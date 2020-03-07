BOYS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 1
Semifinal
Bound Brook 67, Academy for Urban Leadership 55
Burlington City 81, Middlesex 62
Neptune 44, Burlington City 42
Wall 80, Allentown 60
Non-Public
North A
Quarterfinal
Bergen Catholic 76, Union Catholic 60
Don Bosco Prep 74, Paramus Catholic 58
St. Joseph-Montvale 49, Delbarton 47
St. Peter's Prep 55, Seton Hall Prep 49
South A
Quarterfinal
Camden Catholic 41, Christian Brothers 38
Paul VI 82, St. John Vianney 34
St. Augustine 67, Bishop Eustace Prep 52
North 1
Group 1
Semifinal
Cresskill 52, Boonton 44
Group 3
Semifinal
Ramapo 62, Pascack Valley 42
Sparta 46, Teaneck 39
North 2
Group 1
Semifinal
Dunellen 56, Weequahic 56
Group 3
Semifinal
Colonia 42, West Morris 41
Irvington 77, Payne Tech 49
South
Group 1
Semifinal
Lindenwold 55, Gloucester City 46
Penns Grove 88, Wildwood 70
Group 3
Semifinal
Cherry Hill West 63, Moorestown 54
Timber Creek 59, Westampton Tech 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Central
Group 1
Semifinal
Bound Brook 55, South Hunterdon 28
Middlesex 75, Point Pleasant Beach 50
Group 3
Semifinal
Neptune 51, Jackson Liberty 40
Westampton Tech 53, Burlington Township 33
Non-Public
North A
Quarterfinal
Hudson Catholic 50, Mt. St. Dominic 13
Immaculate Heart 66, Holy Angels 29
Oak Knoll 44, St. Dominic 15
Pope John XXIII 55, Paramus Catholic 44
South A
Quarterfinal
Red Bank Catholic 67, Notre Dame 31
St. John Vianney 70, Mt. St. Mary 52
St. Rose 90, Paul VI 80, 2OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 51, Bishop Eustace Prep 23
North 1
Group 1
Semifinal
Cresskill 57, Cedar Grove 27
Midland Park 44, Park Ridge 28
Group 3
Semifinal
Ramapo 49, Old Tappan 28
Sparta 62, Montville 47
North 2
Group 1
Semifinal
Glen Ridge 37, Arts 32
New Providence 49, Belvidere 33
Group 3
Semifinal
Chatham 44, West Morris 27
Warren Hills 47, Mendham 43
South
Group 1
Semifinal
Wildwood 37, Palmyra 23
Woodbury 45, Glassboro 44
Group 3
Semifinal
Mainland Regional 41, Absegami 12
Ocean City 53, Toms River East 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
