CLEARWATER, Fla. — Play ball? Almost.
For a week now, the Philadelphia Phillies have worked out daily in the Florida sun. Most of the action — pitchers' bullpen sessions and fielding drills, infield practice, baserunning drills, live batting practice — occurs on the back fields of the Carpenter Complex. In a few days, though, the Grapefruit League will get underway and the focus will shift to 8,500-seat Spectrum Field.
There isn't a shortage of competition in Phillies camp. For a team with a payroll that is pushing the $208 million luxury-tax threshold, there are several jobs available on the 26-man roster, particularly at the back of the rotation, on the bench, and in the bullpen.
Oh, and opening day is only 36 days away.
Nick Pivetta moved from Canada to California this winter to train alongside several young, more accomplished starting pitchers. He overhauled his mechanics, worked on his changeup and rebuilt confidence after a disappointing 2019 season.
In three days, he will begin to see if any of it worked.
Pivetta will start the Phillies' first spring-training game Saturday against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida, manager Joe Girardi announced. Evidently, Girardi doesn't see any sense in waiting to kick off the competition to be the No. 5 starter, one of the more intriguing battles in camp.
"I think it's important that all these guys that are competing for the last spots get a ton of looks, and we can afford to do that," Girardi said. "We have a number of games; we have split-squads. We'll look at people."
Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Jake Arrieta will represent three-fifths of the starting rotation. Based on his performance last season, including a strong September, right-hander Zach Eflin appears to have at least the inside track on a spot.
That leaves Pivetta to compete with fellow right-hander Vince Velasquez, who is lined up to start Monday against the Orioles at Spectrum Field. (Nola will start Sunday at home against the Pirates.)
Ranger Suarez and Cole Irvin, both lefties, also figure to get a look for the No. 5 spot. Lefty prospect Damon Jones is a dark-horse candidate.
Girardi offered unsolicited praise for Pivetta following the pitchers' first workout last week. Asked specifically about the 27-year-old, Girardi noted an improved changeup. Pivetta said he picked up changeup tips this winter from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who has one of the best in the majors.
"I think that's a really important thing for me moving forward, especially if I want to be a starting pitcher," Pivetta said. "I need that fourth pitch."
If Pivetta and Velasquez are the finalists for the No. 5 spot, the runner-up could wind up in the bullpen. But both pitchers also can be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers, so the Phillies might prefer to stash one of them in triple A as rotation depth.
"I can't tell that's what we'll do, but I've got to tell you, in all the other years that I've managed, we thought about that," Girardi said. "But we start right away in our division, and it's a tough division. You've got to think about that, too.
"The bottom line is we're going to want our 13 best pitchers to go with us and we have to kind of put that puzzle together."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.