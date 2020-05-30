Jill DiBlasi, a 2016 Stockton University graduate, was seriously seriously injured in an ATV accident May 23.
Doctors amputated her left leg above the knee. The 2013 Hammonton High School graduate also underwent surgery on a broken left wrist. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to have family or friends by her side.
But Alexa Rubino, who was DiBlasi's college roommate and a teammate on the Ospreys' women's soccer team, has set up a fundraiser on Instagram (instagram.com/p/CAta-XvJDFb/?igshid=jm2jqy65yxp6). She is selling bracelets for $10 to help with medical costs.
A GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/a737x9-for-jill) account also was established for DiBlasi, and it had raised over $66,800 as of Saturday afternoon. The goal is $100,000.
DiBlasi, 25, is a nurse at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She played one season with Stockton. As a senior, she scored five goals and had seven assists.
DiBlasi also played one season at Temple University prior to her arrival at Stockton.
As a Hammonton senior, she was The Press 2012 Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
