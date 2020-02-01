ATLANTIC CITY – Gabby Turco finished a momentous week with a career milestone Saturday night.
The Wildwood Catholic senior scored her 1,000th career point as the Crusaders staved off an Atlantic City comeback and won a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders 51-46 in a Battle by the Bay game.
“It’s a great feeling,” Turco said of the career milestone. “It doesn’t seem real right now. I guess it will hit me later.”
Turco finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while junior Marianna Papazoglou scored 19 and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Crusaders.
Wildwood Catholic led by as many as 17 in the third quarter. Atlantic City cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter.
In addition to her exploits Saturday, Turco also sank the winning jumper with 14.7 seconds left in Wildwood Catholic’s 51-49 win over rival Middle Township last Wednesday.
“Its been a great week all-around,” Turco said, “not only for me but for our team. We had great wins and scoring my 1,000th and hitting the game winner is awesome.”
The Battle by the Bay is always one of the season’s highlights. The showcase event annually features some of the state’s top teams. Atlantic City (12-5) currently leads the CAL American Division, while Wildwood Catholic (14-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
The Crusaders appeared headed for a comfortable win.
Wildwood Catholic frustrated Atlantic City with a zone defense. The Vikings sank just 3 of 20 3-point attempts.
But the Vikings increased the defensive pressure. Wildwood Catholic committed 21 turnovers, and the Vikings converted those miscues in 21 points.
Alex Fader sank a 3-pointer and Madison Brestle scored on a fast-break layup to cut the Crusaders lead to 41-38 with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left.
But Papazoglou scored in the lane, was fouled and made the free throw to immediately push the lead back to six.
Atlantic City rallied again, cutting the lead to 48-44 on Sanai Garrison-Macon’s layup with 40 seconds left.
But Papazoglou sank 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 18 seconds to clinch the victory.
“Playing in big games in the beginning of the season has rally helped us,” Turco said. “We’ve had a lot of games come down to the wire. Once we got down to the final minutes (Saturday), we were able to put them away.”
Wildwood Catholic 18 10 10 13 – 51
Atlantic City 9 5 12 20 - 46
WC – Gray-Rivera 5, Casiello 5, Papazoglou 19, McCallion 3, Turco 19
AC – Brestle 6, Garrison-Macon 9, Davis 9, Cherry-Montague 3, Suarez-Rivera 8, Fader 11
