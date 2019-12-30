Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles overcame another slew of injuries and beat the Giants for their fourth straight win. This one clinched the NFC East title and put them in the playoffs.
Now it's report card time:
Rushing offense
With Miles Sanders sidelined with an ankle injury after averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the Eagles' first four possessions, and Jordan Howard not ready to make a meaningful contribution, Boston Scott stepped in and had a huge game.
While his rushing numbers weren't big -- 54 yards on 19 carries -- three of those 19 carries went for touchdowns, including a 2-yard score early in the fourth quarter following a Giants turnover that gave the Eagles a 10-point lead.
Grade: A-minus
Passing offense
This wasn't Carson Wentz's sharpest performance, but he still threw for 289 yards and notched his fourth straight interception-less game. Tight end Josh Perkins had his first touchdown catch since 2016, Greg Ward picked up several big first downs and Boston Scott had four catch-and-runs for 84 yards, including a 39-yarder that set up one of his three rushing TDs.
Grade: B
Rushing defense
Yes, Saquon Barkley did have a 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But aside from that one play, the Eagles defense did a terrific job on the Giants running back. He gained just 24 yards on his other 16 carries. QB Daniel Jones got them on a couple of keepers, but nothing they couldn't recover from.
Grade: B
Passing defense
With both of their starting corners out with injuries, the Eagles had to lean heavily on Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, and Cre'Von LeBlanc. Douglas gave up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, but otherwise, the corners held their own. The Eagles had an effective pass rush most of the game, sacking Daniel Jones four times.
Special teams
Grade: B
Jake Elliott, who had missed four of his previous eight field goal attempts, made both of his attempts Sunday, from 31 and 50 yards. Cam Johnston put three of his seven punts inside the 20. The coverage teams did a good job. Punt returner Greg Ward had just 3 yards on two returns.
Grade: B-plus
Overall
The injuries just keep on coming, but the Eagles continue to show extraordinary resiliency. Zach Ertz goes down and Josh Perkins catches a touchdown pass. Miles Sanders goes down and Boston Scott collects 138 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby go down, and Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones step in and play well. Are the injuries going to catch up with them soon? Yeah, probably. But don't tell them that.
Grade: A-minus
