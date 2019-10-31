Game of the Week
Who: Ocean City (6-1) vs. Mainland Regional (7-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland
Radio: 106.3 FM
Last five meetings:
2018: Mainland 24, Ocean City 21
2017: Ocean City 34, Mainland 16
2016: Ocean City 30, Mainland 7
2015: Mainland 33, Ocean City 19
2014: Mainland 26, Ocean City 0
Key players:
Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, 62 of 97 for 1,001 yards and 15 TDs; Jake Schneider, WR, 25 catches for 435 yards and six TDs; Issac Wilson, RB, 93 carries for 508 yards and nine TDs; Jake Inserra, LB, 45 tackles; Brad Jamison, TE/LB, 39 tackles and four TD catches; Chris Armstrong, OL/DL.
Mainland: Drew DeMorat, LB, 52 tackles, 21 tackles for losses; Ian Russo, LB, 40 tackles; Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 145 carries for 983 yards and 14 TDs; Zack Graziotto, QB, 40 of 86 for 445 yards and four TDs; Jake Cook, WR, 27 catches for 369 yards and 4 TDs.
