PHILADELPHIA - Gabe Kapler earned some of the biggest cheers of his tenure as Phillies manager Saturday afternoon.
They came when home plate umpire Chris Guccione ejected Kapler in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Phillies leading the Miami Marlins 2-1.
The dispute happened when Scott Kingery swung and missed at a pitch for a third strike.
But the ball hit Kingery on the hand. Guccione pointed at first base umpire Mike Everitt, who ruled that Kingery had swung.
If a batter swings and misses, he does not get first base when hit by a pitch.
Kapler walked out of the dugout with purpose. He spoke to Guccione and made several arm gestures. The crowd stood and cheered with each gesture.
Finally, Guccione ejected Kapler from the game.
The crowd cheered louder.
Kapler pointed at all four umpires and even kicked a little dirt on Guccione before heading back to the dugout. It was the first time Kapler had been ejected as a manager.
The crowd loved it, giving Kapler a standing ovation.
With Kapler ejected, Phillies bench coach Rob Thompson took over as manager.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.