PHILADELPHIA - Gabe Kapler didn't act Friday afternoon like a guy who might be about to lose his job.
The Phillies manager was upbeat and relaxed when he met with reporters in his office before the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 in 15 innings Friday night.
The victory ended the Phillies six-game losing streak. They began Saturday with an 80-80 record. Philadelphia needed to win Saturday and Sunday to have its first winning season since 2011.
Meanwhile, Kapler began Saturday with an 160-162 career record as the Phillies manager.
The speculation is that is not going to be enough for Kapler to retain his job.
Kapler said Friday that he hasn't met with anybody from Phillies management to discuss his future. He has one more year left on his three-year contract.
“We haven't had any conversations about anything beyond the work that we are doing right now," he said.
Kapler said he's "wired" to think about the present and the task at hand.
Many fans expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after the high-profile additions of Bryce Harpeer, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura.
But things did not go as planned.
One reason is injuries. McCutchen, starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and relievers David Robertson, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek have all had season-ending injuries.
But Philadelphia for the second straight season also faded down the stretch.
Philadelphia began Saturday with a 19-35 record in September under Kapler.
"It's not something I'm thinking about right now," he said of his job status. "It's not something I'm worried about and haven't had any conversations about it. I love being the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and will do it as long as I can and do as good a job as I can in that role for every day I have that opportunity."
