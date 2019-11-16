Pleasantville vs Camden

Pleasantville's George Smith #51 makes the tackle on Camden's Darian Chestnut #2 during the first half in the CJ Group 2 semfinals in football at Pleasantville High School Friday Nov 15, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Quarterfinals

Non-Public Group II

Holy Spirit 54, St. Mary's-Rutherford 16

Non-Public Group III

Donovan Catholic 35, St. John Vianney 14

Non-Public Group IV

Don Bosco Prep 24, Bergen Catholic 7

St. Peter's Prep 43, Notre Dame 35

Semifinals

Central Group I

Salem 31, Woodstown 6

Willingboro 30, Buena Regional 28

Central Group III

Rumson-Fair Haven 16, Timber Creek 9

Wall 35, Lacey 18

Central Group IV

Hammonton 32, Middletown South 29

Jackson Memorial 27, Toms River East 21

Central Group V

Cherokee 41, North Brunswick 25

Kingsway 19, Toms River North 14

North 1, Group I

Boonton 59, Cresskill 55

Cedar Grove 34, Butler 19

North 1, Group II

Lyndhurst 28, Mahwah 14

Parsippany 13, Mountain Lakes 6

North 1, Group III

Pascack Valley 28, Garfield 6

Ramapo 49, West Side 40

North 1, Group IV

Northern Highlands 30, Irvington 16

Woodbridge 14, Randolph 13

North 1, Group V

Passaic Tech 14, East Orange 6

Ridgewood 16, Westfield 10

North 2, Group I

Hasbrouck Heights 34, New Milford 7

Park Ridge 14, Weequahic 12

North 2, Group II

Lenape Valley 33, Waldwick 20

Verona 29, Newton 7

North 2, Group III

Parsippany Hills 24, River Dell 7

West Essex 48, Sparta 28

North 2, Group IV

Old Tappan 21, West Morris 14

Wayne Valley 7, Phillipsburg 0

North 2, Group V

Clifton 42, Ridge 35

Union 20, West Orange 14

South Group II

Hillside 35, Haddonfield 0

West Deptford 56, Delran 17

South Group III

Somerville 53, Seneca 23

South Group IV

Ocean City 21, Long Branch 20

Shawnee 27, Millville 18

South Group V

Lenape 28, Hillsborough 17

Williamstown 34, Vineland 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Central Group II

Pleasantville vs. Camden, suspended 

