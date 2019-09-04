The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District could very well boast three of the best girls volleyball teams in South Jersey this season.
Absegami, Cedar Crest and Oakcrest are coming off strong seasons in 2018, and are all looking to build on that success this fall.
Cedar Creek won the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League tournament last season. The Pirates finished 13-8 and earned a spot in the state Group II tournament before falling to River Dell in the first round.
Now, according to coach Brian Beck, the goal is to be able to compete with the teams in Central and North Jersey.
"What I'm doing this year is I'm trying to play some of those better schools (during the regular season)," said Beck, who started the team six years ago. "Before, I was always just worried about wins and just to make playoffs. Well, we have an established team now, and I've gotten to the point where I don't want to travel 2-2½ hours north. I want people coming down to South Jersey."
The Pirates open their season against Lower Cape May Regional at 4 p.m. Friday.
One of the main advantages schools up north have is experience. Many CAL teams have barely been around for a decade. Egg Harbor Township just added a team last year, and Hammonton's team is entering its first year this season.
Absegami head coach Kerry Flukey, who played for Stockton University from 1993-96, has seen significant growth in the area since then.
"Even when I played at Stockton, we didn't have any local kids playing," Flukey said. "There were very few. Everyone came from far away. So that part has been really good. It's developed over the last couple years."
The Braves, who finished 15-6 in 2018, return five starters this year. They fell to Roxbury in the first round of the state Group III playoffs. They opened their season Wednesday at Cinnaminson.
Oakcrest coach Josh Miller is excited for the future of the sport in the region.
"The level of volleyball has definitely gone up from when we started," said Miller, who's been the head coach since 2010.
The Falcons began their season at home Wednesday against Seneca.
Oakcrest, like its fellow district schools, had some trouble with North Jersey in the playoffs last year. Its 14-5 season ended with a loss to Pasack Hills in the first round of the Group II tournament.
Those schools have a higher level of competition, resulting in more power points and higher playoff seeds, forcing CAL teams to travel multiple hours in the state tournaments. Because of this, Miller sees another benefit from more CAL schools adding programs.
"It's great that new teams are adding (girls volleyball), so we don't have to drive as far," Miller said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.