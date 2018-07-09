Kyle Kirvay, a 23-year-old Galloway Township native, won three events at the 2018 National Physique Committee Universe Bodybuilding Championship in Teaneck, Bergen County, last month.
Kirvay’s victory earned him an International Federation of Bodybuilding Professional card, allowing him to participate in larger events in the future.
“The card means I can compete in pro shows now,” explained Kirvay. “There’s cash winnings and prizes with a lot more opportunities to compete as a pro with things like Mr. Olympia and The Arnold Classic.”
Kirvay won the Classic Physique D, the Men’s Open Heavyweight and was also the overall winner.
Class Physique D includes anyone from 6-foot to 6-foot-1 while also weighing up to 220 pounds.
“I started competing back in 2016 and I’ve been on a fast track to getting my card,” Kirvay said. “I’ve only competed in three shows so far and getting a card that fast is kind of unheard of at my age .”
Kirvay, who graduated from Absegami High School in 2013, said that he has been weight training for sports since he was 13. However, he didn't start to get serious about body building until he got to Valley Forge Military Academy.
“There wasn’t much to do there besides school work, eating and working out,” Kirvay said. “In my time off I was working out so much that I started to research more and stumbled onto bodybuilding where I found out about guys like Jay Cutler and Arnold Schwarzenegger and I fell in love with the sport.”
