The Holy Spirit High School football team beat Washington Twp. 41-17 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup at home Friday.
The Spartans improved to 3-2.
E’lijah Gray had touchdown runs of 34, 3 and 9 yards for Holy Spirit. Trevor Cohen had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Steward and 5-yard touchdown run.
For Washington Township, Liam Friel had a 1-yard touchdown run and 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Allen.
Holy Spirit 14 7 7 13—41
Washington Twp. 3 6 0 8—17
FIRST QUARTER
H — Gray 38 run (Newman kick)
W — Wiseburn 29 field goal
H — Steward 6 pass from Cohen (Newman kick)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Friel 1 run (conversion fail)
H — Gray 3 run (Newman kick)
THIRD QUARTER
H — P. Smith 15 run (Newman kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
H — Cohen 5 run (Newman kick)
W — Allen 7 pass from Friel (Cisco pass from Friel)
H — Gray 9 run (kick fail)
Records— Holy Spirit 3-2, Washington Twp. 3-3.
No. 5 St. Augustine Prep 34,
Rancocas Valley Reg. 0
Carnell Davis had a 14-yard touchdown catch and 18-yard interception returned for a touchdown for the Hermits. Isaiah Raikes, Kanye Udoh and Bradley Pao had touchdown runs of 7, 4 and 10 yards, respectively.
Rancocas Valley fell to 0-5.
Rancocas Valley 0 0 0 0—0
St. Augustine; 7 0 20 7—34
FIRST QUARTER
S — Davis 18 interception (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Raikes 7 run
S — Davis 14 pass from Leyman
S — Udoh 4 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Pao 10 run (kick good)
Records— St. Augustine 3-3, Rancocas Valley 0-5.
Lacey Twp. 14,
Red Bank Reg. 7
For Lacey, Noah Brunatti had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Bacchetta and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Kudlacik. Matt Kuligoski, Bobby Hicks and Kudlacik each had an interception for the Lions.
For Red Bank Regional, Jack Chamberlain threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Owen Laughlin.
Red Bank Reg. 0 0 0 7—0
Lacey Twp. 0 7 7 0—0
SECOND QUARTER
L — Bacchetta 19 pass from Brunatti (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
L — Kudlacik 24 pass from Brunatti (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Laughlin 34 pass from Chamberlain (kick good)
Records— Lacey 5-1, Red Bank Reg. 3-3.
