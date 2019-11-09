Haddon Heights 49, Lower Cape May Regional 0
Buena Regional 63, Burlington City 19
Willingboro 61, Haddon Township 0
Woodstown 47, Pennsville Memorial 14
Bernards 24, Delaware Valley Regional 0
Pleasantville 35, Collingswood 0
Lacey 35, Burlington Township 15
Rumson-Fair Haven 27, Delsea 6
Timber Creek 27, Raritan 26
Hammonton 35, Brick Memorial 0
Jackson Memorial 20, Moorestown 0
Middletown South 24, Hamilton West 7
Toms River East 17, Middletown North 7
Cherokee 12, Manalapan 10
Kingsway 32, Old Bridge 7
North Brunswick 32, Eastern 20
Toms River North 42, South Brunswick 17
Boonton 48, Pompton Lakes 21
Cedar Grove 42, Emerson 0
Cresskill 56, New Providence 27
Lyndhurst 47, Pascack Hills 0
Mountain Lakes 14, Hawthorne 7
Parsippany 12, High Point 6
Pascack Valley 41, Demarest 0
Ramapo 30, Bergenfield 20
Northern Highlands 40, Colonia 7
Randolph 42, Montgomery 28
Woodbridge 21, North Hunterdon 14
Passaic Tech 49, Watchung Hills 15
Hasbrouck Heights 41, Bound Brook 8
New Milford 15, Hoboken 14
Park Ridge 22, Wallkill Valley 7
Lenape Valley 27, Sussex Tech 13
Waldwick 14, Pequannock 6
Parsippany Hills 21, Paramus 6
River Dell 24, Jefferson 0
West Essex 35, Montville 29
Old Tappan 28, Mount Olive 13
Phillipsburg 62, Morris Hills 26
Wayne Valley 13, Wayne Hills 6
West Morris 42, Morris Knolls 0
Union 35, Paterson Kennedy 0
West Orange 30, Piscataway 18
Gateway 51, Point Pleasant Beach 7
Woodbury 42, Asbury Park 20
Haddonfield 28, Shore Regional 14
West Deptford 49, Sterling 0
Holmdel 22, Red Bank Regional 14
Seneca 27, Ocean Township 23
Somerville 37, Absegami 7
Long Branch 33, Highland 3
Millville 32, Clearview Regional 24
Hillsborough 28, Washington Township 7
Williamstown 42, Hunterdon Central 3
Southern vs Vineland football
Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 breaks free from Southern Regional Nate Committee #42 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Vineland's Ryan Shelton #10 intercept the ball over Southern Regional Jaiden Brown in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern Regional DeVane Will #10 attempts to make the catch over Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Vineland’s Levi Manson #4 breaks free from Southern Regional JP Ricciardi #4 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Vineland’s Lathan Kent makes the tackle on Southern Regional running back Jaiden Brown in during a South Jersey Group V first-round game in Stafford Township on Friday. At right, Vineland’s Ryan Shelton (10) intercepts a pass over Brown (3). Below, Vineland’s Anthony Arthur looks for room to run.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern Regional Jaiden Brown #3 runs in from a touchdown against Vineland Antwain Rivera #2 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Vineland's Anthony Arthur #1 gets past Southern Regional Hank Gallacher #8, left and Nate Committee #42 Sebastian Cervetto #51, right in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern Regional Christian Torres #23 maks the tackle on Vineland's Nahzir Broome #34l in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
