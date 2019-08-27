Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, right, hands the ball to manager Gabe Kapler as he is relieved during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler remembered playing outfield for the Boston Red Sox in New York at the old Yankee Stadium in 2004.
Yankee fans scouted the Red Sox media guide and familiarized themselves with Kapler’s family tree.
“They would call out family members by name,” the Phillies manager said before Philadelphia hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. “I just didn’t take it personally. I knew what it was about.”
Dealing with the boo birds and hecklers seems to be the cost of doing business for professional athletes in Northeast cities, especially in Philadelphia.
“Every great player in every sport that’s played here in Philadelphia has gotten booed, right,” Kapler said. “Charles Barkley was here and spoke to our club not that long ago. Charles Barkley got booed. Ryan Howard got booed. Jimmy Rollins got booed. Mike Schmidt got booed. It’s part of playing here. I think the best thing for all of us to do is have the thickest possible skin and not take this personally at all.”
The boos became a topic of conversation after the Phillies beat the Pirates 6-5 on Sean Rodriguez’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday night.
Rodriguez started a debate on fan behavior with his postgame comments. Fans have booed him throughout the season.
Also Monday, in the bottom of the ninth, fans booed Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins after he popped up with the bases loaded.
Fans booed Rodriguez again when the starting lineup was announced Tuesday.
Rodriguez and Hoskins have struggled at the plate this month. Rodriguez was 2 for 21 in August with 11 strikeouts, while Hoskins was 9 for 78 with 23 strikeouts.
“Who’s looking bad and feeling entitled when you hear stuff like that?” Rodriguez said Monday when asked about the boos. “I’m not the one booing. I’m not the one screaming. I’m not the one saying pretty disgusting things at times. That seems pretty entitled. You’re just making yourself look pretty bad as an individual, as a person, as a fan. That’s tough.”
Rodriguez did say some fans were positive.
“Those are the ones I hear and pay attention to,” he said. “The few that might be behind home plate and say, ‘Hey, Sean, keep doing your thing. Don’t worry about it. Things will come around.’ “
Rodriguez started Tuesday at third base and batted seventh.
Some fans and media critics of Rodriguez’s statements bristled at his use of the word “entitled.”
Rodriguez’s postgame comments put a damper on what should have been an exciting win. Kapler isn’t worried about his players being overly sensitive.
“Some guys embrace it, and some guys struggle with it more,” Kapler said. “Some guys have really thick skins, and it doesn’t bug them. I am confident that our clubhouse is strong enough to endure sometimes getting booed, sometimes getting cheered, rolling with the punches and not taking this personally.”
For all the drama, the Phillies (68-62) began Tuesday one game out of the National League’s second wild-card spot.
“The most important thing is that we won (Monday’s) game,” Kapler said. “Now the most important thing is that we win (Tuesday’s) game and that will drive the fans to cheer. We play good baseball. We make plays. We make pitches. We’ll get support. That’s what we have to stay locked in on.”
Kingery update
Phillies super-utility man Scott Kingery did not start Tuesday because of continued lower abdominal soreness. He left Monday’s game with the injury. Kapler said Kingery underwent further testing Tuesday as a precaution.
“We still don’t think it’s muscular, but we want to get it checked out through doing some imaging,” Kapler said. “We want to make sure he’s good to go and not put him in harm’s way.”
