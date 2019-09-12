Barnegat High School’s girls soccer team beat Lacey Township 1-0 in a Shore Conference B South Division game Thursday.
Isabel Guiro scored for Barnegat (3-0). Angelica Laudati made 15 saves.
Nicole Coraggio made six saves for Lacey (0-3).
Wildwood Catholic 5,
St. Joseph 0
Marianna Papazoglou had two goals and two assists for Wildwood Catholic (2-0-1). Ivy Bolle scored twice, and Jersey Rogers scored once. Kimmy Casiello, Riley Kane and Mia Caso each provided an assist. Leona Macrina made three saves.
St. Joseph fell to 0-2.
Southern Reg. 7,
Brick Memorial 1
Brookelle Kline had three goals and two assists for Southern (4-0). Gianna Simon had two goals and an assist. Megan Lockwood had a goal and two assists. Hailey Hochstrasser had a goal and an assist, and Karagan Bulger added an assist. Lindsey Selert made eight saves.
Makenzie Fanning scored for Brick Memorial (1-3-1). Ashley Maribo made 11 saves.
From Wednesday
Triton 4 Reg.,
Cumberland Reg. 0
The Triton (1-3) shutout of Cumberland (3-3) was led by Isabella Angelucci with two goals and an assist.
Rylee Shappell and Emily Malloy each added one goal and one assist.
Our Lady of Mercy 6,
Atlantic Christian 1
Carley Volkmann had a hat trick for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (4-1) in its 6-1 win over Atlantic Christian (0-1).
Olivia Fiocchi, Shannon Kavanagh and Giana Patitucci added the other three.
Fiocchi and Drew Coyle made two assists each. Emma Hess and Mia Rudolph had the other two.
Isabella Testa saved two of Atlantic Christian’s three shots on goal.
ACIT 9,
Bridgeton 0
Hailey Gould had three goals and eight assists for ACIT (1-3). Wilner Aguilar and Haily Haas had two goals apiece. Amada Huesca and Arianna Young each scored once. Rosa Urtado made seven saves.
Bridgeton fell to 0-4.
From Monday
Millville 6,
ACIT 0
Millville (3-0) shut out ACIT (1-3) on Monday night.
Kylie Giordano had two goals. Karli Jones, Olivia Giordano, Tanasia Stevenson and Kelsey Andres each added another.
Andres contributed three assists and Giordano one. Kira Parsons got the shutout in goal with one save.
ACIT goalies Chloe Beasley and Gabriella Cotto had seven and six saves, respectively.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.