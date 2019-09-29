PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler showed his passion for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon.
The question now is how much longer he will be able to do that as the team’s manager.
The Miami Marlins hit three home runs and beat the Phillies 4-3 before 31,805 fans at Citizens Bank Park in the season finale. Philadelphia catcher Andrew Knapp struck out to end the game and the season with the tying run on second base and the winning run on first.
Kapler’s voice cracked with emotion during his postgame news conference.
“The culture in that clubhouse was outstanding,” he said. “They fought for each other all season long. There was some incredible adversity. I was blessed with high character, high quality, players and men. What you’re seeing right now, emotionally, is me feeling the power of that.”
The Phillies finished 81-81, in fourth place in the National League East, 16 games back of the division-winning Atlanta Braves. It’s been eight years since Philadelphia has had a winning record and made the postseason,
“It was a disappointing finish,” Kapler said. “We didn’t get the job done, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. It wasn’t for lack of character, and it wasn’t for lack of grit.”
This season began with high expectations after an offseason that general manager Matt Klentak described as “objectively excellent.”
Philadelphia signed outfielders Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen and traded for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto during the winter.
Many Phillies fans and media assumed the team would make the playoffs, especially after they swept the Braves in the season-opening series.
Philadelphia led the NL East by as many as 3.5 games in May. The Phillies were 33-22 on May 29.
But injuries mounted. McCutchen and pitchers Jake Arrieta, David Robertson, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek all went down with season-ending injuries.
The Phillies tumbled in the standings.
And now, someone must be blamed.
That someone is most likely Kapler, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2020.
“We’ve discussed the injuries,” Kapler said. “We’ve discussed our pitching not being as good as it can be. We’ve discussed at times our offense going flat, but it’s not one thing in isolation. It’s a collection of things that led us to this point.”
Kapler has a 161-163 record in his two seasons, but his troubles went beyond wins and losses.
His overly positive persona and new age philosophy rankled fans.
Kapler would compliment Phillies players after defeats. After a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Aug. 18, Kapler lauded the Phillies for seeing 27 pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning. The only problem was that all three hitters struck out.
Some observers even viewed Kapler’s postgame comments Sunday as being a bit over the top.
Kapler’s other issue was how the Phillies loss.
They collapsed in the second half in both 2018 and 2019. Kapler’s record in September is 20-36.
Phillies managing partner John Middleton shook Kapler’s hand in the dugout after Sunday’s game was over. Kapler said he has yet to meet with the front office to discuss his future.
“My job is to focus on managing the Phillies even after Game 162,” Kapler said, “and I will do that to the best of my ability. “
Several players supported Kapler.
“It hasn’t been his fault,” Harper said. “He’s had some tough decisions. I love our staff. I enjoy playing for our staff. They’ve made me better each day, and I appreciate that.”
The clubhouse was filled with cardboard boxes for the players to pack their lockers. The soundtrack to the postgame interviews was boxes being taped shut.
“Ending a season like this as a team is not something that I think we expected,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “All of us are disappointed, and this is the last day.”
Monday is the first day for offseason decisions.
Kapler’s fate should be known soon.
“Love working with this front office,” Kapler said. “They give me all sorts of autonomy. I have felt supported by our ownership group. Our ownership group has done everything in their power to put a winning product on the field. I’m proud to be a Philadelphia Phillie and will do it as long as I’m able.”
