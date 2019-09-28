Stockton University’s Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) each scored as the Ospreys field hockey team beat visiting Cabrini University 2-0 on Saturday.
Stockton upped its season mark to 9-0 and Cabrini fell to 1-8.
Morganti made it 1-0 on a penalty stroke in the 20th minute. Gilhooley scored in the third quarter.
Emily Gilligan had to make two saves for her 10th career shutout, tying Caitlin Nolan (2003-06) for the school record. Cabrini’s Noelia Ramirez had eight saves.
Men’s soccer: Michael Echeverria scored on a blast from 45 yards out to give Stockton a 1-1 tie with visiting Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Stockton is 7-1-2 (1-0-1). The Scarlet Raiders are 4-5-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.
Echeverria’s goal went into the upper right corner in the 82nd minute of play. Rutgers-Newark’s Ariel Parada made it 1-0 in the 79th minute.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris had one save, and Andres Medina made seven stops for the Scarlet Raiders.
