Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen leads the lists of inductees into the Atlantic City High School Hall of Fame this spring.
The induction will be held 2 p.m. May 18 in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at the Atlantic City campus of Stockton University. Admission is $5.
Allen has led the Vikings to the three state championships – the only state titles in the program’s history. Allen took over the program in 2003 and has a career record of 346-116.
Other inductees are:
Vernell Ross: First Vikings girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points.
Kim Warren: Standout basketball and track and field athlete.
Brandon Manno Cole: Outstanding baseball pitcher.
Romaine Haywood: Led the Vikings basketball team to a 29-1 record in 1991-92.
Michael Pelosi: Track and field standout earned 12 varsity letters.
Steve Van Note: Was MVP of the baseball all four of his seasons and also excelled in football and basketball.
Herman Dannenbaum: Standout football player in the 1930s.
William Hiltner: Excelled as a three-sport athlete in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Lloyd Barksdale: A formr long-time Atlantic City boys basketball assistant. He served as mentor and father figures for countless Atlantic City student athletes.
The 1929 boys basketball team: Finished 16-2 and was the state championship runner-up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.