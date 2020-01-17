Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
VINELAND — Teriq Chapman grew up wanting to play for the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team and its coach, Gene Allen.
Now, he and his teammates are helping Allen make history.
Allen tied Bill Swain for the most coaching wins in Atlantic City boys basketball history with a 66-44 win over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday night.
Allen, who took over the program in 2003 and is in his 17th season, has a career record of 352-119. Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-77, finished with a 352-143 mark.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Allen said. “To be honest, I’ve had great assistant coaches. I’ve had tremendous players. I’ve had a very strong administration. I’ve been very fortunate.”
Allen can break the record when Atlantic City plays at Universal Audenreid Charter in Philadelphia at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s exciting that I’m on the team,” said Chapman, who scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday. “Knowing that he’s going to get this record is exciting. He’s a different kind of coach. He knows the game. He’s been through state championships.”
Allen did not need the most wins in school history to set himself apart as an Atlantic City coach. He’s led the Vikings to three state Group IV championships (2005, 2012 and 2013), the only state titles in the program’s history.
“I should have left after the ‘05 (championship),” Allen said with a laugh. “That (the school’s victory record) wasn’t even on my radar. It’s just in the last two years I began to think there was a chance I could get it.”
As for this season’s Atlantic City team, the Vikings are a work in progress after finishing 10-15 last year, the program’s first losing season in 50 years.
Friday’s win was Atlantic City’s fifth straight after a 1-3 start.
The Vikings (6-3) played their traditional stingy defense in the first quarter, forcing eight turnovers and jumping out to a 12-2 lead.
Atlantic City (6-3), which played without standout senior forward Stephen Byard (sprained ankle), was a bit sluggish in the second quarter but held Vineland to just 16 second-half points.
Point guard Nasaan Blakely scored 13 for the Vikings, and forward Kiraan Palms had 13 points and seven rebounds.
“We’re getting there,” Allen said, “but it’s the little things right now. As we get further into the season, the games become bigger. We need to execute a lot better in the half-court situations.”
Allen was his typically active self during the game.
“You don’t value the ball,” he told the Vikings during the fourth quarter as they tried to protect the lead. “Why are we in a hurry?”
Like many coaches, Allen is focused on the next game, but Friday’s win gave him a chance to reflect.
He saw his first Atlantic City game as an eighth-grader in 1973. The Vikings hosted Trenton in the school’s old Albany Avenue location.
The gym was packed. Atlantic City-Trenton was then one of the state’s biggest rivalries. Allen sat behind the Vikings’ bench in the midst of a raucous cheering section that reacted with each play.
“I always wanted to be a part of that atmosphere,” Allen said. “To become the coach, is a dream come true. It really is.”
Atlantic City 16 20 13 17 – 66
Vineland 10 18 9 7 – 44
AC – Nas Blakeley 13, Frederick 10, Lewis 6, Chapman 15, Palms 13, Jones 2, Daley 4, Watson 2, Mack 1
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.