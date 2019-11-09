Southern vs Vineland football

Vineland vs Southern Regional in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Haddon Heights 49, Lower Cape May Regional 0

State playoffs

First round

Central, Group 1

Buena Regional 63, Burlington City 19

Willingboro 61, Haddon Township 0

Woodstown 47, Pennsville Memorial 14

Central, Group 2

Bernards 24, Delaware Valley Regional 0

Pleasantville 35, Collingswood 0

Central, Group 3

Lacey 35, Burlington Township 15

Rumson-Fair Haven 27, Delsea 6

Timber Creek 27, Raritan 26

Central, Group 4

Hammonton 35, Brick Memorial 0

Jackson Memorial 20, Moorestown 0

Middletown South 24, Hamilton West 7

Toms River East 17, Middletown North 7

Central, Group 5

Cherokee 12, Manalapan 10

Kingsway 32, Old Bridge 7

North Brunswick 32, Eastern 20

Toms River North 42, South Brunswick 17

North 1, Group 1

Boonton 48, Pompton Lakes 21

Butler 17, Shabazz 14

Cedar Grove 42, Emerson 0

Cresskill 56, New Providence 27

North 1, Group 2

Lyndhurst 47, Pascack Hills 0

Mahwah 37, Westwood 14

Mountain Lakes 14, Hawthorne 7

Parsippany 12, High Point 6

North 1, Group 3

Garfield 18, Rahway 7

Pascack Valley 41, Demarest 0

Ramapo 30, Bergenfield 20

North 1, Group 4

Northern Highlands 40, Colonia 7

Randolph 42, Montgomery 28

Woodbridge 21, North Hunterdon 14

North 1, Group 5

Passaic Tech 49, Watchung Hills 15

Ridgewood 34, Bayonne 12

North 2, Group 1

Hasbrouck Heights 41, Bound Brook 8

New Milford 15, Hoboken 14

Park Ridge 22, Wallkill Valley 7

Weequahic 19, Brearley 7

North 2, Group 2

Lenape Valley 27, Sussex Tech 13

Newton 28, Glen Rock 27

Verona 50, Kinnelon 14

Waldwick 14, Pequannock 6

North 2, Group 3

Parsippany Hills 21, Paramus 6

River Dell 24, Jefferson 0

Sparta 54, Nutley 21

West Essex 35, Montville 29

North 2, Group 4

Old Tappan 28, Mount Olive 13

Phillipsburg 62, Morris Hills 26

Wayne Valley 13, Wayne Hills 6

West Morris 42, Morris Knolls 0

North 2, Group 5

Clifton 26, Hackensack 7

Ridge 6, Union City 0

Union 35, Paterson Kennedy 0

West Orange 30, Piscataway 18

South, Group 1

Gateway 51, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Woodbury 42, Asbury Park 20

South, Group 2

Haddonfield 28, Shore Regional 14

West Deptford 49, Sterling 0

South, Group 3

Holmdel 22, Red Bank Regional 14

Seneca 27, Ocean Township 23

Somerville 37, Absegami 7

South, Group 4

Long Branch 33, Highland 3

Millville 32, Clearview Regional 24

Shawnee 31, Neptune 21

South, Group 5

Hillsborough 28, Washington Township 7

Lenape 39, Edison 6

Vineland 24, Southern 21

Williamstown 42, Hunterdon Central 3 

