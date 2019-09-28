Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University’s Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) and Issy Gilhooley (Ocean City) each scored as the Ospreys field hockey team beat visiting Cabrini University 2-0 on Saturday.

Stockton upped its season mark to 9-0 and Cabrini fell to 1-8.

Morganti made it 1-0 on a penalty stroke in the 20th minute. Gilhooley scored in the third quarter.

Emily Gilligan had to make two saves for her 10th career shutout, tying Caitlin Nolan (2003-06) for the school record. Cabrini’s Noelia Ramirez had eight saves.

Men’s soccer: Michael Echeverria scored on a blast from 45 yards out to give Stockton a 1-1 tie with visiting Rutgers-Newark in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.

Stockton is 7-1-2 (1-0-1). The Scarlet Raiders are 4-5-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.

Echeverria’s goal went into the upper right corner in the 82nd minute of play. Rutgers-Newark’s Ariel Parada made it 1-0 in the 79th minute.

Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris had one save, and Andres Medina made seven stops for the Scarlet Raiders.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments