Stand-up paddleboarders Mike Kuharik, 58, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township, and Emma Engle, 16, of Toms River, were the winners of the second race of the SUP AC Race Series on Saturday in the intracoastal waters off Atlantic City.

Kuharik was the overall winner in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 20 seconds, which race director Tom Forkin called "a near-record time".

Engle was second overall and won the elite women's division.

Don Finn, of Long Beach Island, was second among the men, and John Vanderslice, also of LBI, took third. Jenn Penata, of Philadelphia, was second in the women's division and Erica Hartman third.

Anthony Colasurdo, of the Avon Beach Patrol, won the prone paddleboard division. In the surf-ski division, Andrii Monastyrskyi, of Piscataway, won in 55 minutes. John Vanderslice Jr., 15, of LBI, won the junior division in 1:24.15, and Cam Hartman, 10, finished second.

The SUP AC Race Series is a monthly race event with point-scoring that leads to season champions in several age and paddle divisions.

For information, visit paddleguru.com or SUP AC on Facebook.

