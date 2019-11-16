Quarterfinals
Non-Public Group II
Holy Spirit 54, St. Mary's-Rutherford 16
Non-Public Group III
Donovan Catholic 35, St. John Vianney 14
Non-Public Group IV
Don Bosco Prep 24, Bergen Catholic 7
St. Peter's Prep 43, Notre Dame 35
Semifinals
Central Group I
Salem 31, Woodstown 6
Willingboro 30, Buena Regional 28
Central Group III
Rumson-Fair Haven 16, Timber Creek 9
Wall 35, Lacey 18
Central Group IV
Hammonton 32, Middletown South 29
Jackson Memorial 27, Toms River East 21
Central Group V
Cherokee 41, North Brunswick 25
Kingsway 19, Toms River North 14
North 1, Group I
Boonton 59, Cresskill 55
Cedar Grove 34, Butler 19
North 1, Group II
Lyndhurst 28, Mahwah 14
Parsippany 13, Mountain Lakes 6
North 1, Group III
Pascack Valley 28, Garfield 6
Ramapo 49, West Side 40
North 1, Group IV
Northern Highlands 30, Irvington 16
Woodbridge 14, Randolph 13
North 1, Group V
Passaic Tech 14, East Orange 6
Ridgewood 16, Westfield 10
North 2, Group I
Hasbrouck Heights 34, New Milford 7
Park Ridge 14, Weequahic 12
North 2, Group II
Lenape Valley 33, Waldwick 20
Verona 29, Newton 7
North 2, Group III
Parsippany Hills 24, River Dell 7
West Essex 48, Sparta 28
North 2, Group IV
Old Tappan 21, West Morris 14
Wayne Valley 7, Phillipsburg 0
North 2, Group V
Clifton 42, Ridge 35
Union 20, West Orange 14
South Group II
Hillside 35, Haddonfield 0
West Deptford 56, Delran 17
South Group III
Somerville 53, Seneca 23
South Group IV
Ocean City 21, Long Branch 20
Shawnee 27, Millville 18
South Group V
Lenape 28, Hillsborough 17
Williamstown 34, Vineland 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Central Group II
Pleasantville vs. Camden, suspended
Central Jersey Group I
Buena Regional (4) 28, Willingboro (1) 30 - FINAL
Chris Long’s 9-yard touchdown reception from Ah-Shaun Davis and Demi Sumo’s run on the 2-point conversion held up as the winning score. Long had two TD runs, and Davis through two TD passes for Willingboro.
Buena’s Luke Santiago and Byron Spellman connected on TD passes of 31 and 19 yards. Shayron Smithbey had a 9-yard touchdown, and Spellman scored on a 2-yard run.
Willingboro will play either third-seeded Salem or second-seeded Woodstown in the sectional final.
Buena Reg. 14 8 0 6—28
Willingboro 8 14 8 0—30
FIRST QUARTER
BR—Byron Spellman 31 pass from Luke Santiago (kick)
W—Clements 34 run (Bright from Davis)
BR— Shayron Smithbey 9 run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W—Nate Robinson 14 pass from Ah-Shaun Davis (Sumo from Davis)
BR—Spellman 19 pass from Santiago (Maxwell from Santiago)
W—Chris Long 9 run (conversion fails)
THIRD QUARTER
W—Long 9 pass from Davis (Sumo run)
FOURTH QUARTER
BR—Spellman 2 run (conversion fails)
Records—Buena 8-3, Willingboro 10-1.
Salem (3) 31 , Woodstown (2) 6 - FINAL
Central Jersey Group II
Camden (4) 6, Pleasantville (1) 0 - game halted after gunshot
Noon Saturday
Bernards (3) at Cedar Creek (2)
Central Jersey Group III
Lacey Township (5) 18, Wall Township 35 - FINAL
Timber Creek (3) 9, Rumson Fair-Haven (2) 16 - FINAL
Central Jersey Group IV
Middletown South (4) 32, Hammonton (1) 29 - FINAL
Toms River East (3) 21, Jackson Memorial (2) 27- FINAL
Central Jersey Group V
Cherokee (5) 41, North Brunswick (1) 25 - FINAL
Kingsway Regional 19, Toms River North (2) 14 - FINAL
South Jersey Group I
Noon Saturday
Woodbury (5) at Penns Grove (1)
Gateway (3) at Paulsboro (2)
South Jersey Group II
Delran (5) 17, West Deptford (1) 56 - FINAL
7 p.m. Friday
Hillside (3) at Haddonfield (2)
South Jersey Group III
Seneca (6) 16, Somerville (2) 32 -FINAL
1 p.m. Saturday
Holmdel (4) at Woodrow Wilson (1)
South Jersey Group IV
Millville (5) 18, Shawnee (1) 27 - FINAL
Ocean City (7) 21, Long Branch (6) 20 - FINAL
The Ocean City High School football team is headed to the South Jersey Group IV finals.
The seventh-seeded Red Raiders beat sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the section semifinals Friday night. They will face top-seeded Shawnee in the sectional final.
Ocean City (8-2) trailed 20-14 at halftime. Long Branch fell to 4-6. No other information was available.
South Jersey Group V
Vineland (5) 34, Williamstown (1) 14 - FINAL
Vineland (5-5) scored first on Nahzir Broome’s 49-yard run. Tyreem Powell scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter that pulled the Fighting Clan within two scores.
Williamstown’s (10-1) Wade Inge had three touchdown runs. Williamstown will advance to the final to face either third-seeded Hillsborough or second-seeded Lenape.
Hillsborough (3) 17, Lenape (2) 28 - FINAL
State Non-Public II
St. Joseph (1) bye
St. Mary (7) 16, Holy Spirit (2) 56 - FINAL
1 p.m. Saturday
Immaculata (6) at Hudson Catholic (3)
Montclair Immaculate (5) at Morris Catholic (4)
State Non-Public IV
Notre Dame (9) 35, St. Peter’s Prep (1) 43 - FINAL
Bergen Catholic (6) 7, Don Bosco Prep (3) 24 - FINAL
1 p.m. Saturday
St. Augustine Prep (5) at Seton Hall Prep (4)
Paramus Catholic (10) at St. Joseph Montvale (2)
