 33

