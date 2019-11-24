A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Greg Schiano won’t be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public. Schiano, who spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012, was offered an 8-year, $32 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff such as recruiting coordinators and strength and conditioning coaches, according to the person.
The two sides could not agree on what investments into facilities and infrastructure were needed for Rutgers to be able to compete in the Big Ten, the person said.
Nunzio Campanile has been the interim head coach following the firing of Chris Ash five games into his fourth season.
According to a Sunday afternoon report from NJ.com, officials from the New Jersey school are eyeing a Michigan assistant as a possible candidate.
Wolverines linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, Nunzio's brother, has emerged as one of two alternative options to replace Chris Ash, who was fired in September after three-plus losing seasons.
The other alternative, according to NJ.com, is Los Angeles Rams assistant coach (and former Michigan offensive coordinator) Jedd Fisch.
“Behind-the-scenes whispers have begun about what a ‘Plan B’ for Rutgers, and Schiano, would look like if the deal were to fall apart in the coming days,” the report says.
Campanile is in his first season at Michigan, after he was hired by Jim Harbaugh back in January to replace the departed Al Washington.
A New Jersey native, Campanile, 37, played linebacker and safety at Rutgers from 2001 to 2004, then returned as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2015. Before coming to Michigan, he had a two-year stint at Boston College.
Campanile’s brother, Nunzio, is the interim head coach at Rutgers. According to NJ.com, the school’s athletic director, Patrick Hobbs, is interested in hiring Anthony Campanile with the plan of retaining Nunzio as offensive coordinator.
Anthony Campanile signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with Michigan in January that pays him an annual salary of $415,000.
Interestingly enough, Campanile’s agreement includes buyout stipulations should he opt to leave for another assistant coaching job, except for these specific situations: he takes any head-coaching position, or he takes a defensive coordinator job outside of the Big Ten East Division, except Rutgers.
Aaron McMann of mlive.com contributed to this report.
