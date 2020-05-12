Jayson Hoopes, a St. Augustine Prep graudate, has announced he will transfer from the University of Virgnia to Rutgers. Hoopes made his collegiate debut this spring, pitching one scoreless inning, before the pandemic shut down the season.
Mike Adams, Baseball Performance Center / Provided
Egg Harbor Township High School freshman Justin Sweeney and St. Augustine Prep graduate Jayson Hoopes are continuing a trend among local baseball players.
Both right-handed pitchers have decided to continue their athletic careers on the mound at Bainton Field in Piscataway.
Sweeney verbally committed to Rutgers University on a partial academic and athletic scholarship. He announced his decision Monday night on Twitter.
His brother, Jordan, graduated from EHT last year and plays first base for the Scarlet Knights.
“I really think the way their coaching staff is coming along, they are going to have a really bright future,” said Justin Sweeney, 15, of EHT. “I believe by the time I get there, they will be doing special things.
“And since my brother goes there, and we are close, I think I can build a good relationship with them early.”
Hoopes announced he will transfer from the University of Virginia and pitch for the Scarlet Knights next spring.
Hoopes could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The Chicago Cubs selected him in the 36th round of the 2019 MLB draft but Hoopes chose the college route.
Rutgers, an NCAA Division I program, went 6-9 (2-1 Big Ten Conference) under first-year coach Steve Owens before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the college season.
Jordan Sweeney played in 12 games and batted .438 for the Scarlet Knights. Senior right-hander Jack Parkinson (St. Augustine) pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Other South Jersey players on this year’s roster were senior Kevin Blum, junior Mike Nyisztor and sophomore Jared Bellissimo (Toms River North) and sophomore Tim Dezzi (Clearview Regional).
And local interest in the program continues to grow.
Last month, Holy Spirit sophomore center fielder and pitcher Trevor Cohen verbally committed to Rutgers on a partial athletic scholarship.
“I definitely think that guys are super attracted to stay in-state and represent their state and where they are from,” said Mike Adams, co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center, a training and development facility in Pleasantville.
On April 15, Baseball America, named Owens the most underrated college baseball coach after polling 90 D-1 coaches on a wide-ranging list of topics. Owens received nine votes.
“Obviously, Rutgers is in the Big Ten and plays a really tough schedule,” said Adams, who pitched at Wagner College and played against a competitive Bryant program that captured eight-straight regular-season and three tournament titles under Owens.
“The coaching staff is awesome at Rutgers, we are familiar with them, and I think it’s really exciting for guys to be able to be that group who stays home and builds that branch there,” Adams said. “You’re going to get to see more South Jersey guys in each class go up there and really make an impact.”
Justin Sweeney said the local kids committing to Rutgers are tough and could win the College World Series if “we all come together.”
“I think Owens is an awesome coach,” Sweeney said. “I think what he is doing with the program is tremendous. And, I mean, who wouldn’t want to represent their state at such a high level? It's such an honor. I think it’s going to be something great.”
Hoopes' move
Virginia went 14-4 (2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) this year.
Hoopes made his collegiate debut in the first game of a doubleheader against Bucknell on Feb. 22, pitching a scoreless inning and notching his first strikeout.
Last season with St. Augustine, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Hoopes went 6-0 with a 1.66 ERA and struck out 65 in 38 innings. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
Hoopes led the Hermits to the state Non-Public A title in 2018.
Adams, along with fellow BPC co-owner Ed Charlton and other coaches, work with and develop many D-1 recruits at BPC year-round, including Hoopes and Cohen.
“It’s awesome to build a relationship with those guys,” said Adams, a Holy Spirit graduate and scout for the Milwaukee Brewers.
“They are both super talented players and have really bright futures and sky-high potential,” Adams said. “Overall, you’re talking about two of the most naturally talented kids around. Those two are going to be centerpieces for Rutgers, and it’ll be fun to watch.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, canceled the spring season May 4 after Gov. Phil Murphy closed all high school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
Sweeney anticipated his freshman season with the Eagles. But he is more upset for the seniors, including Bobby Baxter (committed to Columbia), Sean Duffy (High Point) and Garrett Smith (Rowan).
“I have three more years to go,” Sweeney said. “But the canceling of this year was still terrible. I was looking forward to playing with all the older kids. It was going to be fun. It’s just sad.”
The NCAA Division I Council approved March 30 an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring sports.
The council also increased roster limits in baseball, the only spring sport in which this is allowed, meaning Sweeney potentially could play alongside his brother Jordan in a few years.
“A lot of brothers can’t really say that they played at such a big level with their brother,” Justin Sweeney said. “So it’s an awesome feeling to know that there is a chance to play there with him. It’s exciting. I can’t wait to get started.”
